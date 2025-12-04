Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

We blind taste-tested every supermarket mince pie – and one stole the show

Sabrina Sahota
Deputy IndyBest Editor
Thursday 04 December 2025 09:26 GMT
We’ve given our verdict on this year’s selection of the best supermarket mince pies

Our Christmas supermarket baskets aren’t complete without a pack of the best mince pies. With stores expanding their festive food ranges every year, there are now options for every taste, from classic brandy-infused fillings to pies made with brown-butter pastry, crumble-topped delights and more.

To help you decide which mince pies to add to your trolley, we spent an afternoon blind taste-testing mince pies from nine different UK supermarkets. Some impressed, a couple were forgettable but one supermarket really stood out from the rest.

Keep scrolling to discover our favourite supermarket mince pie. If you’re after more festive treats, we’ve blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine, too, with a £6 bottle taking the top spot.

How we tested

We tucked into nine different mince pies from major UK supermarkets (hard work, we know). This included premium options from Waitrose and M&S, as well as budget-friendly picks from Lidl and Aldi. Each mince pie was taste-tested blind, and rated on taste, appearance, texture and – a crucial factor when choosing the best mince pies – the filling-to-pastry ratio.

Morrisons The Best signature collection mince pies: £2, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)
  • Pack size: 2 per pack
  • Cost per mince pie: £1

Declared “the perfect mince pie” by one of our testers, Morrisons’s The Best signature collection mince pies took the top spot in our blind taste-test. With a nutty brown-butter pastry and a filling that struck the perfect balance between sweet and boozy, these were dubbed the best supermarket mince pies – our testers unanimously agreed.

The festive pies only come in a pack of two, so are slightly pricier than most supermarket options, which typically come in packs of six or four. However, if you’re looking for a decadent mince pie with a deep filling, and pastry that tastes homemade, you can’t go wrong with these star-topped treats from Morrisons.

If you’re buying for Christmas celebrations and want more mince pies for your money, we’ve listed a great budget-friendly option below, which also impressed.

Buy now

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference all butter mince pies: £3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury's)
  • Pack size: 6 per pack
  • Cost per mince pie: 58p (29p with Nectar)

We’ve got to give these Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference mince pies a mention. The ‘all butter’ pastry really lived up to its description – it was rich, golden, and had just the right amount of bite. Our testers loved the intricate design (perfect for plating up at Christmas parties) as well as the rich, brandy-infused filling.

Food and drinks writer Emma Henderson tested a wide range of this year’s best mince pies and these were one of her favourite supermarket picks. Emma agreed the pastry was the star of the show and said: “The pastry...though a little crumbly when cutting into it, has a really excellent creamy buttery flavour to it”.

Buy now

