While chocolate and wine are fail-safe gifts, sometimes it’s more thoughtful to step away from tradition – and Virgin Experience Days’ immersive packages will see you do just that.

From spa retreats and hot-air-balloon rides to three-course dinners and hotel stays, the company’s trips, staycations, holidays and more span every budget and interest.

If you like fine dining, why not enjoy a day out at the Shard, with a three-course meal at Marco Pierre White’s steakhouse? Or, for adventurous types, reach new heights with a walk over London’s O2 centre, followed by a glass of something sparkling from Champagne Lanson.

For those looking to hunker down with a loved one, there’s even a two-night stay in the Cotswolds for less than £200 – plus plenty of other one-night or two-night stays in top-rated hotels.

Whether you’re spoiling your bestie for their birthday, pampering your mum this Mother’s Day or treating your dad for Father’s Day, there’s something for everyone. Find our pick of the best Virgin Experience Days below.

One-night countryside break with vineyard tour and wine tasting at Chapel Down Winery, for two: £142, Virginmediaexperiencedays.co.uk

(Virgin Experience Days)

Ideal for oenophiles, escape to the country for a vino-fuelled mini break at Chapel Down’s winery. This Virgin Experience Day includes a vineyard tour and wine-tasting for two, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Weald of Kent, with a one-night stay at the Little Silver Country Hotel. The trip includes a full English breakfast each, too.

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason champagne afternoon tea for two: £120, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk

(Fortnum & Mason)

Synonymous with luxury, we can’t imagine many better ways to spend your day than this Fortnum & Mason champagne afternoon tea package. Taking place at the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon (a British institution opened by Elizabeth II herself), you and a guest will enjoy a host of sweet and savoury delights, from traditional finger sandwiches to cakes and scones served with clotted cream. Better still, expert “tearistas” will be on hand to advise you on what tea is best for your taste, then you can toast to the occasion with a glass of champagne.

Buy now

Visit The View from The Shard, with a three-course meal for two: £111, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk

(Virgin Experience Days)

With 42 per cent knocked off the price right now, there’s no better time to snap up this deal for a visit to The Shard’s top viewing gallery, with sweeping 360-degree views across London. Complete with a three-course meal at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co, including a cocktail, starters and timeless puddings, it’s a luxe way to show your love.

Buy now

Up at the O2 climb with champagne for two: £100, Virginmediaexperiencedays.co.uk

(Virgin Experience Days)

This guided expedition over the roof of London’s O2 will see you ascend the famous venue for panoramic views of the city. The 365m journey to the summit involves a 28-degree inclined walkway, which even has a slight bounce to replicate the feel of the O2’s canvas roof below. Once at the top, toast to your achievement with a glass of Champagne Lanson.

Buy now

Two’s company spa day for two at Bannatyne Health Clubs: £89, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk

(Virgin Experience Days)

Whether you want to pamper a friend, parent or partner, this Virgin Experience Days package gives you access to all the Bannatyne Health Club facilities, including the swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room. As part of your day, you’ll be treated to 40 minutes’ worth of treatments, with the choice of three packages available. Whichever you choose, you’ll both leave feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Buy now

Two-night Cotswolds break for two at the Stonehouse Court Hotel: £169, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk

(Virgin Experience Days)

Secure a country getaway for less than £200 with this stellar Virgin Media Experience package. The two-night stay at the Stonehouse Court Hotel will see you explore six acres of landscaped grounds in the ivy-covered 17th-century Cotswolds manor, with a cooked or continental breakfast each morning. Boat trips are available, leaving from the foot of the hotel grounds, while there’s also a bistro and a cosy bar.

Buy now

Weekend two-night luxury Lake District break for two: £500, Virginmediaexperiencedays.co.uk

(Virgin Experience Days)

A sure-fire way to impress your giftee, this weekend break for two at the Langdale Hotel in the Lake District will see you take in some of the best scenery in the country. After enjoying breakfast each morning, you’ll have access to unrivalled walking and biking routes. The luxury hotel has extensive fitness and leisure facilities that you can also choose to indulge in during your stay, too.

Buy now

