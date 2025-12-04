Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether you’re yet to construct your Christmas tree or buy an advent calendar, the countdown to Christmas is officially underway. True to form, supermarkets are offering Christmas food orders this year, and Waitrose’s menu looks as deliciously decadent as you might expect. However you’ll need to complete your order by 15 December for it to arrive in time for Christmas, and slots are bound to fill up fast.

Tantalising our taste buds with the promise of showstopping festive feasts, the best supermarket Christmas food menus take the faff out of hosting around the holiday period with easy-to-prepare, oven-ready dishes. Waitrose was one of the first to launch its festive menu – and it’s impressive. It covers everything from a whole cooked lobster to a plant-based turkey with all the trimmings, and much more.

The supermarket has also called on a range of Michelin-star chefs – including Michel Roux, Angela Hartnett, Andi Oliver and Rick Stein – to create dishes for its festive menu. So we’re in for a real treat.

For more help with finalising your festive food shop, you can read our full supermarket food to order guide, which includes the offerings from the likes of M&S, Sainsburys, Tesco and Asda. You can also check out our guide to finding a Christmas turkey, and find out which supermarket has produced the best mince pie this year, according to our blind taste-test (all in the name of hard-hitting journalism).

Keep scrolling for all the details on the Waitrose Christmas menu, from starters to party food.

Waitrose Christmas food to order

Whether you’re putting on a big spread for friends and family or holding a small and intimate affair this Christmas, Waitrose has you covered. There’s a choice of mains, sides, desserts, sandwiches, party food, and much more.

Waitrose Christmas starters

First up, Waitrose’s Christmas starters. While there’s plenty more to choose from, including a whole cooked lobster, sharing platters and a pie, we’ve picked a couple of dishes that caught our eye. One of the most extravagant is the lobster and king prawn velouté pie (was £80, now £70, Waitrose.com), created with renowned chef and restaurateur Rick Stein. Yes, that’s a lobster’s head sticking out of the pastry.

Those who enjoy fish can also go for scallops and prawns (£15, Waitrose.com) prepared with roasted garlic butter, and topped with parsley, lemon and extra virgin olive oil, with a sourdough crumb. Served in the scallop’s shell, it’s sure to look elegant on the table.

Created by Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett, there’s also arancini (£24, Waitrose.com) with saffron-infused risotto, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano reggiano cheese, and braised veal in a tomato and wine ragù. There’s also Rick Stein's classic fish soup with golden harissa and parmesan toasts (£25, Waitrose.com), a mainstay of the chef’s seafood restaurant.

Rick Stein's lobster and king prawn velouté pie £80 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary No.1 6 scallops and prawns with garlic butter and samphire £15 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Angela Hartnett's eight osso buco arancini £24 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Rick Stein's classic fish soup with harissa croutons £25 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary

Waitrose Christmas mains

Moving onto the main event, there are, of course, plenty of turkey options to choose from. There’s even a “turkey bauble” (£50, Waitrose.com). New for 2025, and one of the supermarket’s hero launches, it features a free-range turkey breast made with a stuffing centre and wrapped in dry-cured beechwood smoked bacon, all topped off with a cranberry and orange glaze.

Waitrose has also launched a No.1 turkey, chicken and duck pie with a champagne sauce (was £40, now £30, Waitrose.com). It sounds perfect if you’re looking to swap in the traditional for something a little bit different and extra indulgent. The sauce is made with double cream and crème frâiche, champagne butter, and brandy – it’s fair to say this is extremely unlikely to end up as Boxing Day leftovers.

As for fish, there’s No.1 stuffed Scottish salmon with prawns and salsa verde drizzle (£50, Waitrose.com), and a salmon roulade wellington filled with ricotta, spinach and pine nuts (£40, Waitrose.com), and more to look forward to.

Looking to be another decadent addition to your Christmas dinner, there’s also a No.1 wagyu beef pie (was £40, now £35, Waitrose.com). It’s filled with wagyu beef, red wine and port and finished with all-butter puff pastry, complete with a pastry cow's head design – you can’t say Waitrose doesn't go the extra mile when it comes to getting creative. Although at £40 for the pie, it doesn’t come cheap.

Angela Hartnett's stuffed duck with marsala gravy is another new main course for Christmas 2025 – an entire duck, stuffed with pork, apricot, cep mushrooms, chestnuts and almonds, and finished with duck stock and marsala gravy (£70, Waitrose.com).

Vegan and vegetarian options include a No.1 mushroom, malbec and port wellington (£14, Waitrose.com), and a cauliflower cheese galette crown (£14, Waitrose.com).

No.1 free range turkey bauble £50 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Waitrose Angela Hartnett's stuffed duck with marsala gravy £70 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Waitrose No.1 mushroom, malbec and port wellington £14 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary

Waitrose Christmas party food

To ensure your festive soirée is well catered for, Waitrose is also offering party food to order. Several party platters include the No.1 32-piece prawn canape pack (£24, Waitrose.com), including tempura and king prawn toasts. For pastry-lovers to tear (and hopefully share), there’s the No.1 pork, turkey and cranberry sausage roll ‘snowflake’ (£10, Waitrose.com) with a beetroot and parsley crumb over seasoned pork, turkey and cranberry butter. Plus, there’s a No.1 pork pie with featuring a pastry star design (£20, Waitrose.com).

Meanwhile, party guests who prefer fish will make a beeline for the salmon with caramelised orange slices, cranberries and a zesty citrus glaze (£35, Waitrose.com). And the luxury seafood platter (£60, Waitrose.com) with smoked salmon paté, king prawns and more, is sure to impress.

No.1 pork, turkey and cranberry sausage roll snowflake £10 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Waitrose orange and cranberry side of salmon with a citrus glaze £35 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary No.1 starry night pork pie £20 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary

Waitrose Christmas desserts

Desserts sound just as mouth-watering. The No.1 ‘Nutcracker’ dessert (£20, Waitrose.com) of chocolate and hazelnut mousse comes with an ambre lustre dusting. There’s also a Sicilian lemon and mascarpone delice (£18, Waitrose.com) and a triple-chocolate yule log (£18, Waitrose.com) – chocolate buttercream-filled chocolate sponge. We’re eyeing up the toffee apple pudding with crème fraîche (£20, Waitrose.com), and the No.1 chocolate ganache torte (£14, Waitrose.com).

Waitrose No.1 Nutcracker dessert £20 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Waitrose No.1 Sicilian lemon and mascarpone delice £18 from Waitrose.com Prices may vary Michel Roux’s toffee apple pudding with crème fraîche £20 from Waitrose.co.uk Prices may vary

When is Waitrose food to order available?

Waitrose’s Christmas food to order service officially opened on 24 September. Whether you’re looking for a show-stopping centrepiece, classic sides, or indulgent desserts, you’ll be able to pre-order everything you need well in advance of the big day. In terms of delivery and collection dates, you can now book your slot for either delivery or collection between 20-24 December. Book now to secure a delivery spot from 6am to 10pm on 20, 21, 22 December, or from 6am to 6pm on 23 and 24 December. But remember that you’ll need to place your order by 15 December for Christmas, and 21 December for New Year’s Eve.

Looking for more festive inspiration? See our pick of the best mulled wines, tested by a drinks expert