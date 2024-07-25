Best clear whey protein powders 2024, tried and assessed by experts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Say farewell to thick, gloopy protein shakes that are difficult to drink down. With the rise of clear whey protein powder, your drinks are about to get lighter and juicier. Unlike traditional protein powders, which have a thick, shake-like consistency, clear whey protein powder offers a more refreshing alternative. Drinks mixed with clear whey taste like juice or flavoured water, making it easy to drink while still providing the supplemental protein you need to reach your fitness goals.

According to Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of The Detox Kitchen Bible, brands achieve this light consistency by filtering out the fats and carbohydrates found in traditional whey protein powders. “The intensive filtration process involved in creating clear whey powders achieve much more purity than a regular whey powder as the parts of the protein that contribute to creaminess and thickness are removed,” explains Hobson. “The purity of this protein isolate means it is easily dissolved in water which is why it has been used to create fruit flavoured clear wheys, which are more refreshing and lighter than the creamier alternatives.”

Clear whey also often has more protein by weight (around 90-95 per cent), as opposed to whey protein concentrate, which has roughly 70 to 80 per cent protein by weight. Both forms of whey protein – concentrate and clear isolate – are rapidly absorbed and contain naturally-occurring branched-chain amino acids (BCAs) such as leucine, making them great for use in a post-workout drink. “Leucine activates the mTOR pathway which is a critical regulator of cell growth and muscle protein synthesis,” adds Hobson. “This amino acid is needed for the activation of muscle protein synthesis – the process that repairs and builds new muscle proteins – and is critical for muscle growth and repair after training.”

And because a lot of the lactose in clear whey isolate has been filtered out, it’s easier to digest for anyone who’s lactose intolerant. While both forms of whey protein are beneficial, it mostly comes down to your preference of taste and texture. “The difference is mostly superficial,” says Mary O’Leary, a senior lecturer at the BioActivEx research group at the University of Exeter. “There is no evidence that clear and ‘regular’ whey proteins are different in terms of their effectiveness.”

It’s also good to note that while protein powders can help you reach your goals, Hobson says that it’s still an ultra-processed food, while O’Leary adds that supplements aren’t necessarily needed. “For active people who want to build muscle mass or who are doing a lot of endurance training, a protein intake of roughly 1.5 grams per kilogram bodyweight per day is thought to be optimal,” O’Leary explains. “Whole foods can be more than enough to meet this target.”

But for those with busy lives or for those who struggle to meet their protein goals with whole foods, we’ve tried, tested and assessed the best clear whey protein powders to find the best, with the assistance of sports nutritionists and dieticians.

How we tested the best clear whey protein powder

Regular use of protein powder can take anywhere between six and 12 weeks to make a difference in muscle definition, growth and optimisation. We’ve consulted a number of dieticians, personal trainers and nutritionists to help analyse the ingredients, macronutrients and benefits of each protein powder. These include Scott Laidler, a personal trainer, and Rachel Clarkson, a registered dietician at the DNA Dietitian.

We paid particular attention to the flavour, ease of use, mixability, cost per serving and added nutritional benefits. Ultimately, did it taste good, mix well in the juice format and serve our muscle growth goals?

Each of the clear whey protein powder was made up as per the brand’s instructions with water (on multiple occasions) to see how easily it blended and how it affected taste. We used both a shaker bottle and a blender to see if either made a difference in lumpiness and foaminess. These are the clear whey protein powders that pack a punch.

The best clear whey protein powders for 2024 are: