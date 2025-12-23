11 best creatine supplements for muscle strength, bone and brain health

Creatine is shaking off its association as a product solely for gym-bros and bodybuilders, as more of us are unlocking the supplement’s benefits for strength and power output during resistance training, as well as for mental health, fatigue and memory. I’ve set out to test the best creatine supplements, from big value packets to travel sachets, to see which ones are worth the money.

Among one of the most well-studied and effective supplements for improving exercise performance, creatine is a naturally-occurring compound produced in the body from the amino acids arginine, glycine and methionine. It works by increasing the body’s store of phosphocreatine – the molecule that then helps produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The latter is the body’s primary energy currency during high-intensity or repetitive effort.

The compound is found in meat and fish, but to hit the recommended amount (3g to 5g) needed to improve physical performance, you’d need to eat a lot of it. A 90kg man, for example, would need to consume more than 2kg of red meat or 400 cups of cow’s milk to get 10g of creatine. So like many, I’ve been supplementing my diet with powdered creatine before I hit the gym or go for a run.

Dr Jenna Macciochi, senior lecturer in Immunology at The University of Sussex, fitness instructor and health coach, explains that “supplementation consistently improves strength, power output, and training volume by 5-15 per cent, leading to greater lean mass gains over time”.

But creatine’s role goes beyond exercise performance, as Dr Macciochi describes. “It’s a fundamental energy molecule used by every cell in your body, especially those that work hard and fast: your brain, muscles, immune cells, and even your bones. So while athletes use it to boost power and recovery, research shows everyday benefits for people who simply want to age well.”

Supplementation can also offer women unique benefits, for example studies have shown when combined with resistance training, it can also offer a possible countermeasure to the menopausal related decrease in muscle, bone, and strength.

While it’s become a more accessible supplement, there are now so many creatine options on the market, making it difficult to decide which one to choose. For this test, I’m looking at creatine monohydrate – the most studied and cost-effective form of creatine with the best safety record. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed.

The best creatine supplements for 2025 are:

How I tested

I used each creatine as part of my daily exercise routine ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

I took each creatine as suggested on the packet with water. When I tested I noted the how well each one dissolved, as well as the texture. Alongside this I rated the packaging and the scoop (if it came with one), which often affected how easy each were to take. Most importantly, I researched whether each product had been third-party tested, which ensures that the creatine isn’t contaminated with hard metals and pesticides. Some on this list also are safe for professional and elite level sport.

Finally, it was often the value for money which clipped one product over the other in my review. I worked out the price per serving by comparing the cost of 500g of the product (or where not available, the largest quantity of each product) compared to the standard retail price.

