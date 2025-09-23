M&S launches Christmas food shop for 2025 – and Colin has had a festive makeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christmas is less than 100 days away. If you're looking to get ahead with your preparations (and avoid turkey panic buying), it's well worth looking at the best supermarket food to order, including Waitrose and Sainsbury's.

One of the most eagerly anticipated of them all is M&S’s Christmas food. You can browse the offerings and lock in your order ahead of time, knowing that everything you need will be ready for collection from M&S stores on 22, 23 or 24 December.

While it may seem a little early to start thinking about mince pies and turkeys, slots have filled up quickly in the past, so we recommend booking sooner rather than later. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Read more: Best beauty advent calendars 2025

What’s on the M&S Christmas food menu for 2025

Food-to-order collection dates: Between 22 and 24 December

Between 22 and 24 December Last orders date: This is yet to be announced

First up, sharing platters. New this year, there’s a tear-and-share garlic butter brie wreath, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser (£17.50, Marksandspencer.com). The build-by-numbers charcuterie and antipasti grazing platter (£50, Marksandspencer.com) is making a return after its sell-out success last year. The platter comes with meats, cheese, olives and more to graze on, and it’ll make a real showstopper at your Christmas parties. As for the Christmas sausage roll garland (£12, Marksandspencer.com), it is bound to be a hit.

When it comes to fish, there’s plenty to go around. You could be unveiling the Atlantic lobster tails with langoustine and garlic butter (£55, Marksandspencer.com), scallop en croutes in all-butter puff pastry (£16, Marksandspencer.com), or one of the supermarket’s impressively large sharing platters, such as its ginormous luxury shellfish platter (£100, Marksandspencer.com). This comes with lobster and crab claws, dressed mini Atlantic crabs, calamari and more, served with Marie Rose sauce, fresh lemon and parsley.

open image in gallery Dishes will include halibut with caper brown butter and samphire ( M&S )

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to turkey, too. Among the many different options and sizes available (including a turkey to serve 18), there’s an Irish free range turkey crown with pork and Italian chestnut stuffing (£70, Marksandspencer.com), an Oakham slow cooked turkey complete with trimmings (£80, Marksandspencer.com) – they include roast potatoes, maple and thyme carrots, spiced cabbage, pigs in blankets and even the turkey gravy. And for those having a smaller festive affair, there’s a turkey joint, which serves four people.

Beyond turkey, there’s also slow-cooked porchetta (£50, Marksandspencer.com), and, new for this year, halibut with caper brown butter and samphire (£50, Marksandspencer.com), and vegetarian ‘made without’ wheat butternut squash and cheddar tarts (£8, Marksandspencer.com).

For those who go for beef, there’s a range of wagyu beef options to pick from, including wagyu sirloin of beef (£90, Marksandspencer.com), and if that wasn’t enough, a wagyu beef pie (£50, Marksandspencer.com).

There’s also plenty for pastry lovers to dig into, such as a turkey and stuffing pie, a Scottish leaping salmon en croute (£55, Marksandspencer.com) – which, with its salmon with leek and smoked haddock sauce wrapped up in all-butter puff pastry shaped like a salmon, is sure to impress – and a choice of Wellingtons. There’s a British turkey and stuffing Wellington (£110, Marksandspencer.com), a decadent-sounding monkfish, salmon and lobster Wellington (£110, Marksandspencer.com), and there’s a vegetarian one too, a butternut squash, brie and caramelised onion Wellington (£22, Marksandspencer.com).

open image in gallery Chocolate pine cones are back for 2025 ( M&S )

Moving into side dishes and vegetables, M&S has, of course, delivered. You can order your classics, including pigs in blankets and roast potatoes. But there are also delicious dishes, including a Brussels sprout and leek gratin (£10, Marksandspencer.com) and, new for this year, bubble and squeak vegetable stacks (£7, Marksandspencer.com) – think rostis with red onion marmalade, butternut squash and a pumpkin seed crumb.

Now, for the desserts. Everyone's favourite caterpillar has been transformed into Christmas Cracker Colin the caterpillar (£15, Marksandspencer.com), decorated with chocolate crackers and popping candy. M&S’s chocolate pine cones (£17.50, Marksandspencer.com) are returning for a 10th time – this year, they’ll be available in a brand-new white chocolate version. Those looking for gluten-free options will be able to devour a slice of the Made Without wheat chocolate yule log (Marksandspencer.com).

Bound to charm, the supermarket’s ‘dashing through the snow’ dark and milk chocolate mousse reindeer (£22, Marksandspencer.com) are filled with salted caramel, on a white chocolate mousse base with cookie and wafer pieces – delicious. And the lemon and mascarpone panettone gateau (£25, Marksandspencer.com) – panettone with mascarpone cream, lemon curd and white chocolate curls – looks like a sure-fire showstopper.

Once again, the high street stalwart has levelled up its festive menu. After all, this isn’t just Christmas food, this is M&S Christmas food.

When is M&S Christmas food available?

M&S Christmas delivery slots are now open, with orders ready to be collected from stores on 22, 23 or 24 December. In terms of when you need to order by, M&S says that there isn’t an official closing date – but it’s worthwhile getting your orders in earlier rather than later.

What are M&S store Christmas opening hours?

As we get closer to Christmas, M&S will extend the opening hours of its stores, it says. However, these opening times will differ depending on the specific store. The supermarket recommends checking the M&S website for the opening times of your local M&S store.

From Waitrose to Asda, we’ve rounded up the Christmas food to look forward to from supermarkets this year