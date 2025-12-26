Best Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the Boxing Day sales 2025

The day after Christmas comes with its own traditions – namely, turkey sandwiches, heartburn and a slew of sales events. With discounts dropping left, right and centre, you’ve come to the right place if you’re hoping to nab a Nintendo Switch 2 deal in the Boxing Day sales.

I’ve been tracking the price of the coveted console since it was launched this summer, and although there have been a few offers available since the Black Friday sales (which took place last month), there haven’t been huge discounts on the latest Switch.

Online retail giant Very slashed the price of the console by £50 for a limited time earlier in December, but the price has since crept back up.

However, there are still savings to be had, and I’ve rounded up the best deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the Boxing Day sales, including bundle offers. I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for further discounts, too. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Boxing Day sales deals:

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Still down to its Black Friday price, if you’re looking to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2, you can currently save £10 on the console at Argos. That’s not a lot, but it’s the best you’ll find right now. The Switch 2 features magnetic Joy-Cons, an improved mic, a snappier UI and a new GameChat feature. It’s an improvement on the winning formula, I noted in my review.

Nintendo Switch 2 console, 'Mario Kart World' and backpack buddies: Worth £461, now £409, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

For fans of Mario looking to invest in the Switch 2, this deal is a no-brainer. The console and game would usually set you back about £455 when bought separately, plus you’re getting a backpack buddies character (usually £6), so you’re saving more than £50 overall. In his overview of Mario Kart World, tech critic Steve Hogarty said: "Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes that race in and between each of the main tracks."

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 Boxing Day deals end in 2025?

Each year, the Boxing Day sales kick off on 26 December and usually run until 31 December, when they merge into the January sales. However, the best deals are likely to sell out sooner rather then later. So if you spot an unmissable saving on the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s best to grab it while you can.

