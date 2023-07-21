Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comfortable, cool and steeped in style, linen trousers are a must-have in every woman’s summer capsule wardrobe.

From trend-led styles to timeless white or palazzo designs, these lightweight trousers are sufficiently smart for the office while breathable enough for balmy days. But they aren’t just a seasonal staple – the style set plumps for them year-round, as a fail-safe alternative to jeans.

While you can’t get more classic that a pair of white or beige linen trousers (a mainstay in every label’s spring/summer collection), it’s cargo and stripe interpretations that have taken over for 2023 – plus bolder hues such as olive, as well as pleated and dramatic wide-leg silhouettes.

Easily styled and endlessly versatile, wear a pair with a T-shirt and trainers, for a laid-back weekend look or team with loafers and a blazer for more-formal occasions. An essential in your holiday suitcase, too, the wafty trouser style helps you beat the heat while providing a little more coverage.

How we tested

To complete your summer wardrobe, we’ve shortlisted the best linen trousers to buy now at both ends of the price scale. Considering comfort, quality, material and cost-per-wear, these are the top styles on the high street.

The best linen trousers for 2023 are: