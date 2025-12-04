We blind taste-tested every supermarket mince pie – and one stole the show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Our Christmas supermarket baskets aren’t complete without a pack of the best mince pies. With stores expanding their festive food ranges every year, there are now options for every taste, from classic brandy-infused fillings to pies made with brown-butter pastry, crumble-topped delights and more.

To help you decide which mince pies to add to your trolley, we spent an afternoon blind taste-testing mince pies from nine different UK supermarkets. Some impressed, a couple were forgettable but one supermarket really stood out from the rest.

Keep scrolling to discover our favourite supermarket mince pie. If you’re after more festive treats, we’ve blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine, too, with a £6 bottle taking the top spot.

How we tested

We tucked into nine different mince pies from major UK supermarkets (hard work, we know). This included premium options from Waitrose and M&S, as well as budget-friendly picks from Lidl and Aldi. Each mince pie was taste-tested blind, and rated on taste, appearance, texture and – a crucial factor when choosing the best mince pies – the filling-to-pastry ratio.

Morrisons The Best signature collection mince pies: £2, Morrisons.com

open image in gallery ( Morrisons )

Pack size: 2 per pack

2 per pack Cost per mince pie: £1

Declared “the perfect mince pie” by one of our testers, Morrisons’s The Best signature collection mince pies took the top spot in our blind taste-test. With a nutty brown-butter pastry and a filling that struck the perfect balance between sweet and boozy, these were dubbed the best supermarket mince pies – our testers unanimously agreed.

The festive pies only come in a pack of two, so are slightly pricier than most supermarket options, which typically come in packs of six or four. However, if you’re looking for a decadent mince pie with a deep filling, and pastry that tastes homemade, you can’t go wrong with these star-topped treats from Morrisons.

If you’re buying for Christmas celebrations and want more mince pies for your money, we’ve listed a great budget-friendly option below, which also impressed.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference all butter mince pies: £3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsbury's )

Pack size: 6 per pack

6 per pack Cost per mince pie: 58p (29p with Nectar)

We’ve got to give these Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference mince pies a mention. The ‘all butter’ pastry really lived up to its description – it was rich, golden, and had just the right amount of bite. Our testers loved the intricate design (perfect for plating up at Christmas parties) as well as the rich, brandy-infused filling.

Food and drinks writer Emma Henderson tested a wide range of this year’s best mince pies and these were one of her favourite supermarket picks. Emma agreed the pastry was the star of the show and said: “The pastry...though a little crumbly when cutting into it, has a really excellent creamy buttery flavour to it”.

We blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine – and found one clear winner