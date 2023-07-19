Recreate Margot Robbie’s Barbie look with these pink heels

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bringing to life the plastic-fantastic world of the iconic doll, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is landing in cinemas this Friday (21 July) – but it’s already sent the internet into a frenzy.

With Margot Robbie in the titular role (she’s everything) and a bronzed-up Ryan Gosling as Ken (just Ken), as well as cameos from the likes of Dua Lipa, Helen Mirron, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, it’s set to be the film of the summer – maybe the year.

The trailer and early reviews have ramped up excitement – with The Independent giving it five stars and calling it a “near-miraculous achievement”. The Mattel-approved comedy starts off with things going awry in Barbie Land, before Barbie starts to have an existential crisis about her life as a doll. When her signature high-heel feet go flat, it’s the last straw, and it sends her packing to the real world.

Besides Gerwig’s hilarious script, the nostalgia-fuelled fashion is proving a main talking point (this week, Zara released a Barbie clothing capsule that almost immediately sold out). From Ken’s neon roller skates (“I’m literally never without them”), pastel gingham and hot-pink boilersuits to candy-coloured striped co-ords, bell bottoms, berets and shell necklaces, Barbiecore is officially back – but it was a pair of fluffy pink mules that really got the style set talking.

The scene in question sees Margot Robbie’s Barbie walking into frame before slipping off the embellished heels, with her feet remaining in the Barbie doll’s signature downward slope.

If you’re dedicated to channelling the style icon that is Barbie this summer, the sparkly stilettos are as good a place to start as any – and we’ve found the best high-street styles to replicate the look. You’re welcome.

Asos Design nutmeg embellished faux-feather heeled sandals: £40, Asos.com

(Asos)

Featuring faux-feather detailing, these Barbiecore heels boast diamante embellishment and an adjustable ankle strap for extra comfort. The high heel and peep-toe silhouette are sure to be flattering, while the price point is perfect for those shopping on a budget.

Buy now

Zara quilted heeled sandals: £45.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Zara’s hot-pink heels are elevated by a quilted strap and stiletto silhouette. Characterised by melted detailing on the heel, the round toe is teamed with a statement patent finish that will amplify your outfits this summer, Barbie style.

Buy now

Where’s That From ‘Laney’ chunky perspex platform high heels: £29.99, Debenhams.com

(Debenhams )

Go big or go home with these showstopping platform heels. The open toe design is teamed with a perspex finish, 17.7cm platform sole and fluffy detailing that is reminiscent of Barbie’s mules. Whether contrasting a simple black dress or dressing up jeans, they’re an evening-wear staple.

Buy now

Karen Millen leather diamante feather heeled mule: £77, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen )

Karen Millen’s party-ready heels feature similar embellishment detailing and feathering as Barbie’s mules. Coming in a hot pink finish, the diamante-detailed strap adds a touch of glitz. The perfect way to elevate your evening-wear, even Barbie would be jealous.

Buy now

Mango plom feather detail high heel sandals, bright pink: £55.99, Johnlewis.com

(Mango)

Mango’s heels boast a simple stiletto silhouette with the playful pink pom detailing adding interest to the squared-off toes. Elevating the shoes, the fastening wraps around the ankle before secured as a bow. The perfect night-out shoe, team with an LBD and let the shoes take centrestage.

Buy now

When does the Barbie film come out?

The Barbie movie is due for cinema release on 21 July 2023 and it’s set to be the film of the summer, if not the year.

Where can you watch the Barbie movie?

You’ll only be able to watch it in cinemas when it’s released on 21 July 2023.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more footwear inspiration? We’ve rounded up our favourite clogs