The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
11 best creatine supplements for muscle strength, bone and brain health
As a keen gym-goer, creatine is an essential part of my routine – here’s what I found when testing a range of products
- 1Myprotein impact creatineRead review£302Ancient and Brave true creatine+Read review£28
- 3Momentous creatineRead review£294Optimum Nutrition micronised creatine powderRead review£19
- 5Protein Works creatine monohydrateRead review£376Bulk creatine monohydrate powderRead review£30
- 7Thorne creatine - travel packsRead review£218Pure Sport creatine monohydrateRead review£25
- 9Protein Works creatine monohydrate orange burstRead review£3710Myprotein creatine monohydrate tabletsRead review£29
- 11Cymbiotika creatine+Read review£46
Creatine is shaking off its association as a product solely for gym-bros and bodybuilders, as more of us are unlocking the supplement’s benefits for strength and power output during resistance training, as well as for mental health, fatigue and memory. I’ve set out to test the best creatine supplements, from big value packets to travel sachets, to see which ones are worth the money.
Among one of the most well-studied and effective supplements for improving exercise performance, creatine is a naturally-occurring compound produced in the body from the amino acids arginine, glycine and methionine. It works by increasing the body’s store of phosphocreatine – the molecule that then helps produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The latter is the body’s primary energy currency during high-intensity or repetitive effort.
The compound is found in meat and fish, but to hit the recommended amount (3g to 5g) needed to improve physical performance, you’d need to eat a lot of it. A 90kg man, for example, would need to consume more than 2kg of red meat or 400 cups of cow’s milk to get 10g of creatine. So like many, I’ve been supplementing my diet with powdered creatine before I hit the gym or go for a run.
Dr Jenna Macciochi, senior lecturer in Immunology at The University of Sussex, fitness instructor and health coach, explains that “supplementation consistently improves strength, power output, and training volume by 5-15 per cent, leading to greater lean mass gains over time”.
But creatine’s role goes beyond exercise performance, as Dr Macciochi describes. “It’s a fundamental energy molecule used by every cell in your body, especially those that work hard and fast: your brain, muscles, immune cells, and even your bones. So while athletes use it to boost power and recovery, research shows everyday benefits for people who simply want to age well.”
Supplementation can also offer women unique benefits, for example studies have shown when combined with resistance training, it can also offer a possible countermeasure to the menopausal related decrease in muscle, bone, and strength.
While it’s become a more accessible supplement, there are now so many creatine options on the market, making it difficult to decide which one to choose. For this test, I’m looking at creatine monohydrate – the most studied and cost-effective form of creatine with the best safety record. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed.
The best creatine supplements for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Myprotein impact creatine: £29.99, Myprotein.com
- Best budget option – Myprotein impact creatine: £29.99, Myprotein.com
- Best blend – Ancient and Brave true creatine+: £28. Amazon.co.uk
- Best for purity – Momentous creatine: £28.99, Healf.com
- Best for travel – Thorne creatine - travel packs: £25.99, Healf.com
Read more: Best protein powders for supporting your fitness goals, tried and tested by our fitness writer
How I tested
I took each creatine as suggested on the packet with water. When I tested I noted the how well each one dissolved, as well as the texture. Alongside this I rated the packaging and the scoop (if it came with one), which often affected how easy each were to take. Most importantly, I researched whether each product had been third-party tested, which ensures that the creatine isn’t contaminated with hard metals and pesticides. Some on this list also are safe for professional and elite level sport.
Finally, it was often the value for money which clipped one product over the other in my review. I worked out the price per serving by comparing the cost of 500g of the product (or where not available, the largest quantity of each product) compared to the standard retail price.
Read more: I tested the best clear whey protein powders – these are my top picks for flavour and nutrition
1Myprotein impact creatine
- Best Creatine supplement overall
- Third-party tested Yes
- Sizes From 100g (29 servings) up to 1kg (294 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 3.4g
- Why we love it
- Dissolves smoothly
- Excellent value for money
- Take note
- Small scoop
A household name in the cupboards of fitness fanatics, Myprotein has an extensive creatine range from creapure creatine and tablets (which are also in this guide) to an electrolyte and protein blend. For this guide, I tested the unflavoured impact creatine.
While its very competitive price is a draw (it’s also often highly discounted on the brand’s website), I was also pleased by how well it dissolved in water, which made it easy to drink. It’s also third-party tested and has the ‘Informed Choice’ badge, meaning that it’s been tested for banned substances and meets strict manufacturing standards.
The packaging is pretty utilitarian and the scoop is small, so it's susceptible to becoming buried. But in terms of quality and testing scrutiny, this promises bang for your buck.
2Ancient and Brave true creatine+
- Best Creatine supplement blend
- Third-party tested Yes
- Size 180g (30 servings) or 6g sachet box (15 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 4.5g
- Why we love it
- Dissolves well
- Blend of beneficial supplements
- Take note
- Doesn't come with a scoop
Ancient and Brave true creatine+ is a blend of creatine, taurine, magnesium and vitamin D. Smartly packaged in a glass copper bottle, the design is a refreshing break from utilitarian packets from other brands.
It comes as a fine, light powder that dissolves fairly easily in 250ml of water, although I did have to swirl the bottom of the glass to get the last bits mixed in. Its taste is distinct – think botanical, and slightly medicinal – but it’s not long until you’re used to it.
While it's hard to separate other factors like sleep and food, when I tested true creatine+, I did notice a boost in my energy levels and strength during sport, consistently breaking my weight personal bests in the gym after taking it.
With science behind its formula, I like that alongside creatine, it has the added benefits of taurine (offers antioxidant and cardioprotective effects), magnesium (robustly linked to improved muscle recovery and performance) and vitamin D (crucial for bone, dental and muscle health). This can help to reduce your daily supplement intake, though it should be noted the amount of vitamin D in one serving (0.75mcg) isn’t enough to cover the daily recommended intake (10mcg).
My only gripe is that it's difficult to measure the product. Unlike other brands, true creatine+ doesn't come with a scoop to portion the amount to take. While Ancient and Brave sells a gold metal scooper (£12, Ancientandbrave.earth), it’s designed to be used with its other supplements like collagen (£32, Ancientandbrave.earth), so I found it hard to precisely measure half a spoon of creatine as required.
3Momentous creatine
- Best Creatine for purity
- Third-party tested Yes, NSF Certified for Sport
- Sizes 150g (30 servings) or 450g (90 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 5g
- Why we love it
- High quality, pure creatine
- Extensively third-party tested
- Take note
- Grainy
Momentous uses Creapure creatine, a creatine monohydrate that has been developed by a chemical company in Germany that is known for its purity. Creapure creatine undergoes internal and external quality controls and is NSF Certified for Sport, meaning it's confirmed to not contain banned substances for athletes.
When taking the creatine, I found it on the grainy-side and I had to work to get the last bits out. But if you’re after a safe and assured product, the texture is a small downside.
4Optimum Nutrition micronised creatine powder
- Best Creatine for easy blending
- Third-party tested No
- Sizes 187g (55 servings), 317g (93 servings) or 643g (186 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 3g
- Why we love it
- Blends very well
- Subtle taste
- Take note
- Small scoop
- Bulky packaging
Budget friendly Optimum Nutrition has long been a go-to amongst gym goers and athletes. The brand is known for its huge black tubs of supplements and the creatine is no different.
As it's been micronised, the creatine blended really well into water and taste was very subtle. Plus, while the scoop is small, it’s a light grey colour makes it easier to identify in the tub.
This creatine isn’t third party tested, so if you’re after one that is, you might want to consider the version that’s part of the brand’s elite series (£40, Optimumnutrition.com).
Optimum Nutrition’s creatine comes in three flavours: blue raspberry, fruit punch and orange. I tend to favour less additional ingredients in my supplements, so went for its unflavoured version.
5Protein Works creatine monohydrate
- Best Budget creatine supplement
- Third-party tested No, but products are compliant EU Food Legislation
- Sizes From 100g (33 servings) to 1kg (333 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 3g
- Why we love it
- Dissolves well
- Good value for money and often on sale
- Take note
- Not third-party tested
It’s one of the cheapest on this list, but Protein Works creatine monohydrate doesn’t scrimp on good quality ingredients. When I dissolved it in water, the creatine mixed smoothly and dissolved almost completely.
The packaging is sleek and subtle, bridging the gap between products targeted to athletes and general supplement users. The scoop is small so can get lost amongst the powder, but being black, it’s easier to spot.
Those who are looking for a third-party tested brand may want to look elsewhere, but Protein Works does say each supplier must pass a quality test and products are EU Food Legislation compliant.
6Bulk creatine monohydrate powder
- Best Creatine for buying in large quantities
- Third party tested Yes
- Sizes From 100g (20 servings) to 1kg (200 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 5g
- Why we love it
- Comes in different forms
- Good value
- Take note
- Small scoop
- Grainy texture
Gym lovers favourite, Bulk offers what it says on the tin: lots of good value, large quantity products that suit different fitness targets from building muscle to weight loss and endurance. Its creatine offering is no different with a list including tablets, gummies, an electrolyte blend and pre-workout powders. I gave the unflavoured creatine monohydrate powder a whirl, trying two scoops in water.
I didn’t particularly enjoy taking this creatine; I found the texture grainy and it was hard to take my full dose as some of the powder stuck to the side of my glass. The scoop is also tiny so you have to dig around to find it in the pile of powder, which doesn’t feel very hygienic.
But all being said, for those who get through lots of creatine it’s a good option: it’s cheap, you can buy it in 1kg size for less than £50 and it’s third-party tested.
7Thorne creatine - travel packs
- Best value creatine for travel
- Third-party tested Yes, NSF Certified for Sport
- Sizes 30 sachets
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 5g
- Why we love it
- Smooth texture
- Convenient for travel
- Take note
- Packaging produces more waste
The first travel sachet creatine on my list, Thorne has a strong reputation for rigorously tested products that are used by athletes, sports teams and health professionals. The sachets offer a handy way to take the supplement while travelling or on the go, each containing 5g of creatine monohydrate – this more than most brands in this list, which tend to have around 3g per serving.
Thorne is NSF Certified for Sport, while Pure Sport (the other creatine travel sachet I tested) carries an Informed Sport certification. Comparing the two, NSF’s scope is larger as it has a background in public health and sanitation, so not only tests products intended for use in sports, but also functional foods, cosmetics, and personal care products. Informed Sport solely tests products to be used in competitive sports. NSF also tests for roughly 40 more contaminants than Informed Sport. That being said, both are great labels to look out for and ensures the product you are taking is exactly what it says it is.
In terms of everyday use, I preferred taking Thorne’s creatine to Pure Sport as I found it lighter and less grainy. Thorne’s packs are cheaper, too.
If you prefer a product with less waste, Throne’s creatine is also available in tubs (£31.99, Healf.com).
8Pure Sport creatine monohydrate
- Best creatine for travel
- Third-party tested Yes
- Sizes 30 sachets
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 5g
- Why we love it
- Travel-friendly
- Informed Sport certification
- Take note
- Difficult to dissolve
Each individually measured and packaged up, Pure Sport’s creatine offers a convenient option for those who wish to have a dose handy while on the go or travelling. Each sachet has 5g of creatine monohydrate inside, the exact same as Thorne’s packs.
While I found it rather gritty and difficult to dissolve, I’m satisfied by the testing Pure Sport’s creatine has undergone. It’s gained an Informed Sport certification, meaning it’s been tested for safety among professional athletes.
When using sachets, waste is a big downside and the convenience comes at a higher price point compared to buying tubs. But I can imagine it working well whilst travelling, sparing me from taking a huge load of heavy creatine in my suitcase.
9Protein Works creatine monohydrate orange burst
- Best Flavoured creatine
- Third party tested No, but products are compliant EU Food Legislation
- Sizes 250g (62 servings), 500g (125 servings) or 1kg (250 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 3g
- Why we love it
- Natural colourings
- Tasty drink
- Take note
- Contains sweetner
While labeled tasteless, creatine can be unpalatable leading some to seek flavoured versions. While I wouldn’t reach for creatine that contains other non-supplement ingredients, if I were to pick one I’d go for a product with minimal ingredients. The best example I found of this comes from Protein Works, with its two flavoured creatines that use natural colourings like beetroot powder and curcumin.
When I added the orange burst flavour to water, it dissolved into a bright orange liquid and like its unflavoured version, the fine powder broke down well into the liquid. The taste was very reminiscent of orange squash and a bit like Berrocca. I also sampled the berry blitz flavour, which was stronger tasting and far too was too sweet for me, though my sister, who also gave it a sample, enjoyed it.
For those who like a tasty pre-workout drink and struggle with unflavoured creatine, this is very drinkable.
10Myprotein creatine monohydrate tablets
- Best Creatine tablets
- Third-party tested No
- Sizes 250 tablets (83 servings)
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 3g
- Why we love it
- Convient
- Easy to swallow
- Take note
- Not a pure product
- Not third-party tested
A poorly dissolved creatine drink can become quickly tiresome, so for those who prefer to take their supplements in tablet form, then Myprotein’s creatine monohydrate tablets might be your choice.
The tablets are fairly large, which might put some off, though I found them easy to take. For those unfazed, the pill form can be a convenient alternative to powder on the go. I can imagine popping some in a container to take before my workout or while travelling.
To get 3g of creatine monohydrate, you need to take three tablets. And for those who like to take more creatine, this does mean quite a few to swallow. Plus, of course, it’s not a pure creatine monohydrate product as there are bulking, anti-caking and glazing agents in the ingredient list. However these tablets don’t contain sweetener, unlike most gummies.
11Cymbiotika creatine+
- Best Creatine with liposomal delivery
- Third-party tested Yes
- Sizes 20 pouches
- Creatine monohydrate per serving 4g
- Why we love it
- Liposomal delivery
- Dissolves easily into water
- Take note
- Expensive
- Sachets create more waste
Cymbiotika has combined creatine monohydrate with the amino acid L-Glutamine in its raspberry liquid sachets. The brand says it’s included L-Glutamine as it boosts immune cell activity in the gut, helping to reduce inflammation and soothe the intestinal tissue.
While L-Glutamine plays an essential role in normal intestinal health and has been shown to support recovery and immune system function in ICU patients, the evidence is still small to suggest it may change your gut microbiome. And despite it being marketed as a exercise supplement, there are no consistent observed effects on athletic performance if taken for exercise. It’s best to speak to a health professional about whether L-Glutamine is worth taking for you.
Like for many of its supplements, Cymbiotika’s creatine is encapsulated in liposomes (the fatty membranes that line the cells in our body). Liposomal delivery aids absorption by protecting the nutrients until they reach your intestines, ensuring that your body absorbs them efficiently.
In terms of consuming the product, you can take the sachet straight or mix it into water or your protein shake. By itself, it's very sharp and acidic, a taste that definitely needs getting used to. It mixed well with water and this made it a bit more palatable, though didn’t completely minimise its unusual taste. It blends into a milky yellow colour, which is caused by the CreaBev creatine monohydrate (a more stable and soluble version of creatine).
For those after a flavoured creatine that contains plant-based ingredients, this is a good choice as it uses organic cranberry and raspberry powder and doesn’t contain sweetener or sugar.
Your questions on creatine answered
What is the best creatine?
In the end, the value for money offered with Myprotein’s impact creatine can’t be ignored. The smooth fine powder dissolves easily and its been third-party tested. If you can look past the utilitarian packaging and smaller scoop, then it’s an excellent budget-friendly option.
If you’re after a creatine with high purity, then opt for Momentous creatine which uses Creapure and is NSF Certified for Sport. For a creatine supplement to take on the go, I’d opt for Thorne’s travel packs. My favourite supplement blend was Ancient and Brave’s true creatine+, and for those who like a flavoured option I’d choose Protein Works’s creatine monohydrate in orange burst.
How did I select the best creatine?
I took the recommended amount of creatine suggested for each product everyday before exercising, as studies show creatine is most effective taken around exercise.
When testing, I took note of the following factors:
- Solubility: Due to its low solubility, creatine is known to be tricky to completely dissolve in water or other beverages. But, nowadays some brands are micronising the powder, which makes it finer and easier to dissolve. During my test I stirred each creatine into a glass of water, paying attention to solubility. Grainy heaps that sat at the bottom of my glass lost marks, while those that whisked into my water well came out on top. For those wanting to improve this factor, try creatine in hot drinks as some studies suggest that the solubility of creatine in water increases with temperature.
- Results: As I’ve been taking the supplement for so long, I’m unlikely to be affected by different products as they pretty much all just contain creatine monohydrate. But like most supplements, consistency is key when it comes to creatine, so any that are more likely to make me take it were rewarded.
- Packaging: While it’s the product inside the packaging that I’m really after, if a creatine looks good in my cupboard that’s a huge plus.
- Third-party testing: Now there’s a mountain of wellness and health food brands out there, it can be hard to cut through the noise and make sure you’re getting safe products that live up to their claims. So I found out what testing has been done on each creatine product to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the packet, and that it contains no foreign materials such as hard metals and pesticides.
- Value for money: With the core ingredient the exact same for most, the cost is often where decisions are made so I paid attention to the price compared to the quality of the product.
When and how is it best to take creatine?
Dr Jenna Macciochi advises to take at least 3g per day consistently. She doesn’t believe a loading phase, where creatine is taken at a higher dose when first taking it, is necessary.
She recommends to drink it with water, ideally electrolytes, and take it with a carbohydrate-containing meal for optimal uptake. But Dr Macciochi warns to not add creatine to a drink and leave it for several hours – you’ll want to consume it within an hour, otherwise the creatine starts to break down.
If you struggle with discomfort when taking supplements on an empty stomach, consuming creatine with a meal can enhance effectiveness and absorption as well as reduce the likelihood of any gastrointestinal issues.
Is creatine safe?
“Creatine is safe when used as recommended,” said Crionna Tobin, head of science and education at Optimum Nutrition when speaking to IndyBest fitness writer Harry Bullmore.
“It is one of the most thoroughly researched sports supplements in the world. Decades of studies show that healthy adults taking the standard dose of three to five grams per day experience no harmful effects on kidney or liver function.
“Leading organisations such as the International Society of Sports Nutrition and the European Food Safety Authority consider it safe when used within recommended guidelines.”
However, she still recommends choosing trusted brands whose products have been subject to third-party testing.
Should men and women take different amounts of creatine?
Dr Macciochi says: “The evidence-based and EFSA-supported effective daily dose of creatine is 3-5g per day for healthy adults, regardless of gender.
“On average, women store 70–80 % as much creatine in muscle as men, even after adjusting for body mass. Several factors contribute to this including lower muscle mass overall, dietary patterns (often lower meat/fish intake) and hormonal effects, for example oestrogen fluctuations may influence creatine transport and retention.
“This means women begin at a lower baseline, so supplementation can have a more pronounced effect.”
Does creatine offer women specific benefits?
For women, creatine supplements might have unique benefits as oestrogen fluctuations often affect brain bioenergetics, Dr Macciochi explains. As the brain is a high-energy organ and oestrogen is known to enhance glucose utilisation and mitochondrial efficiency, when oestrogen declines during menopause transition, the brain becomes more reliant on alternative energy substrates like ketones and phosphocreatine, she said.
So, “Supplementing with creatine can buffer this energy gap, helping maintain mental clarity, resilience to stress, and mood stability”, Dr Macciochi says.
“By improving muscle strength, energy availability, and training adaptation, creatine helps counter these effects, especially when combined with resistance exercise.”
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Alice Reynolds is a production journalist and writer at IndyBest. She’s passionate about fitness, particularly running, the gym and Pilates, and has used creatine to help her achieve her goals for almost a year. When it come to reviewing each, she considered each product in real-world testing environment and consulted Dr Jenna Macciochi for expert input. On top of this, she has a key eye for value for money, having covered cost saving appliances from multi-cookers to dehumidifiers for IndyBest.
After more supplements reviews? These are the best magnesium supplements, as recommended by experts and editors
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks