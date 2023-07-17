Barbie movie merchandise: From Barbie dolls to a Zara collaboration

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Barbie movie isn’t even out in cinemas yet (the film is released in the UK on 21 July) but the hysteria is well and truly underway. Everyone wants to party with Ken and live in a Barbie world, which means pink-themed merchandise is the only way to go.

Whether you have always loved Barbie dolls or are obsessed with the colour pink, there is something for everyone who wants to be a Barbie girl or channel their ‘kenergy’.

The wide range of items on sale allows fans to immerse themselves in the enchanting stories and characters from Barbie world. From dolls and playsets to clothing and accessories, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

From pink bags and shoes to collaborations with haircare and beauty brands, the world has turned pink ahead of this movie release, and we totally understand if you want a piece of the action.

If you’re eager to add some Barbie pink to your wardrobe and home, we’ve got the best Barbiecore has to offer below, ready for you to peruse.

Read more: Create a Barbie-approved blowdry with these hair tools

Barbiemule slingback heels: £110, Aldoshoes.co.uk

(Aldo Shoes)

While most of the Barbie x Aldo collection has sold out, you can still pick up a couple of pairs of cute heels if you’re looking to channel your inner Barbie girl. We love this pair of silver slingbacks, which feature a monogram design, with little ‘B’s all over the shoe. The heels also encompass Aldo’s pillow walk technology – a double layer of cushion comfort – so you won’t have any issues striding about in style.

Buy now

Barbie adult arch logo hoodie: £65, Gap.co.uk

(Gap)

It may be summer but, in true UK fashion, you’ll always appreciate a hooded jumper in which to snuggle up – and this Barbie-themed one is the perfect style. In on-brand two-toned pink, the colour blocked cotton-blend hoodie features a drawstring hood, long sleeves and both the Gap and Barbie logos. It’s selling out fast and there aren’t many sizes left, so be quick if you want to snap one up.

Buy now

Barbie print kids oversized T-shirt: £7, Primark.com

(Primark)

Get the little ones involved in all things Barbiecore, too, with this oversized T-shirt, available from Primark. Featuring a crew neck and short sleeves, the charcoal grey comes in a subtle tie-dye design, with the signature hot-pink Barbie branding text across the front.

Buy now

Barbie hair wrap and towel: £12, Primark.com

(Primark)

Whether you want to don this after a dip in the sea or simply use it around the house, this Barbie-themed wearable towel and hair wrap will help you dry off in style. The towel features two straps, so you can wrap and fasten it around you to wear as you get ready, while the matching headband also features Barbie-pink stripes and embroidery.

Buy now

Barbie The Movie halter top: £35.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Even Barbie is jumping on the western trend that is making the rounds right now. This sugar-pink halter top is made of metallic denim and has an adjustable neckline. With patch pockets with flaps on the chest, it front fastens with metal button detailing.

Buy now

Barbie The Movie raffia bag: £79.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

We’d keep this page bookmarked as, although this gorgeous Barbie raffia bag is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the website, we predict it will be a popular one. The woven tote features leather details, a gathered closure and shoulder straps. Perfect for a trip to the beach or park, it’s the ultimate accessory for summer.

Buy now

Barbie Mattel draped dress: £99.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

This hot-pink dress is the perfect thing to wear if you’re going for an ‘evening-gown Barbie’ look. Short and strapless, it features draped fabric detailing and a maxi bow made of the same fabric. Feel stylish, as well as secure, thanks to an invisible fastening.

Buy now

Barbie Mattel hoop earrings: £22.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

The devil is in the detail and that’s exactly what these hooped earrings from Zara’s Barbie collaboration offer. The earrings are open hoops with the Barbie lettering across the front and push-back clasps. Whether you’re wearing head-to-toe pink or just adding a bit of Barbie to your look, these are the perfect accessory.

Buy now

Merrell Antora 3 x Sweaty Betty pink trainers: £115, Sweatybetty.com

(Sweaty Betty)

While not Barbie-branded merchandise, it appears as though sportswear brands Sweaty Betty and Merrell have caught the Barbie bug themselves, with a pink-themed capsule collection. This includes these hot pink Antora 3 trainers which, in addition to being cute in colour, are made from recycled EVA foam, laces, webbing and mesh, as well as featuring rockplate for under-foot protection, super rebound compound midsoles and exclusive vibram TV5+ technology for grip, traction and durability.

Buy now

Barbie crossbody bag: £199, Fossil.co.uk

(Fossil)

Adding pink accessories to your wardrobe for the movie release is a must, and this signature pink crossbody bag from Fossil is just the ticket. Featuring shiny statement hardware, an internal pocket for your phone and an extra-wide, 1990s-inspired athleisure-style strap, this bag ticks all the Barbie boxes.

Buy now

Barbie x Fossil limited edition three-hand date black LiteHide leather watch: £289, Fossil.com

(Fossil)

You don’t want to be late for the start of the film, when it comes out in cinemas, and this limited edition watch is the perfect accessory to help you keep track of time. The collaboration between Barbie and Fossil includes this three-hand, black leather strap watch, with a rectaglar white satin dial, Barbie logo and a variety of Barbie-inspired charms, so you can customise your wristwear to your liking.

Buy now

Barbie The Movie: Barbie doll in pink gingham dress: £45, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

It’s not just new merchandise that’s catching our eyes, we’re throwing it back to our Barbie dolls era with new and improved figures emulating the characters from the new movie. This Barbie doll depicts Margot Robbie in a pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and earrings and pastel pumps – ready to live a fantastic life in Barbie Land.

Buy now

Barbie The Movie: Ken doll in pastel stripes beach outfit: £45, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This Ken doll figure matches the calm and cool attitude of his film counterpart. Inspired by Barbie The Movie, this Ken doll dons a beachy look, rocking a pastel pink and mint green striped co-ord set. He’s even got his surfboard in tow, as it’s all sunshine in Barbie Land.

Buy now

Barbie Dream House dolls house playset and accessories: £350, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

A pricier piece of merchandise, the iconic Barbie Dream House has had a serious upgrade, as your kids can now host the ultimate pool party with this deluxe model. Featuring the tallest slide the doll house has had to date, along with a three-storey spiral design and 10 indoor and outdoor living areas. There’s even a puppy slide, elevator and pool for Barbie’s furry friends.

Buy now

Barbie LED neon light: £29.99, HMV.com

(HMV)

Available to pre-order, prepare to give your home a Barbie makeover with this LED sign. Light up the iconic Barbie logo with this freestanding LED light, measuring 15cm. Turn it on to change the Barbie logo from white to a vibrant, hot pink and add a fun pop of colour to any room. Power your sign with a USB cable.

Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup Barbie smooth whip matte lip cream: £7.50, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

The best thing about Barbie is that we get to fully delve into pink make-up, and this liquid lipstick will certainly make a statement. There are two limited edition shades inspired by the Barbie movie but we love this creamy matte version with a vibrant colour. Touted as offering full coverage, you can wear the smooth formula from day to night, too.

Buy now

NYX Professional Makeup Barbie on the go mini cheek and highlight palette: £10, Superdrug.com

(Superdrug)

Live your best Barbie girl fantasies with the Barbie mini cheek palette play from NYX. Featuring two blushes and one highlighter, the shades are inspired by Barbie Land, making it a great item to add to any Barbie girl’s make-up bag.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion, hair, beauty and more, try the links below:

Want to experiment with pink palettes? Here are the best eyeshadows for everyday glam