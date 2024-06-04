Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Keep baby close and cosy, with these high-quality and stylish Moses baskets
Night feeds, 24/7 nappy changes and non-stop cuddles: when you’ve got a new baby in the house, sleep can be frustratingly elusive. However, just because you’re not getting much uninterrupted shut-eye doesn’t mean your little one won’t be catching some envious Zs. The average newborn can sleep for up to 18 hours a day, and they need somewhere safe and comfy to do so, which is where the best Moses baskets come in.
The compact nature of Moses baskets can make babies feel cosseted – perfect if your newborn finds the larger open space of a crib somewhat overwhelming after nine snug months in the womb. Plus, if you live somewhere with limited square footage, a Moses basket won’t take up too much space in the bedroom, either.
In contrast to cots and cribs, which are typically larger in footprint and fixed in one place, Moses baskets tend to be smaller and portable – which is handy, given the NHS recommends that, for the first six months, your infant occupies the same room as you, day and night.
While Moses baskets may have an age-old design, modern-day versions come in a wealth of styles. Timeless bamboo, reed or palm leaf woven baskets are joined by Victorian-style wicker versions and sleek contemporary designs. All come with handles, so you can move your newborn from room to room, and most include fixed or rocking stands, too, so you can elevate your baby up to your bedside.
When choosing your Moses basket, keep in mind that most are suitable for infants up to 9kg, or until they can sit up unaided – typically, that means you can use it until your child is six months old. Below, we’ve rounded up our pick of the best Moses baskets to help your baby snooze in style.
Our Moses baskets were put through their paces by a very discerning tester: a newborn infant. From birth until six weeks, our little babe gave each basket a go. At the end of the six-week period, we scored each Moses basket on ease of assembly, style, perceived comfort and general usability. Keep scrolling to find out which ones came out on top.
Timeless and chic, this organic Moses basket takes the top spot, thanks to its premium finish, solid functionality and overall value for money. It’s made from natural, chemical-free palm leaf and features an organic, breathable and machine-washable liner, which is available in seven sophisticated textures and shades.
We loved the high-quality, supportive feel of the mattress, and the solid, classic look of the wooden rocking stand, which came into its own when our baby got fussy and started kicking in the night (the rocking movement soothed her right back to sleep).
This basket is an ideal fit for small spaces – it’s narrower in size than many other models we tested and can be effortlessly toted one-handed between rooms, thanks to the lengthy handles. The size trade-off means it might not last up to six months for many babies, but then many parents choose to transition to a cot before the six-month mark anyway.
The rocking base does require self-assembly, but we found this straightforward (it helps to have a partner with you). Finally, we loved the range of lovely Little Green Sheep sheets that you can mix and match with the liners for a stylish, high-end look.
Want to channel a Victoriana vibe in your home nursery without spending a fortune? This traditional white wicker Moses basket from stylish brand Clair de Lune brings a throw-back air to your baby’s sleeping routine, and is kinder to the bank balance compared with other models. If you want to throw in a rocking stand (sold separately), it will still cost you less than £70.
The basket’s handwoven wicker interior is lined in a lovely, soft waffle fabric, while a hypoallergenic mattress cushions baby from below. We liked the nice long handles (which made the basket easy to carry), and the detachable hood, which can make baby feel extra cosseted and help block out light during those essential daytime naps.
While this one doesn’t feel as premium as some others in our line-up, if you’re looking for a decent budget option or a second Moses basket for occasional use (for storing at the grandparents’ for weekend visits, perhaps), this one will serve you well.
Love the idea of a traditional Moses basket but prefer a more contemporary aesthetic? This ultra-modern version gives you all the classic functionality but in a pared-back minimalist design.
The SnuzBaskit’s simple, Scandi-style silhouette is made from super-lightweight felt, and the cushy mattress from mesh, allowing for lots of breathability, even in warm summer weather. Despite the soft look of the fabric, we found it to be both super-strong-feeling and generously spacious – even after a six-week growth spurt, our infant still had plenty of room to stretch out.
The basket handles are on the small side, so you’ll need both hands to carry it from room to room, but that’s hardly a deal-breaker.
We also loved the simple, sleek stand, which, like the basket itself, comes in a range of colourways, including dove grey and walnut. For a cool urban baby, it’s hard to imagine a better first bed.
If you’re struggling to decide between a Moses basket and a crib, this model from Snuz ticks all the boxes. While technically marketed as a bedside crib, it has built-in handles that let you lift off the bassinet attachment and tote it from room to room, just like a typical Moses basket.
Besides those handles, you’ll get lots of other functionality, including a zip-down wall that lets you safely simulate a co-sleeping environment next to your bed, a reflux leg that lets you prop up the crib slightly to reduce symptoms, and a smooth-rocking stand. There’s also a breathable mesh-covered mattress and a machine-washable liner.
It will take up significantly more room in your bedroom than a more traditional basket, but you can use this one even once baby can roll over (though, you’ll have to stop using it before they can pull themselves up unaided). It’s a good-looking addition to a bedroom, too, thanks to its range of sleek wood finishes (we chose stylish walnut).
The cocoon-like shape of this Moses basket provides the ideal cosseted environment for babies that enjoy an extra dose of cosy (that includes our infant, who found open spaces overwhelming in the first few weeks of life). The deep-set format and cushy honeycomb fabric feels enviably coddling, while the white wicker exterior fits in effortlessly into a classic nursery aesthetic.
If we’re being picky, some elements of this basket didn’t feel quite as high-spec as some other models – the mattress felt a bit flimsy in comparison with some of the more premium offerings, and the handles seemed a bit thin (we wouldn’t want to carry it around too far, too often). However, given the included rocking stand and soft easy-to-wash fabrics, it still felt like it provided good value for money.
Here’s a Moses basket that can be tailored to perfectly suit your contemporary space, whatever your preference on hue or silhouette. Shnuggle baskets are available in a choice of three basket colours – taupe, green or grey – which you can then mix and match with a classic waffle or modern liner (both of which come with a hood, for added cosy appeal). You can also choose between a more traditional rocking stand or a cool curved stationary model.
Unlike wicker or palm leaf designs, Shnuggle’s hypoallergenic base is easy to wipe clean, so there’s no build-up of dust around your baby’s sleep space. It’s fully ventilated to ensure constant healthy airflow, and the whole basket weighs just 4kg – around as much as some newborns – so it’s easy to carry from room to room.
When you invest in a Moses basket, you typically need to budget extra for sheets and blankets – essentials that push up the overall price, sometimes by a substantial chunk. However, this set from John Lewis contains all you need to get your baby started on the sleep front, including a mattress, padded liner, fitted sheet and cellular blanket – all for a reasonable total of £65.
Made from a classic palm weave, the Moses basket has nice long handles for one-handed carrying between rooms. The sheet and blanket, meanwhile, are made from a lovely soft cotton.
This is the perfect buy if you want to use a Moses basket for just a short period before transitioning baby into a larger crib space – it has everything you need and doesn’t cost a fortune. The neutral design means it’s easy to repurpose once baby is done with it, too – ours looks great in the bathroom as a basket for towels.
This stunner of a Moses basket got oohs and ahhs from every postnatal visitor we had – and little wonder, with its bold William Morris print, beautifully stitched leather handles and eye-catching crafted rattan stand.
The high-end appeal extends beyond the initial wow factor, too, with an eco-friendly, non-toxic coconut fibre mattress that is designed to retain its shape over time, and a really solid structure that won’t shake, even with the most wriggly of infants.
There’s no denying it’s a serious investment at £675 including the stand, but think of this roomy model as a long-term piece of statement furniture – it’s perfect for storing toys or books once baby is grown, say. It’s also the largest Moses basket we tried, in terms of mattress footprint, which means you may be able to use it longer as your baby grows (provided they adhere to the 9kg weight limit and cannot yet roll or sit up unaided).
Although this Moses basket is currently sold out, more stock is expected soon.
With so many great Moses baskets on the market – each one with its own unique style – picking a favourite is difficult. However. we really do love The Little Green Sheep model. Not only did it feel high-quality and stylish, it’s made from all organic and natural materials – just what you want for coddling a brand new babe. If you want something a little more budget-friendly, the Shnuggle build your own moses basket and John Lewis Anyday Moses basket are great options, too.
