39 best gifts for new mums and babies, from luxurious to practical presents

She’s spent the past nine months giving over her body to grow a tiny human but mum’s hard work really starts after baby’s arrival into the world. So, we think it’s only fair that new mums get a helping hand and some well-deserved pampering to get them through the next phase.

From the luxurious to the practical, we’ve rounded up everything a new mum needs to make life with a newborn that little bit easier. Whether you’re planning a baby shower or treating a loved one (or yourself), we’ve got you covered.

From sumptuously soft bedding and relaxing scents to help new parents get some much-needed shut eye to nourishing nipple cream and comfy postpartum pants, there is no gift too fancy or too practical for a new mum.

We haven’t forgotten the babies, either. We’ve tested everything from sensory gifts to boost brain development to feeding aids and carriers to help you care for and bond with your baby through the newborn stage and beyond. Keep reading for a whole host of treasures.

How we tested the best gifts for new mums

Preparing for a baby can be eye-wateringly expensive, so, we considered everything from postpartum and newborn essentials you just can’t do without to nice-to-haves that will give mums a boost. We looked at big-ticket items that will see babies through to the toddler phase, as well as luxuries that mum will love.

A few of the gifts we tested (Natalie Crockett)

When choosing products for this round-up, we considered the items’ quality, value for money, bespoke features and usefulness. The gift ideas cover a range of price points, from budget to luxury buys. Most importantly, the products were tested by new parents and their babies.

The best gifts for new mums 2024 are: