Myprotein discount codes for May 2025 – how to get 15% off

For more than 20 years, Myprotein has been a valuable lifting buddy for anyone trying to build muscle on a budget. Why? Because the brand’s reasonable prices and seemingly ever-present offers mean you can stock up on supplements for a fraction of rival’s prices.

It’s best known for helping people hit their daily protein quota with a huge array of protein powders, but over the years the supplement giant has widened its product range to include the likes of creatine, various vitamins and vegan products. More recently, it’s also branched out into other areas such as activewear and even training accessories like gymnastic rings.

The best way to optimise your deal-finding is to know your way around the site. And, as someone who has used Myprotein products for more than a decade, I feel well-equipped to act as your unofficial tour guide to the best Myprotein deals and discount codes.

Top Myprotein discount codes

How to save with Myprotein offer codes

Without wanting to teach granny to suck eggs, the first place to look for discount codes is the top of the Myprotein website. Here, you will invariably find a banner with details of the site’s standout offer at the time, whether that’s a voucher code or a selection of products that have been heavily discounted.

The next best place to look is the app – you can snag an extra 10 per cent off app orders by using the discount code above, and occasionally have the chance to shop app-exclusive offers.

After you’ve weighed up your options here, you can earn a 15 per cent discount by signing up to the Myprotein newsletter with our link above. This missive may also contain advanced warnings about upcoming offers, as well as other opportunities to save.

And finally, until 1 June, you can earn an extra £5 off orders when spending more than £40, and £10 off orders over £60, so it might be worth stocking up on a few of your favourites in one fell swoop.

Why choose Myprotein?

There’s no point beating around the bush: the first thing that drew me to Myprotein was the price. The supplements are more affordable than most competitors, and the never-ending conveyor belt of promotional offers means there are usually bargains to be had.

Having used them since I was in my teens, I’ve always been impressed by the solid quality. I’ve found the protein powders mix well, don’t lead to bloating and (for the most part) taste good too.

With Myprotein’s huge protein powder flavour range, there are bound to be some hits and misses – for me, blueberry cheesecake was a big hit, while the Jelly Belly collaboration was a miss. But it’s nice to be able to mix it up from the usual Neapolitan ice cream flavour profile of most protein powders.

I also like the variety of products on offer. If I’m in the market for a pair of joggers, a dip belt, some creatine and a daily vitamin, I can lob it all in a Myprotein basket and usually enjoy a significant saving on the lot thanks to various discount codes.

And finally, Myprotein holds several quality assurance certifications, allowing them to display the Informed Protein, Informed Choice and Informed Sport logos. This means products have been tested for banned substances and contaminants, while all protein powders are assessed to ensure they provide the advertised protein content and amino acid profile.

How I find the best Myprotein deals

As discussed above, I’m no stranger to Myprotein as a brand, so I know how to rummage through the website and find the best deals. As the brand is a popular option among Independent readers, I also stay in contact with the Myprotein team and keep a constant eye out for favourable deals.

In other words: if there’s a great offer to be had, the IndyBest team will be among the first to know, and we’re not shy about sharing this information.

My favourite current Myprotein deals:

Myprotein impact whey protein powder, 1kg: Was £41.99, now £22.99, Myprotein.com

Myprotein’s impact whey protein powder was named the best budget protein powder in our buying guide, with our tester awarding it a near-perfect four and a half stars out of five. It’s also the one of two Myprotein products with a permanent spot in my basket, offering a cost-effective way to up your protein intake – handy on busy office days when it can be tricky to find time for a sit-down snack.

Myprotein impact creatine, 500g: Was £29.99, now £17.49, Myprotein.com

This is the other ever-present in my cupboard. Creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements out there, with listed benefits including an improvement in athletic performance, particularly during short, intense efforts like gunning for a new squat PB. Now is a good time to invest, with a 500g pouch reduced by 40 per cent – and that’s before adding any bonus discount codes into the mix.

Myprotein protein bundle: Was £78.99, now £34.99, Myprotein.com

Containing a shaker, creatine, protein powder and bonus protein bars, this curated bundle covers most bases for beginner gym-goers and beyond. With the protein pouch containing more than 30 servings, and 100g of creatine offering similar longevity, it should last roughly a month. And, thanks to a significant discount taking the pre-code price down from £78.99 to £34.99, this leaves you paying roughly £1 a day for the privilege of using it.

Myprotein wooden gymnastic rings: Was £40, now £29.99, Myprotein.com

Investing in a pair of gymnastic rings can transform your fitness routine for just £30. When gyms closed during the Covid lockdowns, I exclusively trained with a set of gymnastic rings and a 16kg kettlebell, and I was incredibly impressed by the shape this combination left me in. The scope of gymnastic ring training is vast, with the opportunity to develop strength, muscle and skill via gymnastic exercises like the muscle-up. It’s also incredibly fun, and allows you to take your training outdoors in the summer months.

Why you can trust us

Here atThe Independent’s dedicated shopping section, we bring readers with the best deals across fitness, fashion, beauty, homes and more. As an experienced fitness writer and keen gym-goer, who has used and shopped Myprotein products for years, I can tell you the best deals and top products to add to your basket.

We cover major sales events such as Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day’s various incarnations and any New Year price-drops, as well as monitoring the cost of popular products year-round to help you shop savvily. So, if you’re looking for cost-effective shopping advice, bookmark our site and check in regularly.

