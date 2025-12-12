Discover L’Occitane en Provence’s magical world of festive gifts

The festive season is here, with twinkling lights, dazzling parties, tasty food and family time to enjoy. From decorating the tree to preparing for Christmas Day, there are so many joyful festivities to embrace at this time of year. When it comes to buying gifts for loved ones, L’Occitane en Provence’s Christmas shop is a magical gifting destination with treasures galore.

L’Occitane en Provence has thoughtful gifts covered, from fragrance, skincare and body care sets to beautiful ornaments. Shopping with a special someone in mind or fancy treating yourself? Look no further for baubles filled with products from the bestselling almond range, festive crackers packed with delicious shea butter hand and body care, and an array of other gift sets spanning across everything from lavender to verbena scents.

All presented in vibrant packaging, these festive gifts will make precious Christmas moments feel even more special.

Discover delightful decorations

Embrace the festive season in style with chic ornaments to hang on the tree or pop in a stocking. These sweet Christmas gifts include hand and body care treats. Think nourishing essentials and delicate scents to elevate your celebrations, while adding extra elegance and care. Priced at £15, discover the Almond Ornament, Fleurs de Cerisier Ornament and Shea Butter Ornament.

Inside the Almond Ornament, you’ll find an Almond Shower Oil, Milk Concentrate and Delicious Hands. These almond-scented goodies will offer your recipient a moment of self-care to enjoy the luxurious scent while lavishing their skin with softness. Meanwhile, the Fleurs de Cerisier Ornament captures the joy and delicate scent notes of cherry blossom season in Provence. This ornament contains Fleurs de Cerisier Shower Gel, Body Lotion and Hand Cream. Finally for an ultra-nourishing Christmas treat, the Shea Butter Ornament contains Shower Cream, Ultra Rich Body Cream and Hand Cream. These supremely hydrating goodies deliver soothed, smoothed skin.

Enjoy sharing festive crackers

Tempted to try the treats mentioned above and more? L’Occitane en Provence’s Festive Cracker Collection has shower gel, shower oil, and hand creams to share. These vibrant, celebratory crackers feature two products each, from the Shea Butter, Verbena, Fleurs de Cerisier and Almond collections. From Verbena Cooling Hand Cream for a fresh, invigorating moment of TLC to the deliciously decadent Almond Shower Oil, the travel-size products go up to a generous 35ml.

There are four crackers in the set, all presented in L’Occitane en Provence’s signature sunny yellow packaging. Simply add them to the table for festive joy on Christmas Day or pop the crackers by the tree for an extra-special treat.

Unwrap the ultimate Christmas gift set

If you’re seeking the ultimate Christmas gift set to spoil a loved one (or yourself), L’Occitane en Provence offers present-buying perfection with its entire collection.

The Best of L’Occitane Collection features both full-size and travel-size products, and includes Almond Shower Oil, Shea Butter Hand Cream, Lavender Foaming Bath, Shea Butter Foot Cream and Verbena Eau de Toilette. A decadent combination of pampering body care and a selection of scent options, this gift is an exquisite set sure to make them smile on Christmas morning. In fact, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, with so many luxurious products to ensure ambience and indulgence, into the new year and beyond.

Alternatively, explore spicy and aromatic scent notes with the Warm & Fresh Shower Gel Duo, or choose The Hydrating Ritual to upgrade any daily skincare routine. Discover the full range for further Christmas gifting inspiration, such as the Fresh Hand Cream Trio, Anti-Ageing Face Care Routine, Most Loved Candles Trio and much more.

