Air fryers are among the most coveted kitchen appliances, but they can be pricey investments, so it’s worth looking out for air fryer deals in the Boxing Day sales. Years ago, you would have to trek to the high street to shop for discounts in person but we’re here to bring you the very best offers, so you can shop online from the comfort of your home.

Ninja is one of our most trusted brands when it comes to household appliances, and the Ninja foodi max is among the crown jewels in its range. Dual air fryers enable you to cook two different food items at once – chicken and chips, for example – and the foodi max has been praised by IndyBest reviewer Caroline Preece, who dubbed it the best Ninja air fryer on the market.

With six different cooking functions (air fry, roast, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate), the Nina foodi max has fundamentally changed the way Caroline approaches weeknight cooking. While the appliance doesn’t boast the pre-programmed cooking setting of some other models, the manual controls are precise and easy to use, according to Caroline.

The foodi max is often reduced during major sale events such as the Boxing Day sales, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to bring you the best offers on the kitchen saviour. If you’d prefer a space-saving option, we’ve also reviewed the Ninja double stack air fryer, which often sees price cuts during sale events, too.

When will the Ninja dual air fryer Boxing Day deals start in 2025?

Boxing Day lands on 26 December but, in previous years, some retailers have started dropping discounts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Some Ninja products are already on offer at the moment, but I’ll be keeping track of the deals to find the best ones as we approach the official post-Christmas sale period.

The best Ninja dual air fryer deals to expect for Boxing Day 2025

I saw major price cuts on the Ninja dual air fryer for Black Friday this year, during which the model was knocked down in price from £229.99 to £154.99. I’ll be keeping an eye out for further discounts as Boxing Day draws closer. The air fryer is stocked at a range of major retailers, including Currys, Very, Argos and Amazon, so I’ll be comparing prices and updating this article with the best Boxing Day Ninja dual air fryer offers as they land.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Ninja Boxing Day sale

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered Boxing Day discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round, to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Are there any Ninja foodi max dual air fryer deals to shop now?

Ninja foodi max 9.5l dual zone air fryer: £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

There aren’t any deals on the Ninja foodi max right now, but we’re keeping a close eye out and will update this story with any bargains as they drop. The appliance has previously been discounted to £143, so it’s worth waiting to see if you can nab it for a lower price during the Boxing Day sales.

“This Ninja powerhouse has earned its cult status among home cooks, and it took just one use to understand why,” said IndyBest reviewer Caroline Preece, when she tested the appliance in her own kitchen. “With its sleek matte black exterior and silver accents, it looks genuinely sophisticated on the countertop, but it's the impressive 2,470W of cooking power that truly sets it apart.”

Want more great offers? Check out IndyBest’s guide to the Boxing Day sales, including the deals to expect