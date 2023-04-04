Swimwear shopping is never easy, and with the added factor of a growing bump, you’ll find it even harder to find the perfect swimsuit or bikini for your next dip in the pool.

Adapting to your ever-changing body means even more factors (on top of style and boosting body confidence) need to be ticked off your swimsuit wish list. The perfect maternity swimwear needs to support those bigger boobs (without underwire, for baby’s comfort) while providing room for your bump and body to continue growing – look out for adjustable straps, ruching and flexible fabric.

When carrying out our beachwear shopping, we were pleased to see there were more retailers offering maternity swimwear collections than we expected – and the styles weren’t just plain and boring. We found it easy to swap underwire for alternative bump-safe bust support and to replace our pre-pregnancy skimpy bikinis with comfortable – yet stylish – swimming costumes and tankinis made to grow with your body shape and let you show off your bump.

We’ve also taken careful cosideration when testing postnatal swimwear options to boost body confidence after birth, make nursing easier and flatter your body in all the right places. So, if you’ve got a family beach holiday already booked after birth or you’re getting prepared to join in with baby’s first swim sessions, we’ve tracked down the best swimsuits and bikinis to complement your postpartum body.

How we tested

When reviewing these swimsuits and bikinis, we tested that pieces offered coverage and support in all the right places while swimming or moving around in aquanatal classes; compared materials for comfort over bumps; rated how confident we felt, and timed how fast we could relieve our bladder!

We’ve chatted to fellow mums and mums-to-be to find out what key factors they look for in maternity and postpartum swimwear, as well as researching the top-sellers from a range of retailers to assist in our selection for review.

Whether you’re swimming lengths, relaxing at a spa on a babymoon, or just trying to top up your tan in the spare time you have before baby arrives, here are our top picks of the best maternity and postpartum swimwear pieces available to buy online from high-street, independent and sustainable brands.

The best maternity swimwear for 2023: