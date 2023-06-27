Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Curating a swimwear collection that you love is no mean feat. Much like lingerie, finding the best bikini is notoriously difficult. With so many designs on offer and sizing changing across the board, it’s a mission to get it right.

So, we asked Georgiana Huddart, co-founder and creative director at swimwear brand Hunza G, to shed light on choosing the perfect one. “Try not to go for trends,” she recommends. Avoid buying something because you’re “hoping that you ‘might wear it when…’” because “that never happens. You have to feel truly comfortable in the piece at that moment in time”.

In terms of the best designs for your shape, Huddart recommends that a “crop top or bralette shape is best” for those with bigger busts, and look for “thick straps and support all around the underneath of the bust”. While those with smaller boobs can lean towards more “classic shapes like a square neck”.

On trends for this season and her predictions, she says “high waist pants, classic cuts, neutral tones” are in. With this expert opinion in mind, we went on the search for the best bikinis to wear in 2023 and beyond.

How we tested

Finding the best bikini for you will of course be subjective. But for this review, we paid attention to fit, how each one fared through frequent wear in the sea, a pool and the garden. We also considered the quality of the fabric, the sizing available and how it looked when wet compared to dry. Owing to the nature of bikinis, they’re not the most affordable item, but we tried to include a range of different designs across varying price ranges, from high street favourites to designer picks.

A selection of the best bikini sets that we tested for this review (Eva Waite-Taylor)

The best bikinis for 2023 are: