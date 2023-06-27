Jump to content

Best bikinis to wear this summer and beyond

Whether you’re looking for high-waisted bottoms or triangle tops, these are the swimwear sets to know

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 27 June 2023 16:52
Shopping for the best bikini is hard, but this review will help you on your search

Shopping for the best bikini is hard, but this review will help you on your search

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Curating a swimwear collection that you love is no mean feat. Much like lingerie, finding the best bikini is notoriously difficult. With so many designs on offer and sizing changing across the board, it’s a mission to get it right.

So, we asked Georgiana Huddart, co-founder and creative director at swimwear brand Hunza G, to shed light on choosing the perfect one. “Try not to go for trends,” she recommends. Avoid buying something because you’re “hoping that you ‘might wear it when…’” because “that never happens. You have to feel truly comfortable in the piece at that moment in time”.

In terms of the best designs for your shape, Huddart recommends that a “crop top or bralette shape is best” for those with bigger busts, and look for “thick straps and support all around the underneath of the bust”. While those with smaller boobs can lean towards more “classic shapes like a square neck”.

On trends for this season and her predictions, she says “high waist pants, classic cuts, neutral tones” are in. With this expert opinion in mind, we went on the search for the best bikinis to wear in 2023 and beyond.

How we tested

Finding the best bikini for you will of course be subjective. But for this review, we paid attention to fit, how each one fared through frequent wear in the sea, a pool and the garden. We also considered the quality of the fabric, the sizing available and how it looked when wet compared to dry. Owing to the nature of bikinis, they’re not the most affordable item, but we tried to include a range of different designs across varying price ranges, from high street favourites to designer picks.

A selection of the best bikini sets that we tested for this review

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

The best bikinis for 2023 are:

  • Best bikini overall – Asos Design mix and match crinkle bikini: £30, Asos.com
  • Best black bikini – Nénés Paris guanaco top and hirola pant: £95, Nenes-paris.com
  • Best high street bikini – River Island pink textured bikini top and bottoms: £44, Riverisland.com
  • Best high-waisted bikini bottoms – Adora Swim tide top and reef bottoms bikini: £97, Adoraswim.com
  • Best triangle bikini – Adanola triangle bikini top and bottom: £43.98, Adanola.com

Asos Design mix and match crinkle bikini

  • Best: Crinkle cut bikini
  • Sizes available: One size
  • Colours available: Khaki, black, orange, green, pink
  • Why we love it
    • Supportive
    • Timeless
  • Take note
    • One size

Crinkle bikinis remain hugely popular. If you’re looking for an affordable bikini that taps into the trend, turn to this Asos design. We’ve had it in our swimwear collection for three years, and it remains one of our favourites.

Despite wearing it on multiple holidays, it’s still going strong, which is quite something considering the price. It washes well, hasn’t lost its shape, and looks the same wet as it does dry. The bottoms (£14, Asos.com) are comfortable and supportive and provide more coverage than itsy-bitsy designs. The top is supportive thanks to the thick straps, and the cut accentuates the bust nicely.

Use discount code “HIFRIEND” for 20 per cent off the best bikinis at Asos

Continue reading...

River Island pink textured bikini top and bottoms

  • Best: High street bikini
  • Sizes available: UK6-UK18
  • Colours available: Pink, green patterned
  • Why we love it
    • Great fit
    • Flattering cut
    • Fabric feels high-end
    • Affordable

This pink textured bikini exceeded all of our expectations. Owing to the cup design, the top provides ample support and works to accentuate the bust nicely. As for the bottoms (£16, Riverisland.com), we usually gravitate towards a high-rise cut so we have a little less skin on show, but we found these to provide ample support and looked great on. What’s more, the fabric feels high-end and like it’ll last many summers, so no sagging in sight, thankfully.

Use discount code “HEY15” for 15 per cent off the best bikinis at River Island

Continue reading...

Nénés Paris guanaco top and hirola panty

  • Best: Black bikini
  • Sizes available : XS-XL
  • Colour options: Black, yellow check, blue floral, red, green, pink
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering cut

French swimwear and lingerie brand Nénés Paris is a sustainable brand making waves. Its one-pieces and bikinis are made from recycled materials, and the designs are gorgeous. And if it’s a black bikini you’re looking for, this set really impressed us.

The style is slightly retro, the bottoms (£34, Nenes-paris.com) are high waist for leg-lengthening benefits and cut in at the perfect point to refine the waist. We also really liked the pleat detailing on the side. The underwired bikini top has a similar wow factor. The straps are adjustable and are tied at the front, should you wish to accentuate cleavage, just go a little tighter. The fit of the bikini is just perfect.

Continue reading...

Adora Swim tide top and reef bottoms bikini

  • Best: High-waisted bikini
  • Sizes available: S-XL
  • Colours available: White, pink, blue
  • Why we love it
    • Leg-lengthening bottoms
    • Design accentuates silhouette
  • Take note
    • More expensive than high street designs

A different Adora Swim design was featured in last year’s review of the best bikinis, so we had high expectations for this number. And we were not let down. Much like other brands, the tops and bottoms are sold separately, so you can mix and match. We tested the tide top and reef bottoms (£42, Adoraswim.com) in white. And couldn’t fault the set.

If you are looking for a bikini with high waist bottoms, this Adora Swim design is well worth a try. The design features a high-cut leg that we found to really lengthen our pins, while the high-waisted design provides a bit of extra support and also works to accentuate your silhouette. As for the top, we found it to provide medium support, and we were grateful for the extra padding. Compared to high street designs, it is more expensive, but it’s well worth the investment.

Continue reading...

Everlane scoop neck bikini top and thigh-high bottoms

  • Best: Scoop neck bikini top
  • Sizes available: XXS-XXL
  • Colour options: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering cut
    • Eco conscious

A scoop neck bikini is a reliable design, and this one from eco conscious brand Everlane is certainly one worth trying. With adjustable straps and a thick seam, the top provides ample support and makes sure that everything stays put; making it a good choice for any activity this summer.

As for bottoms, the brand has a number of different designs. We tested the high rise hipster pair (£18, Everlane.com), which, according to the brand, has been fit-tested on more than 100 different women to make sure that they feel comfortable and stay in place. As expected, we found the fit to be great; they nipped us in at the waist nicely, and we appreciated the extra bum coverage.

For something a little more skimpy though, we also roadtested the thigh-high bikini bottoms (£13, Everlane.com). The cut was more cheeky yet we still felt perfectly covered up. The fabric – which is made from recycled materials – is thick and unlikely to wear for many years to come. A great buy.

Continue reading...

Mango shell bandeau bikini top and briefs

  • Best: Colourful bikini
  • Sizes available: S-L
  • Colours availabe: Green, orange
  • Why we love it
    • Summery design
  • Take note
    • Bottoms come up large

Mango’s recent collaboration with LA-based designer Simon Miller is a summery-hued dream. Our expectations were high when we spotted this bikini and it certainly lives up to them. The bright green colour and the shell detailing mean that this is perfect for holidays. The top doesn’t have any padding and doesn’t provide much support, so it’s probably better for those who have smaller busts. But owing to the fact the top is strapless, it also won’t leave you with any strange tanlines.

When on holiday, we styled the top with high-waisted shorts with a linen shirt unbuttoned over the top, so it definitely deserves a spot in your cabin bag. The bottoms (£29.99, Mango.com) do come up fairly large – we usually go for a medium in bikini bottoms but found the small to fit perfectly.

Buy bottoms now

Continue reading...

Hunza G Nadine bikini

  • Best: Designer bikini
  • Size range: One size
  • Colours available: Black, green, blue, pink
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless design
    • Crinkle cut
  • Take note
    • One size
    • Have to avoid chlorine and heat

Few swimwear brands have reached such cult status as Hunza G. The crinkle design is the brand’s signature, and the on-trend colourways make the designs timeless and modern. The Nadine bikini is a classic option that will see you through many summers to come. Of course, the fit is subjective, but we found the cut of the high-waisted bottoms to be very flattering; cutting in at the perfect point. While the top, provided great support and the tortoiseshell hoop detailing is very chic.

The material feels thicker and more high-quality than other crinkle-cut designs we’ve tried in the past, which you’d expect given that it’s the brand’s USP. It’s worth noting that there is a list of care instructions on Hunza G’s website, including avoiding jacuzzis, saunas and steam rooms, and long-term chlorine absorption. The price also makes it quite an investment, but if you’re looking to take the plunge, you can’t fault it.

Continue reading...

Nasty Gal recycled paisley bandeau flower trim bikini

  • Best: Bandeau bikini
  • Size range: UK6-UK18
  • Colours available: Pink floral
  • Why we love it
    • Strapless design
    • Pretty design
  • Take note
    • Not very supportive

If you’re looking to get your swimwear collection sorted affordably, Nasty Gal should be on your radar. With a huge selection of different designs, including strapless and patterned options, there’s something for everyone. This bikini set is a great pick if you’re looking for something strapless – which means you don’t have to worry about getting awkward tan lines – and floral. And the bottoms are a great, slightly cheeky fit. What it makes up for in the design, it lacks in support though, so it’s better suited for someone with a smaller bust. But, for under £20, you can’t go wrong.

Use discount code “COWBOY” for 25 per cent off the best bikinis at Nasty Gal

Continue reading...

Away That Day Palma top and Fiji bottoms

  • Best: Sustainable swimwear
  • Sizes available: XS-3X
  • Colours available: Blush, purple, caramel, plum, espresso, jade, black, sapphire blue, ivory, red, forest
  • Why we love it
    • Eco conscious brand
    • Top features adjustable straps and back
    • Range of colours
    • Great size range

Sustainable swimwear brand Away That Day specialises in timeless resort wear that doesn’t compromise on style or fit. Its dedication to the environment is apparent through its recycling initiative: send in any old, unwanted swimwear and the material will be reused in new collections, better still you’ll get 15 per cent off your next purchase. When it comes to its swimwear, the tops and bottoms are all sold separately so you can mix and match different designs according to your preference, too.

We tried the Palma top, which provided a natural lift without padding or underwire. We appreciated that the straps and the back ties can be adjusted for the perfect fit and found it to be very comfortable. As for the Fiji bottoms (£55, Awaythatday.com), the Brazilian style means they can be worn around the waist, or higher up the hip – we found them to be comfortable, but did size up. Another thing we loved about the brand’s bikini is that it comes in a range of different colours.

Continue reading...

Adanola triangle bikini top and bottoms

  • Best: Triangle bikini
  • Sizes available: XXS–XXXL
  • Colour options: Green striped, green
  • Why we love it
    • High-quality fabric
  • Take note
    • No removable padding

Adanola is one of our favourite activewear brands, and its swimwear doesn’t disappoint either. The bikini top is a classic triangle shape; it ties at the back and around the neck, and the fit can be adjusted accordingly. It doesn’t feature removable padding though, which is worth bearing in mind if you want something a little bit more supportive. Having said that, the cups can be moved to create a bit more cleavage and hold everything in place. The matching bottoms (£18.99, Adanola.com) sit high on the thigh, which works to really lengthen the legs.

While you won’t want to be doing lots of fast-paced swimming in this one, if it’s sun worshipping you’re going to be doing, this design is a firm favourite. Similarly, the design of this bikini rivals that of high-end brands. Another thing we liked about this is the size range, which goes from XXS to 3XL.

Continue reading...

New Look black plunging halter neck top and thong bikini bottoms

  • Best: High street black bikini
  • Sizes available: UK6-UK18
  • Colour options: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Supportive
    • Affordable

Yet another high street brand proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune on swimwear. New Look’s selection is impressive, with everything from itsy-bitsy designs to those that provide more coverage. This bikini sits somewhere between the two, however. The top fastens by a halter neck tie and a clasp at the back, and we were impressed with how much support this gave us. The plunging design draws the chest in for lifted cleavage, too.

As for the bottoms (£13.99, Newlook.com), the thong style is more risqué than the others featured here. While they show off a bit more of the bum, we appreciated that the high waist cut provided more coverage across the lower stomach. For less than £25 for this two-piece, it’s a holiday must-have.

Continue reading...

Cotton On half wire bikini top and high side bottoms

  • Best: For a pop of colour
  • Sizes available: XS-XL
  • Colour options: Pink, orange, blue check, brown, black
  • Why we love it
    • Supportive wired design
    • Thick bottoms

Cotton On’s swimwear is very reliable. The brand heralds from Australia, but it launched in the UK in 2021, and it’s been a firm favourite since then. Often wired bikini tops can dig in and feel uncomfortable, but that’s not the case here. The design means we felt nicely lifted and supported. The bottoms (£14.99, Cottonon.com) are double-layered, so are thick enough to not be see-through when wet, and they give the perfect amount of coverage. While it comes in a range of different shades, hot pink offers a fun pop of colour. There’s also a deal currently running across Cotton On swimwear that means this entire set costs just £20.

Continue reading...

Triangl maci bikini

  • Best: Bikini for small boobs
  • Sizes available: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL
  • Colour options: Black, brown, pink, purple, blue, yellow, green stripe
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • High quality
  • Take note
    • Fits small

Known for its bright and bold designs, swimwear brand Triangl first made waves in 2012 and has since had a resurgence. As you’d expect from the price tag, this bikini feels high-end. The fabric has a decent thickness to it, and the set even arrives in its own neoprene zip bag for easy storage at home and away.

The scoop neck bikini top doesn’t feature underwiring, which makes it particularly comfortable, although no padding is included. Owing to the smaller cup size, you may need to go up a size if you have larger boobs so that it provides more coverage and support. Within the set, you’ve got the choice of normal or cheeky bottoms; we opted for the latter and found them to come up high on the waist and fit nicely.

Our only gripe with Triangl is that the sizing seems a little off, so it’s worth checking measurements properly.

Continue reading...

Heidi Klein night sky ring triangle bikini

  • Best: Designer triangle bikini
  • Sizes available: XS-XL
  • Colour options: Navy, white and navy stripe, turquoise, snake print, black, blue floral, orange, red blue, white and green stripe
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless design
    • Lots of colour options
  • Take note
    • Expensive

British swimwear brand Heidi Klein is known for its classic shapes and silhouettes. If you’re looking for something luxe, this triangle bikini is bound to tick the boxes since it’s the design that the brand does best. It’s timeless and chic, making it something you’ll want to return to holiday after holiday.

The top is complete with the brand’s signature gold trims and the rope ties can be adjusted to fit your shape. While we found it to fit true to size, for more coverage, it’s worth sizing up. The coordinating bottoms are unlike most of the designs within this review since they’re low-rise, so provide less coverage, but are a great cut if you’re after a pair that sits below the waist. The navy is smart, but the design is available in a huge range of patterns and colourways.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Bikinis

Shopping for the best bikini is quite possibly the most subjective experience. If you’re looking for something with underwire that provides great support and doesn’t cost a fortune, we were very impressed by Asos’s crinkle bikini. Having been in our collection for three years, we know that it stands the test of time. For a blow-the-budget number, the black design from Nénés Paris was very impressive, and so was Adora Swim’s tide top and reef bottoms bikini.

Looking for swimwear that you can be active in? Read our review of the best sporty swimsuits

