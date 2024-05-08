Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Enjoy post-workout snacks that deliver on nutrition and flavour
Let’s be honest, we’ve all tasted a protein bar at some point and thought: “That is actually disgusting”. Despite this, protein – which provides the building blocks for essential stuff such as cells, muscles, bone, nails, hormones and enzymes – has achieved a hallowed status in the health and fitness world, mainly due to its ability to help you recover after a vigorous workout and gain muscle mass.
It’s big business – just look at the supermarket shelves: extra-protein Weetabix, protein powders that come in every flavour you can think of, protein shakes, protein bars, protein yoghurts. We can’t get enough of the stuff.
No longer reserved just for top athletes, protein has crept into every boutique gym and inner-city kitchen alike. Globally, the protein bar market size was valued at $4.66bn (£3.29bn) in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.03bn (£4.97bn) by 2027.
Over the years, we have tried many protein bars and, without fail, two things happen. The first is they taste gross – like a mixture between earwax and chalk. The second thing is they get shunned to the back of the snack drawer, never to be seen again (until they go past their sell-by date and end up in the bin, of course).
With this in mind, we set out to find the best protein bars that deliver on nutrition and flavour.
During our quest to find a protein bar that actually tasted, well, nice – while also being healthy enough to serve as a filling post-workout boost (and not just a glorified chocolate bar) – we tested some of the biggest names in the market. We tried them both pre- and post-workout, after training in the gym and tempo run sessions, and even mid-way through long cycle rides out on the bike, to see which ones delivered on taste, high protein and low sugar. These are the ones that really packed a punch.
Grenade’s Carb Killa franchise is well-known, and for good reason. Perfect before a spin class or post-strength workout to aid your muscle recovery (or even just with a cup of coffee), this delicious, triple-layered, chocolate-encased bar – with salted caramel and soft nougat filling – is packed with 20g protein and just 1.4g sugar. Plus, Carb Killa bars are certified with the Informed Sport programme – so they’re suitable for use by drug-tested athletes.
We’re slowly making our way through all 14 of the epic flavours – we really rate the white chocolate, salted peanut, and birthday cake flavours – but we just keep coming back to the salted caramel. We can’t believe something this delicious has hardly any sugar. If you’re looking for a high protein option, this is truly a tough bar to beat.
Filling and delicious, this oaty plant-based protein bar pairs roasted macadamia nuts with creamy white chocolate chunks. The sugar content might be higher – and protein content also lower – than some of the other protein bars on this list but, when it comes to tasting yummy, this bar came up trumps.
The elevated sugar also means they’re perfect for any high-energy sports – we love chucking them in the back pocket of a jersey ready for long cycle rides, as they’re ideal for that on-the-go pick-me-up.
If you like the brand, but you want more protein for the growth and maintenance of muscle mass, try the Clif builders bar, which offers a punchy 20g of protein instead – but be warned, they definitely don’t taste as nice.
Sometimes, nothing other than a flapjack will do to help fuel your adventures. One of our personal favourites is this Tribe raspberry option, which offers a subtle sour kick alongside the soft and chewy flapjack base.
While they’re not as high in protein as others on this list (7g of plant-based protein), Tribe’s flapjacks taste like a genuine treat – and only have 1g of saturated fats. The crunchy peanut topping makes them stand out from the rest, which is why we’re prepared to overlook the lower protein content. Plus, by buying Tribe, you’re supporting the brand’s mission to end human trafficking.
We’ve often picked up a chocolate-coated Trek flapjack while waiting in the checkout queue at Sainsbury’s – but did you know Trek also has a line of protein-packed snacks? The millionaire shortbread is probably our favourite – a tasty, gluten-free, plant-based vegan bar with 15g of protein.
Aside from the natural ingredients and comparatively high protein content of these bars, this is an ideal protein bar if you need a snack that will fill you up, help cut cravings and make you feel full for longer.
Beloved by cyclists, this protein bar has a soft and chewy texture, while the mixture of apricots, almonds and fennel means it’s not too sweet or sickly, with egg whites providing 12g of protein. With no sulphites, additives, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colourings or flavourings, it’s gluten and dairy-free and completely free from any nasties.
Great for post-exercise or mid-way through a long cycle – for refuelling and recovery – we found the Veloforte bar easy to digest and its 3:1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein meant it kept us fuller for longer.
We recommend eating a Veloforte protein bar within 30 minutes of finishing exercise – as fuelling on a carbohydrate-rich snack within that 30-minute timeframe has been shown to help improve your recovery.
This flapjack bar is very moreish – it tastes great, the texture is buttery soft and, with 20g of protein, it’s got a lot more protein than many other bars out there. The calorie count is the highest on this list but that means it’s great for boosting your energy mid-cycle or run.
Those who want something low in sugar should probably look away now, but these oaty golden syrup bars are among the tastiest on sale at the moment – in fact, it’s the kind of snack you’ll probably want to keep reaching for after demolishing the first packet.
If you like a crunch to your protein bar, the chocolate almond offering from Beachbar definitely gives you that. It’s basically like a Rice Krispy bar – with good consistency and high protein. This bar didn’t blow us away, but some of the flavours are quite enticing – for example, peanut butter chocolate and cherry almond. We liked that it ticks both the gluten-free and vegan boxes, too. It’s less chewy than the likes of Grenade and Barebell – and less sweet.
Barebells was probably the first brand that made us realise protein bars didn’t have to taste chalky and gross. So, if you’re looking for a bar that’s low in sugar (2g) and high in protein (17g) without compromising on taste, this should be your go-to.
We’re fans of the cookies and cream (£23.99 for 12, Barebells.co.uk) and hazelnut nougat (£23.99 for 12, Barebells.co.uk) flavours but the brand’s white salty peanut bar is next level. With creamy white chocolate, golden salty peanuts, and a layer of caramel, it perfectly balances the salt and sweet taste buds. With only 209 calories, it’s hard to believe something that tastes this good classifies as a healthy snack.
High in fibre, and with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, a whopping 53 per cent of this gluten-free bar is made up of nuts. It’s delicious as well as healthy. Drizzled with dark chocolate, this nutty treat has a hint of zesty orange peel – we often find ourselves reaching for a Kind bar as a mid-afternoon snack, because it’s actually enjoyable to eat. We all know that when you are satisfied with what you eat or snack on, you are less likely to overeat and you’ll stay fuller for longer. For those looking for a little more than 5g of protein, check out Kind’s crunchy peanut butter protein bar (£2, Tesco.co.uk) for a delicious plant-protein hit.
Millionaires shortbread, birthday cake, tiramisu, raspberry cheesecake, chocolate honeycomb… you’d be forgiven for thinking these were full-on desserts taken straight off a restaurant menu. However, Bulk’s macro munch protein bars have a lot less sugar in them than a standard dessert.
Although they are slightly higher in calorie count than others on this list – 224 calories per 62g bar – they also contain plenty of protein (20g) and offer more than 6g of fibre. The millionaire shortbread is our personal favourite, as we like the different textures, while the birthday cake, with its fun kid-like sprinkles, comes in as a close runner up.
We found it incredibly hard to choose an overall winner here, as several of these bars met our number-one requirement: being a protein bar that doesn’t taste like one. Our favourites include Barebells, Tribe and MyProtein flapjack but it’s Grenade’s Carb Killa chocolate chip salted caramel bar that earned our top spot – proving it’s actually possible to make delicious treats that are high in protein and low in sugar.
