19 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

Christmas is fast approaching (yes, it really is that time of year again), and with it comes the joyful (albeit slightly daunting) task of finding the perfect present for the most important woman in your life – your mum. Whether she’s the one keeping family traditions alive, whipping up a festive feast, or simply enjoying a well-deserved rest on the sofa with a mince pie in hand, Christmas is the perfect opportunity to show her just how much she means to you.

While we all know that spending quality time together is what truly matters, a thoughtful gift is a lovely way to add a little extra sparkle to the holiday season. After all, mums do so much for us all year round, and finding something special to pop under the tree is a small way to say thank you. Whether she’s into self-care and skincare, home comforts, cooking, or the latest tech, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas gifts for mums in 2025 that are sure to make her smile.

While I’ve included lots of wonderful options, my top pick this year has to be The White Company’s hooded robe. There’s something about its soft, plush fabric and effortlessly cosy design that makes it the ultimate treat for any mum. That being said, this gift guide is brimming with plenty of thoughtful ideas for every budget, taste and personality. So, whether you’re shopping for your mum, mother-in-law, or another mother figure who deserves some festive love, these hand-picked finds will help you make this Christmas her best one yet.

The best gifts for mums are:

Best overall – The White Company hooded robe: £90, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company hooded robe: £90, Thewhitecompany.com Best budget gift – Hotel Chocolat everything sleekster: £23.50, Amazon.co.uk

– Hotel Chocolat everything sleekster: £23.50, Amazon.co.uk Best pyjamas – Stripe & Stare x Rixo long pyjama set: £95, Stripeandstare.com

– Stripe & Stare x Rixo long pyjama set: £95, Stripeandstare.com Best beauty gift – Merit Beauty flush balm: £26, Meritbeauty.com

– Merit Beauty flush balm: £26, Meritbeauty.com Best for bookworms – Amazon Kindle: £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

Myself and the IndyBest team spent weeks testing a range of products, to bring you our favourite picks ( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

As a seasoned giver and receiver of gifts, I know the types of presents that are guaranteed to make any mum smile. With the help of the wider IndyBest team, I spent weeks (and in some cases months) testing every single product featured in this list. I have made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of mother figure – from personal tokens to practical gifts and everything in between. Prices also range from small treats to luxury buys, but whatever your budget, you can be sure that each one will make her feel cherished. You can read more about the full testing criteria at the bottom of this guide.