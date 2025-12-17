Supermarket opening hours at Christmas and New Year’s Day
I’ve got the details for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi and more
With Christmas just around the corner, now is the time to start writing your Christmas supermarket shopping list. A period synonymous with bustling aisles, Christmas music ringing from the tannoy and scrambles for the last pack of maris pipers, it pays to think ahead. Planning your shop to last and visiting stores at quieter times, such as early mornings or later evenings, can make all the difference.
One way to sidestep the stress of hosting is by pre-ordering your Christmas groceries and having them delivered straight to your door. Even the most organised households, however, often find themselves making a last-minute supermarket run on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day — whether it’s for forgotten vegetables or a much-needed bottle of milk. To avoid turning up to locked doors, we’ve pulled together the Christmas and New Year opening hours for all major UK supermarkets. Do bear in mind that hours can vary by location and store size, so it’s always wise to double-check your local branch.
To help you organise your festive shopping, below are supermarket opening times from Christmas Eve (Wednesday, 24 December) to New Year’s Day (Thursday, 1 January):
Tesco
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 9am to 7pm)
- New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
Sainsbury’s
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
Aldi
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl
- Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Asda
- Christmas Eve: 5am to 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
Co-op
- Christmas Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 7pm)
- New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
Waitrose
- Christmas Eve: Open
- Christmas Day: Closed (except Welcome Break Service stations and Shell forecourts)
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: Open
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Marks and Spencer
- Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Morrisons
- Christmas Eve: Opening hours vary but the vast majority will be open between 6am-6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
