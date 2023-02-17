Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For many women, breastfeeding is a magical experience, but it can also be far from easy. Alongside the sleepless nights, dramatic changes to your body and fluctuating hormones, the additional pressure of keeping your baby nurtured and well fed can leave emotions feeling heightened like never before.

In situations where baby can’t feed, where you may need to spend some time apart from them, if you’re returning to work, or if you’re struggling with engorgement and need some relief, breast pumps can be a lifesaver.

Sore, leaky nipples and swollen breasts are very real challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers, so it pays to choose a pump that’s comfortable, efficient, and that will work with your lifestyle.

Expressing milk can be daunting and can take a while to master, so don’t be put off if you don’t collect much at first. Be gentle with yourself (quite literally – pressing the breast too hard could compress the tissue and obstruct milk flow) and keep going. Aim for around 15 to 20 minutes on your first session.

With so many breast pumps on the market, finding one that works for you can be a minefield. What is the difference between a manual pump and an electric pump? Should you choose a single or double? And how do wearable pumps work?

To help with deciding which kind of breast pump will be best suited to your own priorities and preferences, we have covered the key differences between manual, electric and wearable pumps in our round-up of the best.

How we tested

While we aimed to test a whole range of affordable and high-end pumps, more and more brands are unveiling their versions of the double pump, which naturally halves the time spent expressing and – on average – collects around 18 per cent more milk compared with pumping from each breast in turn.

With that in mind, we spent a lot of time exploring each brand’s double options, comparing them to their single counterparts, and included only the best in our edit. We spent around two weeks testing each pump, assessing each one on comfort, variables such as suction and speed, ease of setup, and how simple each pump was to clean.

The best breast pumps for 2023 are: