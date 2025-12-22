Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re a devoted mince pie fan or simply enjoy one during the festive season, there’s a strong case for calling the mince pie a Christmas Day essential. And if you’re wondering which supermarket does the best version, the IndyBest team has done the hard work for you – sampling pies from M&S, Lidl and beyond to find the tastiest on test.

A truly great pie comes down to the details – the quality of the pastry, a generous filling (no skimping, please) and, of course, flavour. These were the elements we focused on when blind-testing a range of festive favourites in The Independent studio (a tough job, we know). While some fell a little flat, others seriously impressed, with one clear standout rising above the rest.

We haven’t just tested the best supermarket mince pies. Indeed, Christmas came early for us when we blind-tested Christmas sandwiches, mulled wine and more. We’ve also got the lowdown on supermarket Christmas menus and store opening times to note for the holiday period. But for now, back to the pies...

How we tested

We tucked into nine different mince pies from major UK supermarkets (hard work, we know). This included premium options from Waitrose and M&S, as well as budget-friendly picks from Lidl and Asda. Each mince pie was taste-tested blind, and rated on taste, appearance, texture and – a crucial factor when choosing the best mince pies – the filling-to-pastry ratio.

Morrisons The Best signature collection mince pies: £2, Morrisons.com

open image in gallery ( Morrisons )

Pack size: 2 per pack

2 per pack Cost per mince pie: £1

Declared “the perfect mince pie” by one of our testers, Morrisons’s The Best signature collection mince pies took the top spot in our blind taste-test. With a nutty brown-butter pastry and a filling that struck the perfect balance between sweet and boozy, these were dubbed the best supermarket mince pies – our testers unanimously agreed.

The festive pies only come in a pack of two, so are slightly pricier than most supermarket options, which typically come in packs of six or four. However, if you’re looking for a decadent mince pie with a deep filling and pastry that tastes homemade, you can’t go wrong with these star-topped treats from Morrisons.

If you’re buying for Christmas celebrations and want more mince pies for your money, we’ve listed a great budget-friendly option below, which also impressed.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference all butter mince pies: £3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsbury's )

Pack size: 6 per pack

6 per pack Cost per mince pie: 58p (29p with Nectar)

We’ve got to give these Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference mince pies a mention. The ‘all butter’ pastry really lived up to its description – it was rich, golden, and had just the right amount of bite. Our testers loved the intricate design (perfect for plating up at Christmas parties) as well as the rich, brandy-infused filling.

Food and drinks writer Emma Henderson tested a wide range of this year’s best mince pies, and these were one of her favourite supermarket picks. Emma agreed the pastry was the star of the show and said: “The pastry...though a little crumbly when cutting into it, has a really excellent creamy buttery flavour to it”.

