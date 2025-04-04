Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to protein powders, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. There are loads of different brands and flavours to choose from, and each comes with its own list of unfamiliar ingredients. So, how do you find the right one for you?

Animal-based protein powders are usually made from whey protein, which comes from cow’s milk. If plant-based protein is your preference, you’ll need to look out for powders that have “vegan” on the label. These can be made from a variety of different protein sources.

“Pea, rice, hemp or soy as single-ingredient powders are all great options. Or, a blend of those along with pumpkin seed powder (which is rich in magnesium, zinc, and other essential nutrients) and quinoa works well,” shares VeganMacros101 vegan fitness influencer and nutritionist Vicki Jones. “Something to take into consideration is that blend formulas usually digest the best and also have the smoothest texture! Pea, rice or hemp can be a little chalky.”

Ryan Adams, the founder of vegan nutrition coaching programme Slim and Sustain, suggests looking for a protein powder with as few ingredients as possible. “Some vegan protein powders use a long list of artificial ingredients for flavour,” says Adams. “I think some stevia to provide sweetness is perfectly acceptable, but when something has lots of refined sugars - things like maltodextrin, which is commonly used as a filler in all protein powders (not just vegan ones), or artificial sweeteners like sucralose - then it’s not so great. It’s also best to avoid vegan protein powders that contain large quantities of vegetable oils or added fats, which are used to give a richer taste.”

Finally, you need to choose a flavour – and you’ll be surprised by how many different options there are out there, from chocolate and vanilla to toffee and coffee. However, it pays off to do your research - plenty of vegan protein powders don’t taste as good as they should.

How we tested

For this taste test, we tried some of the leading vegan protein powders with just water, as per the packet instructions. They were all tested primarily for flavour, with nutritional information taken into account.

For the best results, we’d still recommend blending protein into a fruit smoothie, but if you’re in a rush straight out of the gym and you’ve only got a water bottle at hand, they’re ideal for that post-workout boost.

The best vegan protein powders for 2025 are: