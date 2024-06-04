Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Night feeds, 24/7 nappy changes and non-stop cuddles: when you’ve got a new baby in the house, sleep can be frustratingly elusive. However, just because you’re not getting much uninterrupted shut-eye doesn’t mean your little one won’t be catching some envious Zs. The average newborn can sleep for up to 18 hours a day, and they need somewhere safe and comfy to do so, which is where the best Moses baskets come in.

The compact nature of Moses baskets can make babies feel cosseted – perfect if your newborn finds the larger open space of a crib somewhat overwhelming after nine snug months in the womb. Plus, if you live somewhere with limited square footage, a Moses basket won’t take up too much space in the bedroom, either.

In contrast to cots and cribs, which are typically larger in footprint and fixed in one place, Moses baskets tend to be smaller and portable – which is handy, given the NHS recommends that, for the first six months, your infant occupies the same room as you, day and night.

While Moses baskets may have an age-old design, modern-day versions come in a wealth of styles. Timeless bamboo, reed or palm leaf woven baskets are joined by Victorian-style wicker versions and sleek contemporary designs. All come with handles, so you can move your newborn from room to room, and most include fixed or rocking stands, too, so you can elevate your baby up to your bedside.

When choosing your Moses basket, keep in mind that most are suitable for infants up to 9kg, or until they can sit up unaided – typically, that means you can use it until your child is six months old. Below, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best Moses baskets to help your baby snooze in style.

How we tested the best Moses baskets

open image in gallery Our newborn tester snoozed in each Moses basket, while we considered assembly, style and usability ( The Independent/Alicia Miller )

Our Moses baskets were put through their paces by a very discerning tester: a newborn infant. From birth until six weeks, our little babe gave each basket a go. At the end of the six-week period, we scored each Moses basket on ease of assembly, style, perceived comfort and general usability. Keep scrolling to find out which ones came out on top.

The best Moses baskets for 2024 are: