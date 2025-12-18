Holafly: The ultimate travel companion for backpackers

No matter how remote a destination, backpackers can use Holafly’s eSIM to help them plan their next move and keep in touch with friends and family while on their adventures.

The Holafly eSim offers connectivity and peace of mind for those wanting to embrace the wilderness. With unlimited data and ease of use, Holafly’s eSim allows backpackers to focus on planning their route and enjoying the scenery rather than worrying about mobile data limits.

Best destinations for backpackers

Asia: Whether it be Indonesia or Thailand, Holafly offers regional eSIMs for those wanting to explore the different regions of Asia.

Mexico and the USA: Unlimited data plans are available for those backpackers looking to experience Mexico and the USA.

Europe: If you want to travel across various countries, then the Holafly eSIM can be helpful for international coverage. This can be used without needing to switch SIM cards on the border or incur additional fees.

Why mobile internet access is the ultimate travel hack

There are a range of benefits to gain from mobile internet when travelling. From planning and booking accommodation, experiences and meals to staying in touch with friends and family and taking advantage of useful travel applications, your mobile can be an invaluable resource in helping your trip go smoothly.

How does an eSim work?

Many travellers often ask: what is an eSIM? In a nutshell, it is a digital SIM card that can be installed directly into your smartphone or other devices. It takes the form of a built-in chip and allows users to connect to mobile networks through digitally installing an eSIM with a QR code.

eSIMs are already available on most smartphones, and have become a firm favourite for backpackers looking to quickly access data internationally.

Why Holafly’s eSIM is the best option for travelling

There are a variety of different reasons why Holafly’s eSIM is a suitable option for travellers backpacking. They include:

Unlimited data with no hidden costs

Holafly’s eSIM offers affordable, unlimited data plans for extended travel across multiple countries.

Easy eSIM setup

With the built-in chip already in many mobile devices, the eSIM provides ease of use for backpackers wanting to stay connected on spontaneous adventures.

Reliable coverage

No matter how remote your location, Holafly’s network can help provide connectivity, even when off the beaten path.

Digital connectivity

An eSIM means there’s no need for physical SIM cards – so you avoid any unnecessary hassle when on the go.

24/7 support

24/7 customer support is available to assist users with any connectivity issues when on their travels. Users can utilise WhatsApp or the bot-free website chat for help.

Remember – eSIM compatibility can vary between mobile phone providers and it may not yet work on your device depending on the model and version. Your phone must already also be carrier-unlocked to use the eSIM.

How to set up your Holafly eSIM

You can purchase your Holafly eSIM at esim.holafly.com or via the Holafly app. Whichever option you choose, you’ll receive your eSIM via email or WhatsApp in less than a minute.

Once purchased, users can open the camera on the device and install the eSIM on scanning the QR code. Alternatively, you can also go to ‘Settings’, ‘Mobile Data’, then ‘Add Data Plan’ to scan the code from there. Scanning the code will start the installation process.

There is a third option available, One-Button Install for iOS 17.4 or above: one-button install is actually when you use the app and it installs automatically.

Your SIM card will remain inactive on your device until you want to return to it after your adventure has come to an end. This way the eSIM can be a great investment for travellers to help provide peace of mind when backpacking and wanting to stay connected.

