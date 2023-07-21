Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

13 best linen trousers for an effortlessly chic look this summer

From cream and black to pleated and low-rise styles, find your next capsule-wardrobe staple

Daisy Lester
Friday 21 July 2023 11:25
<p>Linen trousers are a fail-safe alternative to jeans </p>

Linen trousers are a fail-safe alternative to jeans

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Comfortable, cool and steeped in style, linen trousers are a must-have in every woman’s summer capsule wardrobe.

From trend-led styles to timeless white or palazzo designs, these lightweight trousers are sufficiently smart for the office while breathable enough for balmy days. But they aren’t just a seasonal staple – the style set plumps for them year-round, as a fail-safe alternative to jeans.

While you can’t get more classic that a pair of white or beige linen trousers (a mainstay in every label’s spring/summer collection), it’s cargo and stripe interpretations that have taken over for 2023 – plus bolder hues such as olive, as well as pleated and dramatic wide-leg silhouettes.

Easily styled and endlessly versatile, wear a pair with a T-shirt and trainers, for a laid-back weekend look or team with loafers and a blazer for more-formal occasions. An essential in your holiday suitcase, too, the wafty trouser style helps you beat the heat while providing a little more coverage.

How we tested

To complete your summer wardrobe, we’ve shortlisted the best linen trousers to buy now at both ends of the price scale. Considering comfort, quality, material and cost-per-wear, these are the top styles on the high street.

Related stories

27 best women’s summer shoes for stepping into the warmer season
31 best summer dresses for your warm-weather wardrobe
Best bikinis to wear this summer and beyond
11 best denim jackets for women that you can wear with anything
11 best maxi skirts to embrace the trend, from denim to satin styles

The best linen trousers for 2023 are:

  • Best linen trousers overall – Nobody’s Child cream linen blend drawstring wide-leg trousers: £65, Nobodyschild.com
  • Best striped linen trousers – Reformation Ava linen pant, vineyard: £178, Thereformation.com
  • Best low-rise linen trousers – Free People lyla linen trousers: £118, Freepeople.com
  • Best tailored linen trousers – AllSaints Deri lyn linen blend trousers: £119, Allsaints.com
  • Best budget linen trousers – Asos Design dad trousers with linen in black: £30, Asos.com

Nobody’s Child cream linen blend drawstring wide-leg trouser

  • Best: Linen trousers overall
  • Sizes: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Cream, olive

Eco-conscious label Nobody’s Child has nailed the brief with this classic pair of linen trousers. Cut into a flattering wide leg, the trouser’s boast a high drawstring waist and extra-long length that creates a body-skimming silhouette. Crafted from a viscose-blended linen, the trousers are pleasingly lightweight and breathable.

The perfect throw-on-and-go pair, style with a white tee and colourful trainers for a simple work look or a cropped cami and chunky sliders for an easy holiday outfit.

We also love the olive green version – a colourway bang on trend for SS23.

Continue reading...

Mango x Simon Miller printed linen wide-leg trousers

  • Best: Patterned linen trousers
  • Sizes: UK 6-14
  • Colourways: Orange

A garishly good piece from LA label Simon Miller’s capsule collection with Mango, these printed linen trousers are just at home in a festival field as they are on the beach. Crafted from pure linen, the wide-leg palazzo silhouette matches the Seventies feel of the orange sun print.

The flattering high waist is complete with a concealed size zip and sweeping long-length (even on our 6ft tester’s frame). A statement summer trouser, style with a simple white vest and chunky sandals and let the linen pants take centre stage.

Continue reading...

Reformation Ava linen pant, vineyard

  • Best: Striped linen trousers
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Vineyard, white

Thanks to their laid-back look and pyjama style, striped trousers are everywhere this summer. Crafted from impressively lightweight linen, Reformation’s Ava trousers are a dream to wear during balmy days. Characterised by their low-rise waist and slightly cropped silhouette, the loose fit and wide-leg cut adds to their comfort appeal.

Finished in a light grey striped finish, they’re just as suited to promenading in the south of France as they are lounging at home. They are pricey, but the quality and timeless design will see you get your cost-per-wear.

Continue reading...

Never Fully Dressed white cotton linen Demi trousers

  • Best: High-waisted linen trousers
  • Sizes: S-XXL
  • Colourways: White, brown, orange

If you’re after a flattering high-waisted fit, look no further than Never Fully Dressed’s Demi linen trousers. The loose fit is teamed with a drawstring paper-bag-style elastic waist that gives the trousers some structure.

Tailored from soft linen with a subtly flared wide leg, the lightweight and breathable design comes in white (our favourite), brown and orange. On hot days, when you fancy a bit more coverage than a dress, style the trousers with sliders and a wafty white linen shirt.

Continue reading...

Damson Madder Sydney stripe trousers

  • Best: Pink linen trousers
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Pink

These mega trousers from sustainable label Damson Madder lean into the pyjama-wear as outerwear trend. Finished in a pink-and-green stripe, cargo pocket detailing elevates the wide-leg design, while an adjustable waistband helps get the perfect fit. Loose and lightweight, they offer breathable comfort for hot days, with the colour palette brightening up your ensembles.

Ideal for beach days but just as wearable to the office with a white Tee and trainers, they’ve fast become a summer staple in our wardrobe.

Owing to demand, the pair has sold out in every size since launching, but you can sign up to be notified by email when they’re restocked.

Continue reading...

Urban Outfitters khaki linen wide-leg trousers

  • Best: Khaki linen trousers
  • Sizes: XXS-XL
  • Colourways: Khaki

Embracing the Noughties-inspired low-rise waist, Urban Outfitters’ khaki linen trousers are a cool yet comfortable choice for summer. Crafted from a soft linen blend, the trousers fall into a wide-fit leg with pintucked front detailing adding a smart touch. Belt loops help you accessorise your look, while the sweeping floor-length cut is an on-trend choice.

Continue reading...

Me+Em linen blend wide-leg wrap trousers and belt

  • Best: Workwear linen trousers
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Sand, navy

It’s safe to say we’re smitten with Me+Em’s linen trousers. Coming in a sand (almost sold out, so be quick) or an “eclipse” navy hue, the effortlessly chic style is complete with a wide-leg cut, high-waist fit and matching tie belt.

Adding to the cool appeal, the trousers are characterised by their soft draped silhouette and wrap design, which sweeps down into a cut-out on each leg. Supremely comfortable, thanks to the breathable lyocell linen fabric, the trousers remained crease-free after a day at our desk. We’d suggest taking a size up from your usual, for a Raey-style oversized fit.

Continue reading...

Asos Design dad trouser with linen in black

  • Best: Budget linen trousers
  • Sizes: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Black, grey, stone, taupe

Asos’s pocket-friendly trousers are crafted from a linen-mix fabric that’s soft and lightweight. Classic with a contemporary twist, the “dad” style silhouette features a low-rise waist with pleated details and belt loops. Cut into a baggy wide-leg, we love the inflated look of the pair, while the black colourway is a fail-safe year-round choice.

Though not as lightweight and breathable as pure linen designs, Asos’s pair make up for it in price. We’ll be styling them with white trainers and a matching black blazer to take us from our desk to dinner.

Continue reading...

Free People Lyla linen trousers

  • Best: Low-rise linen trousers
  • Sizes: US 0-14
  • Colourways: Pebble, black

These Free People trousers are characterised by a super-low-rise waist – divisive but on trend. If you’re looking to lean into the trend, the retro-inspired label’s Lyla trousers are an effortlessly cool take. Crafted from a pure linen fabric, the pair fall into a wide-leg silhouette with classic pleating at the top and a cuffed bottom hem for added detail.

They come up quite short, making the trousers a good option for petite dressers, or you can roll down the hem for a longer fit. The pebble colourway embodies the feeling of summer, while the new black hue will take you right through to winter, too.

Continue reading...

AllSaints Deri lyn linen blend trousers

  • Best: Tailored linen trousers
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Khaki

Those who favour a more tailored approach to summer dressing should look no further than AllSaints’ linen blend trousers. The grunge-inspired label’s Deri linen blend trousers are an ideal choice for smart occasions or the office during the balmier months.

Shaped into a statement wide-leg silhouette, the pair boast a flattering mid-rise waist, waistband with belt loops and classic front pleating. Angled side-seam pockets are a practical touch, while the lyocell and linen blend is wafty and lightweight. It even comes with a matching waistcoat (£96, Allsaints.com).

Continue reading...

Everlane the linen way-high drape pant

  • Best: Smart-casual linen trousers
  • Sizes: US 0-16
  • Colourways: Canvas, tan/navy

If you love wide-leg trousers, you’ll love this floaty pair from Everlane. Made with 100 per cent linen, they’re the real deal, billowing down to the floor with a lightweight, voluminous silhouette that’s lovely to float around in when the temperature rises.

Stretching your wardrobe further, these are great when the weather calls for loose, cool clothing but the occasion is more formal – with the combination of pleats, belt straps and non-stretch waist-band affording them smart-casual status, they’re perfect for the office. The linen itself is lightweight and slightly sheer, though this won’t be an issue when you pair them with the right underwear, but it’s worth noting that these came up slightly large on our tester.

Continue reading...

Hush linen cargo trousers

  • Best: Linen cargo trousers
  • Sizes: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: White, light brown

The throwback trend for cargo trousers shows no signs of waning. Hush’s take is one of our favourites, thanks to their pyjama-style comfort and lightweight fabric. Crafted from a breathable linen-blend, they’re cut into a loose, floaty fit with a comfortable relaxed drawstring waist adding to their appeal.

Whether teamed with a matching white linen shirt or black tee for some contrast, you’ll reach for them again and again this summer. If your size in the white is sold out, they also come in tan.

Continue reading...

River Island wide-leg trousers with linen

  • Best: Everyday linen trousers
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colourways: Black, beige, blue, coral, green

Coming in five wearable colours, from black to beige or blue, River Island’s wide-leg linen trousers are a staple investment for your capsule wardrobe. Pleasingly affordable at just £35, the lightweight linen blend fabric is soft against skin, while the elasticated waistband is a comfortable detail. Shaped into a subtly wide-leg fit, the simple yet sleek design can be easily dressed up with heels and a shirt or down with sliders and a vest.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s linen trousers

Ticking our boxes for quality and cost-per-wear, Nobody’s Child cream linen trousers are a flattering, sustainable and classic choice for summer and beyond. If you’re leaning into the striped trousers trend, Reformation’s lightweight pair is impossible to fault, while Me+Em’s chic wrap style has you covered for more-formal occasions.

Looking for more summer sartorial inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best dresses for warm days

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off all orders over £100 using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in