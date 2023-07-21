Comfortable, cool and steeped in style, linen trousers are a must-have in every woman’s summer capsule wardrobe.
From trend-led styles to timeless white or palazzo designs, these lightweight trousers are sufficiently smart for the office while breathable enough for balmy days. But they aren’t just a seasonal staple – the style set plumps for them year-round, as a fail-safe alternative to jeans.
While you can’t get more classic that a pair of white or beige linen trousers (a mainstay in every label’s spring/summer collection), it’s cargo and stripe interpretations that have taken over for 2023 – plus bolder hues such as olive, as well as pleated and dramatic wide-leg silhouettes.
Easily styled and endlessly versatile, wear a pair with a T-shirt and trainers, for a laid-back weekend look or team with loafers and a blazer for more-formal occasions. An essential in your holiday suitcase, too, the wafty trouser style helps you beat the heat while providing a little more coverage.
How we tested
To complete your summer wardrobe, we’ve shortlisted the best linen trousers to buy now at both ends of the price scale. Considering comfort, quality, material and cost-per-wear, these are the top styles on the high street.
The best linen trousers for 2023 are:
- Best linen trousers overall – Nobody’s Child cream linen blend drawstring wide-leg trousers: £65, Nobodyschild.com
- Best striped linen trousers – Reformation Ava linen pant, vineyard: £178, Thereformation.com
- Best low-rise linen trousers – Free People lyla linen trousers: £118, Freepeople.com
- Best tailored linen trousers – AllSaints Deri lyn linen blend trousers: £119, Allsaints.com
- Best budget linen trousers – Asos Design dad trousers with linen in black: £30, Asos.com