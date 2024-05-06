Why yoga blocks are beneficial for your practice – and the one to buy

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Any keen yogi will know that adding a good yoga block to your prop arsenal can help you get more out of your routine. Typically used to extend the arms, these lightweight yoga blocks can also support the back, hips and head, helping to reduce the pressure on muscles and joints.

Particularly helpful for beginners who may not yet have the strength and flexibility to perform certain poses on their own, yoga blocks can advance you faster in the discipline. Rectangular shaped and made of foam, cord and wood, yoga blocks come in all different sizes and can also be used to make some poses more challenging.

Whether you’re completely new to the discipline or an experienced yogi who wants to advance their poses, here’s everything you need to know about yoga blocks –plus, the best one to buy.

Read more: The benefits of yoga for the body and mind, according to experts

What is a yoga block?

Yoga blocks are rectangular blocks made of foam, cork or wood that help support you during your session. Great for beginners, they can help you feel more comfortable as you get used to poses. Highly versatile, they can also aid you in reaching certain more challenging poses.

How to use yoga blocks

Ideally, you want to invest in two yoga blocks, so you have one for each arm or leg to stack. There are plenty of uses for yoga blocks, from improving support and stability in foundational poses (such as downward dog) to increasing the height of the floor to make poses more accessible.

Yoga blocks can also help modify poses to make them more accessible or challenging, while also helping to achieve proper alignment and form in poses where you rely on flexibility.

What are the benefits of yoga blocks?

Yoga blocks offer myriad benefits, including improved flexibility that can advance you in your poses. Plus, they help with increased strength as they encourage the correct alignment. They can help you improve your balance and stability during challenging poses and modify poses to make them more accessible for beginners or anyone with injuries.

Are cork yoga blocks better?

Cork blocks tend to be heavier, stiffer and very supportive, so they are better for balancing and standing, while foam blocks are lighter, softer and less stable so they are preferred for restorative poses.

Do I need a yoga block?

Most of us aren’t that flexible when starting out in yoga, so a yoga block is essential to helping you nail poses (any extra help when you’re a beginner is welcome). But they’re equally appealing if you’re more experienced to help you achieve more difficult poses.

Myprotein yoga block, grey: Was £12, now £4.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Helping to stabilise, support and align your body as you move through your yoga flow, this block is described as durable but lightweight (meaning it won’t weigh down your bag before and after each session).

Supporting your stretches and deepening your flow, Myprotein’s yoga block is designed to aid your flexibility. Plus, it boasts a non-slip design for extra stability. What’s more, costing just less than £5, it’s an inexpensive way to seriously level up your practice.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on yoga essentials and other gym gear, try the links below:

Looking for more yoga recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best leggings and pants