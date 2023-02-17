For many women, breastfeeding is a magical experience, but it can also be far from easy. Alongside the sleepless nights, dramatic changes to your body and fluctuating hormones, the additional pressure of keeping your baby nurtured and well fed can leave emotions feeling heightened like never before.
In situations where baby can’t feed, where you may need to spend some time apart from them, if you’re returning to work, or if you’re struggling with engorgement and need some relief, breast pumps can be a lifesaver.
Sore, leaky nipples and swollen breasts are very real challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers, so it pays to choose a pump that’s comfortable, efficient, and that will work with your lifestyle.
Expressing milk can be daunting and can take a while to master, so don’t be put off if you don’t collect much at first. Be gentle with yourself (quite literally – pressing the breast too hard could compress the tissue and obstruct milk flow) and keep going. Aim for around 15 to 20 minutes on your first session.
With so many breast pumps on the market, finding one that works for you can be a minefield. What is the difference between a manual pump and an electric pump? Should you choose a single or double? And how do wearable pumps work?
To help with deciding which kind of breast pump will be best suited to your own priorities and preferences, we have covered the key differences between manual, electric and wearable pumps in our round-up of the best.
How we tested
While we aimed to test a whole range of affordable and high-end pumps, more and more brands are unveiling their versions of the double pump, which naturally halves the time spent expressing and – on average – collects around 18 per cent more milk compared with pumping from each breast in turn.
With that in mind, we spent a lot of time exploring each brand’s double options, comparing them to their single counterparts, and included only the best in our edit. We spent around two weeks testing each pump, assessing each one on comfort, variables such as suction and speed, ease of setup, and how simple each pump was to clean.
The best breast pumps for 2023 are:
- Best overall – Elvie pump: £269, Elvie.com
- Best small breast pump – Tommee Tippee made for me double wearable breast pump: £349.99, Tommeetippee.com
- Best for travel – Lola & Lykke smart electric breast pump: £127, Bubbaandme.co.uk
- Best easy-to-use manual pump – Lansinoh manual breast pump: £35, Lansinoh.co.uk
- Best portable double pump – Ameda Mya Joy double breast pump: £94.49, Babycentral.co.uk
- Best for versatility – MAM two-in-one double breast pump: £215, Mambaby.com
- Best affordable electric pump – Nuby wireless breast pump: £99.99, Nuby-uk.com
- Best for comfort – Medela freestyle hands-free double electric breast pump: £299, Medela.co.uk
- Best hospital-grade breast pump – Lansinoh smartpump 2.0 double electric breast pump: £265, Lansinoh.co.uk