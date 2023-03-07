9 best cot beds for babies and toddlers that offer a long-term sleep solution

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While The Lullaby Trust recommends that your little one sleeps in your room for the first six months of life, those six months will indeed fly by, and it won’t be long until you’re thinking about making your next big baby purchase – a cot or cot bed.

For many parents, a cot bed is the smarter and preferred choice over a standard cot. The key difference being longevity. A cot will typically last you until your child is around two years old (or until they start to show signs of wanting to launch themselves over the bars – ahem). Cot beds, on the other hand, are designed to transform into a toddler bed when your child is ready to move into their first bed. This means cots are cheaper and often smaller than cot beds.

Those cot beds that come without expansion packs or add-ons will typically last another couple of years, until your child is around four. In some cases, expansion packs can be purchased separately to ensure the bed lasts even longer, sometimes to the ages of eight or 10.

Some will come with extra features, too, including drawers that slide underneath the base for storage, hanging rails for towels and clothes, and baby-safe teething rails to stop your little one chomping down on the wood. In some cases, you can also purchase a baby changing station base to place on the top of the cot, which makes an excellent space saver.

Much of your decision will rest on budget, the features you want from a cot bed, and how much space you have at home, but thankfully there are a plethora of designs to choose from right now. We can’t promise it will always be plain sailing, but we’ve rounded up the best long-term sleep solutions for a safe and comfortable snooze night after night.

How we tested

Our parent testers reviewed dozens of cot beds, focussing on key features such as quality, durability, functionality, longevity, design, and how easy they were to build and later transform into a toddler bed. In some cases, where the bed came with a recommended mattress option, they also tested this for breathability, firmness and comfort.

We also contemplated the care and maintenance of the cot. It goes without saying that life with a baby can be messy, so being able to wipe-clean the bed is a must. Since most typically cost somewhere between £300 and £600, value for money was also a key consideration.

The best cot beds for 2023 are: