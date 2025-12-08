The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We blind taste-tested every supermarket mince pie – and one stole the show
Our Christmas supermarket baskets aren’t complete without a pack of the best mince pies. With stores expanding their festive food ranges every year, there are now options for every taste, from classic brandy-infused fillings to pies made with brown-butter pastry, crumble-topped delights and more.
To help you decide which mince pies to add to your trolley, we spent an afternoon blind taste-testing mince pies from nine different UK supermarkets. Some impressed, a couple were forgettable but one supermarket really stood out from the rest.
Keep scrolling to discover our favourite supermarket mince pie. If you’re after more festive treats, we’ve blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine, too, with a £6 bottle taking the top spot. To complete your perfect Christmas dinner, we also found the best supermarket wines, best supermarket champagne and even best supermarket whiskies for an after-dinner sip.
How we tested
We tucked into nine different mince pies from major UK supermarkets (hard work, we know). This included premium options from Waitrose and M&S, as well as budget-friendly picks from Lidl and Aldi. Each mince pie was taste-tested blind, and rated on taste, appearance, texture and – a crucial factor when choosing the best mince pies – the filling-to-pastry ratio.
Morrisons The Best signature collection mince pies: £2, Morrisons.com
- Pack size: 2 per pack
- Cost per mince pie: £1
Declared “the perfect mince pie” by one of our testers, Morrisons’s The Best signature collection mince pies took the top spot in our blind taste-test. With a nutty brown-butter pastry and a filling that struck the perfect balance between sweet and boozy, these were dubbed the best supermarket mince pies – our testers unanimously agreed.
The festive pies only come in a pack of two, so are slightly pricier than most supermarket options, which typically come in packs of six or four. However, if you’re looking for a decadent mince pie with a deep filling, and pastry that tastes homemade, you can’t go wrong with these star-topped treats from Morrisons.
If you’re buying for Christmas celebrations and want more mince pies for your money, we’ve listed a great budget-friendly option below, which also impressed.
Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference all butter mince pies: £3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk
- Pack size: 6 per pack
- Cost per mince pie: 58p (29p with Nectar)
We’ve got to give these Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference mince pies a mention. The ‘all butter’ pastry really lived up to its description – it was rich, golden, and had just the right amount of bite. Our testers loved the intricate design (perfect for plating up at Christmas parties) as well as the rich, brandy-infused filling.
Food and drinks writer Emma Henderson tested a wide range of this year’s best mince pies and these were one of her favourite supermarket picks. Emma agreed the pastry was the star of the show and said: “The pastry...though a little crumbly when cutting into it, has a really excellent creamy buttery flavour to it”.
We blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine – and found one clear winner