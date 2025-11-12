The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
19 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive
From jewellery to a Kindle, you’ll find all the present inspiration you need in this gift guide
Christmas is fast approaching (yes, it really is that time of year again), and with it comes the joyful (albeit slightly daunting) task of finding the perfect present for the most important woman in your life – your mum. Whether she’s the one keeping family traditions alive, whipping up a festive feast, or simply enjoying a well-deserved rest on the sofa with a mince pie in hand, Christmas is the perfect opportunity to show her just how much she means to you.
While we all know that spending quality time together is what truly matters, a thoughtful gift is a lovely way to add a little extra sparkle to the holiday season. After all, mums do so much for us all year round, and finding something special to pop under the tree is a small way to say thank you. Whether she’s into self-care and skincare, home comforts, cooking, or the latest tech, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas gifts for mums in 2025 that are sure to make her smile.
While I’ve included lots of wonderful options, my top pick this year has to be The White Company’s hooded robe. There’s something about its soft, plush fabric and effortlessly cosy design that makes it the ultimate treat for any mum. That being said, this gift guide is brimming with plenty of thoughtful ideas for every budget, taste and personality. So, whether you’re shopping for your mum, mother-in-law, or another mother figure who deserves some festive love, these hand-picked finds will help you make this Christmas her best one yet.
The best gifts for mums are:
How I tested
As a seasoned giver and receiver of gifts, I know the types of presents that are guaranteed to make any mum smile. With the help of the wider IndyBest team, I spent weeks (and in some cases months) testing every single product featured in this list. I have made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of mother figure – from personal tokens to practical gifts and everything in between. Prices also range from small treats to luxury buys, but whatever your budget, you can be sure that each one will make her feel cherished. You can read more about the full testing criteria at the bottom of this guide.
1The White Company hooded robe
- Best: Christmas gift for mums overall
- Why we love it
- Incredibly soft and comforting
- Quick-drying
- Take note
- Pricier than other high street options
The White Company has long since been a favourite brand for fluffy robes. The designs are perfect for everyday wear, but its hooded robe feels particularly luxe. Treat mum to one of these to completely envelop her after a hot shower or long bath. As you’d expect, it’s super soft and generously sized so that your giftee can feel like they’re sitting in a cloud while snuggling up on the sofa or in bed. The hydro cotton fabric is quick-drying, too.
Read more: Best dressing gowns, reviewed
2Hotel Chocolat everything sleekster
- Best: Budget Christmas gift for mums
- Why we love it
- Great range of flavours
- Quality ingredients
- Take note
- More expensive than supermarket chocolates
Who doesn’t love a good box of chocolates? Whatever your mum’s choccy preference, she’s in for a treat with this assortment from Hotel Chocolat. From the moment she opens the lid, it’ll feel like she’s unwrapping pure festive indulgence.
The ‘everything sleekster’ box contains 27 of the chocolatier’s iconic flavours, meaning there’s something to suit every taste. Within the box, flavours include everything from Eton mess and cherry deluxe (my personal favourite) to a Florentine Isabelle, a peanut butter-filled treat and a seriously indulgent billionaire’s shortbread. Each one is delicious, and it’s the kind of treat you savour rather than devour in one go.
Whether she decides to tuck into them all by herself (who can blame her) or feels like sharing during a movie night, this box of chocolates is sure to bring that extra sparkle to the season.
3Stripe & Stare x Rixo long pyjama set
- Best: Pyjamas to gift mums for Christmas
- Why we love it
- Magnificently soft
- Inclusive size range
- The set washes incredibly well
- Stylish design
- Take note
- Expensive
Whether your mum lives for cosy nights in or needs a little nudge to slow down, the Stripe & Stare x Rixo Claudia rose long pyjama set might just be the perfect excuse. This dreamy collab blends Rixo’s signature, vintage-inspired rose print with Stripe & Stare’s famously soft fabric – and trust me, the result is pure luxury.
Yes, they’re a little pricier than your average pyjamas, but they genuinely feel worth every penny. The fabric is unbelievably soft, lightweight, and breathable – perfect for anyone who gets warm at night or has sensitive skin. Plus, the button-up top and relaxed trousers (complete with an elasticated waistband) strike that ideal balance between style and comfort.
The chic rose style adds a fun, fashion-forward twist, but there are plenty of other designs to choose from, including leopard print. Plus, they are available in a range of inclusive sizes, spanning XS (UK6) to 4XL (UK22). Perfect for gifting this Christmas, this set is a stylish way to show someone they truly deserve a treat.
4Merit Beauty flush balm
- Best: Beauty Christmas gift for mums
- Why we love it
- Sheer finish
- Chic packaging
- Nourishing formula
Whether she’s a beauty fanatic or keeps a minimal make-up bag, a brightening blusher such as this Merit Beauty flush balm is ideal for everyday wear. While we’re big fans of most of Merit’s catalogue, the blusher is perhaps the star of the show, delivering a lightweight and blendable formula that leaves a subtle hint of colour. Plus, it contains vitamin E to help hydrate the skin, leaving you with a dewy, juicy finish. Presented in a cute, compact pot, it’s useful for stashing in your pocket or bag for on-the-go application, and comes in an impressive 13 shades, from peachy hues to chic neutrals and deep berry tones. The kind of product that’s perfect for mums who prefer a no-fuss, quick routine, it’s one to consider if you're looking for a simple yet luxurious beauty gift that will leave her glowing.
Read more: Best blushes, reviewed
5Aura carver digital photo frame
- Best: Thoughtful Christmas gift for mums
- Why we love it
- Sentimental gift
- High-quality display
- Easy to set up
A modern twist on the traditional photo album, a digital photo frame is a fantastic way to give the gift of memories. While a standard photo frame is still a lovely (and more budget-friendly) gift, these hi-tech versions enable you to add hundreds of images and curate a rotating slideshow of special family moments she can have on display in her home.
The Aura carver is a sleek frame (available in white or grey) that features a high-resolution display, an interactive touchbar and the ability to display both portrait and landscape images. It’s also incredibly easy to set up, using the Aura app, meaning you can upload photos directly from your phone. You can even invite other family members to send photos remotely, which is a fun way for everyone to contribute.
Read more: Best digital photo frames, selected by a tech expert
6Amazon Kindle
- Best: Christmas gift for mums who love reading
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Ability to carry thousands of books in one compact device
- Take note
- Might not be ideal for tech-phobes
Ideal for avid readers, the Kindle offers the gift of endless reading possibilities. Whether she’s new to ereaders or her current model has seen better days, this is a great choice, as it has everything she’ll need (with none of the complicated frills), including a glare-free 6in display, around six weeks of battery life, USB-C charging, front-lighting and 16GB of storage. It’s incredibly compact and lightweight, too, making it perfect for travelling or popping in a bag for commuting. While it comes in classic black, we’re big fans of the new matcha green colourway. Whether she's into mystery novels, historical fiction or romantasy, a Kindle is perfect for any mum who loves to dive into a good book.
Read more: Every Kindle reviewed
7Mia Tui Jennie travel bag
- Best: Christmas gifts for mums who love to travel
- Why we love it
- Generous size
- Great range of colours and fabrics available
- Plenty of compartments for easy organisation
- Take note
- Style may not suit everyone
However much your mum loves to get away, holidays can be rife with stress, so I’d recommend getting her something that will make her next trip a whole lot smoother. This Mia Tui Jennie travel bag is a game-changer when it comes to staying organised. It’s been designed with an array of clever features, including a sleeve at the back that enables it to be attached to a suitcase handle, a clip for keys, and a number of interior pockets. The main compartment is large enough for clothes, toiletries, and other necessities, while smaller side pockets keep items such as chargers, make-up, and tickets neatly separated. While it can be used as a holdall, the bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, enabling her to be hands-free. I appreciated the addition of the metal studs on the base, which help protect it from wear and tear. It’s available in various colours and two fabric types (faux leather or nylon).
This is the perfect present for mums who enjoy travelling, whether near or far, and want a bag that can keep them organised, without sacrificing style.
Read more: Best carry-on luggage, reviewed
8Panzer's ultimate breakfast box
- Best: Christmas hamper gift for mums
- Why we love it
- A truly lavish spread
- Elegant presentation
- High quality ingredients
- Take note
- Dietary restrictions
Whether you’re looking for something luxurious to send in the post or you want to indulge in a Christmas morning breakfast together, Panzer’s Deli is the perfect destination for all of your hamper needs.
I was impressed with how neatly packaged it arrived, with the chilled packaging keeping the perishables fresh until you get home. But what really matters is the contents – and as you’d expect, it doesn’t disappoint. Inside, you’ll find homemade granola (packed full of big, juicy raisins and toasted coconut – the perfect way to level up her breakfast), bagels (soft and chewy on the inside with a nice crunch on the outside), smoked salmon, cream cheese and the pièce de résistance, caviar. The champagne and nectarine juice for morning mimosas will really get the celebrations off to a good start.
Read more: The best hampers, reviewed
9Slip demi beauty sleepover gift set
- Best: Christmas gift for mums who enjoy self-care
- Why we love it
- Made from mulberry silk
- Protects skin and hair
- Presented in a gift box
- Take note
- Not everyone likes wearing an eye mask
Perfect for the mum who appreciates self-care and a little indulgence, this sleepover set takes pampering to a whole new level. A thoughtful reminder that taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of everyone else, the set includes a contour sleep mask, large scrunchie and skinny scrunchie, all of which are made from the brand’s signature mulberry silk and come beautifully presented in a patterned gift box.
The standout item here is the sleep mask, which has been designed to sit away from your eyelids, allowing additional space for your eyelashes to sit while you get your beauty sleep. I was a big fan of the scrunchies, too, though, as they work wonders for hair, reducing frizz, creases and tangles. Whether your mum’s a beauty enthusiast or simply someone who loves a good night's sleep, this set will be a lovely surprise.
Read more: Best sleep masks
10Roberts revival istream 3L
- Best: Christmas gift for mums who love music
- Why we love it
- Sleek retro design
- Easy to set up
- Smart radio with built-in spotify and Bluetooth connectivity
- Take note
- Some features could go unused
If your mum is often found dancing around the kitchen to her favourite tunes, this Roberts radio is guaranteed to be a hit. Ideal for anyone who loves music, technology and vintage style, it promises to look the part in any room of the home and has tons of impressive features.
It’s more than just a radio as it’s also wifi and Bluetooth-enabled, so your mum can stream music or podcasts from her favourite apps. Don’t let the compact size fool you, as this radio delivers big on sound. With a 10W output, it fills the room with clear, crisp audio that’s perfect for enjoying during morning coffee sessions and parties or while relaxing in the evening. Plus, with a wide range of colours, it’s easy to find one that perfectly suits her personality and home.
11Cox & Cox gold and blush champagne coupes, set of four
- Best: Christmas gift for mums who love to host
- Why we love it
- Chic design
- Set of four
- Take note
- Delicate
If your mum loves hosting elegant soirées or impromptu evenings with friends, this set of stylish champagne coupes will make a great gift. Leaning into the coloured-glass trend, but in an incredibly subtle, sophisticated way, the delicate, almost imperceptible blush hue is paired with a gold-coloured rim to ramp up the glamour. The glasses feel light but not too delicate, although they are hand-wash only (sorry, mum).
Read more: The best wine glasses
12Daisy London personalised name necklace
- Best: Personalised Christmas gift for mums
- Why we love it
- Great quality
- Personal and thoughtful
- Take note
- Not everyone loves wearing jewellery
For a piece of jewellery that will never go out of style, consider something unique, personal and nostalgic, like this personalised name necklace. Courtesy of British brand Daisy London, the world is your oyster when it comes to personalising the pendant. You could choose your mum’s name, your name (though fair warning, if you’ve got siblings, things could get awkwardly competitive), commemorate a beloved pet, or even nod to a cheeky inside joke.
The design is available in sterling silver or 18ct gold plate (for an additional £24) and your word of choice hangs on a delicate Figaro chain that can easily be layered with other pieces. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase as each necklace is made from recycled metals, while the brand pledges to remove the equivalent of 10 plastic bottles from the ocean for every item ordered.
Read more: Best jewellery brands to know
13Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm
- Best: Hand care Christmas gift for mums
- Why we love it
- Nourishing formula
- Lasts for months
- Take note
- Herby scent might not be liked by everyone
One of the covetable brand’s bestsellers for good reason, Aesop’s resurrection hand balm is a failsafe gift. Keeping hands nourished with a greaseless finish, the trio of hero ingredients – mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas – give off calming aromas of citrus and herbaceous. The rich formula is packaged in Aesop’s signature aesthetically pleasing style, with the 75ml tube lasting for up to three months despite regular use. When applied with close attention to cuticles, the results are instantaneous, with hands feeling as soft and supple as they look. Perfect for popping in their bag for on-the-go or keeping on their bedside table, Aesop’s hand balm is a thoughtful, practical and luxurious gift.
Read more: The best hand creams
14Rituals sakura hair and body mist
- Best: Hair and body fragrance to gift mums for Christmas
- Why we love it
- Comforting fragrance
- Multi-purpose product
- Elegant packaging
- Take note
- More subtle than a standard perfume
If you’re looking to gift a small but thoughtful slice of luxury, look no further than this indulgent hair and body mist from Rituals. A sensory delight that combines beautiful fragrance and self-care, it’s a gift any mum will adore. While it’s available in a range of scents, my top pick is sakura – a comforting, floral fragrance that’s dominated by cherry blossom and rice milk. Sweet and fresh, it lingers gently on the skin and hair, without being overpowering or weighing down locks. The spray bottle makes it perfect for both quick, on-the-go spritzes and more indulgent, relaxing self-care moments. This will leave mum feeling pampered and appreciated every time she uses it.
15Dreamland hygge days luxury faux fur electric throw
- Best: Cosy Christmas gift for mums
- Why we love it
- Sumptuously soft
- Choice of six heat settings and three timed sessions
- Washing machine and tumble dryer-friendly
- Take note
- Only suited to those who run cold
As electric blankets go, this luxury faux fur one is a sure winner as a gift. The feel of the fur is silky soft and an impressive imitation of the real deal.
If you've never tried a Dreamland blanket before, they're fitted with a handy remote that features heat settings from one to six, plus three timed sessions from one to nine hours in length – all with auto shut-off.
The blanket heats up in record time (five minutes, to be exact) and costs less than running the central heating when temperatures drop. What really seals the deal is the fact that the cover is machine washable and tumble-dryer-safe, so your mum can snuggle up with her glass of red wine, warm and worry-free.
Read more: Best heated throws
16Simba stormur slipper, women's
- Best: Slippers to gift mums for Christmas
- Why we love it
- Comfortable
- Stylish
- Practical
- Take note
- Only two colour options to choose from
Simba’s slippers boast a fuzzy, textured design, thanks to the luxurious merino wool fabric, giving them a chic look that’s perfect for stylish mothers. Super lightweight and breathable, they’re equally durable and can be worn year-round. What’s more, the rounded shape left plenty of wiggle room in the toe box, so they should be comfortable for people with wider feet, too.
It’s not just the shape and outer design that’s been well considered. The sole has been uniquely designed to target all nine pressure zones with a unique gel, which is said to gently massage the soles. Plus, the grippy sole means they don’t have to change shoes if nipping to the shop. It really should come as no surprise that the sleep company has aced it with this design.
Read more: The best women’s slippers
17Astrid & Miyu serenity pearl charm hoops
- Best: Earrings to gift mum for Christmas
- Why we love it
- Elegant yet wearable
- Pearls are removable
- Available in gold or silver
- Take note
- May not be her style
Astrid & Miyu is a failsafe brand for gifting thanks to its affordable yet considered design. Should you be looking to add a bit of glam to your mum’s jewellery box, these 18k gold-plated hoops are a great choice. Despite not being overly heavy, they feel substantial and luxurious. Even better, they can be worn with or without the pearls, making them a versatile choice – though I think that the freshwater pearls help to create a more dressed-up look. Depending on her preference, you can buy these in gold or silver.
18On Running cloudsurfer 2 trainers
- Best: Christmas gifts for mums who enjoy fitness
- Why we love it
- Incredibly comfortable
- Prevents blisters
- Take note
- Expensive
On Running bridges the gap between fitness and fashion, and the cloudsurfer 2 was an immediate hit. I was impressed by the instant support of the sole, the breathable outer and the tapered, pressure-free tongue. The heel inner even features a foam bolster to prevent those dreaded ankle blisters. This incredibly comfortable shoe is perfect for moving from A to B, pain-free. There are four colourways to suit every type of jogger, marathoner, or toddler chaser.
Read more: Best women’s running shoes
19De'Longhi Nespresso citiz capsule espresso coffee machine
- Best: Christmas gift for mums who love coffee
- Why we love it
- Comes with a milk frother
- Fits Nespresso original pods
- Take note
- Specialises in espresso
Almost every mum loves a cup of coffee, but many prefer a decent espresso. Enter De’Longhi’s Nespresso citiz.
The machine’s high-pressure extraction means a decadent layer of crema foam on every espresso. It fits the original Nespresso coffee pods, so not only can you use the huge range of the brand’s roasts, but you can also use compatible biodegradable pods from independent roasters, including Grind. The included milk frother gave my local coffee shop’s flat white a run for its money.
Read more: The best coffee machines, reviewed
What is the best Christmas gift for mums?
When it comes to buying a gift for your mum, the most important thing is ensuring she knows how much you care. Choose something that shows you know her personality and what will make her smile, and the present is sure to be a hit. For a great all-rounder that most mums would be bowled over to receive, I’d recommend The White Company’s hooded robe, which is ideal for keeping her cosy and warm. If you have a bit more budget and are buying for a sentimental mum, Aura’s carver digital photo frame is a no-brainer, especially if you pre-load it with family photos for her to enjoy straight away. I also have to mention the Stripe & Stare pyjamas, which will turn bedtime into a real treat.
How I selected the best Christmas gifts for mums
I tested every item for several weeks with the help of the rest of the IndyBest team to ensure a wide range of products were included, and this is the criteria we looked at:
- Price and value for money: We assessed whether each gift was reasonably priced for what it offers and if it felt worth the investment
- Quality: We also examined the materials, craftsmanship, and overall build to ensure the gift would meet high standards
- Longevity: We considered whether the gift could be enjoyed beyond Christmas or was more of a one-off seasonal item
- Appeal: We evaluated whether the gift would resonate with most mums or if it was more suited to specific hobbies or interests
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sarah Jones is the assistant IndyBest editor and has years of experience when it comes to writing and editing shopping content. It’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about putting together a gift guide. She specialises in a variety of topics, spanning home interiors, beauty and fashion, as well as parenting and kids’ products. Committed to helping you find the perfect item for your mother or maternal figure, Sarah has combined her bank of fail-safe present ideas with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of top-rated gifts featured here.
