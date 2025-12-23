The best new Christmas films of 2025 available to stream now

With Christmas just two days away, the preparations are in full flow. The tree is up, the food shop for Christmas dinner has been delivered and “Fairytale of New York” has, inevitably, been blaring for days. All that’s really left now is to collapse on the sofa, raise a glass of champagne to the season and settle in with a Christmas film.

There’s no shortage of new festive features this year. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV have all added fresh Christmas releases to their line-ups, alongside a handful of cinema exclusives. Whether you’re in the mood for a glossy rom-com, a family-friendly crowd pleaser or something a little heavier, there’s plenty to choose from.

For starters, Netflix’s A Merry Little Ex-Mas sees Alicia Silverstone play a newly divorced woman whose Christmas plans are derailed when her ex arrives with a much younger girlfriend in tow. Fancy something more fast-paced? Mark Wahlberg is back in The Family Plan 2, reprising his role as the former assassin trying to balance domestic life with unfinished business.

Elsewhere, Jingle Bell Heist follows two fed-up employees plotting to rob the luxury London department store where they work, while Kate Winslet’s Goodbye June offers a more sombre watch, centred on four siblings returning home as their mother’s health declines.

Whatever mood you’re in over the next few days, we’ve rounded up every new Christmas film streaming across the major platforms this winter. And if you’re craving something familiar, we’ve also pulled together a wider round-up of the best Christmas films – from Home Alone to Love Actually. Mince pies at the ready, here’s your Christmas watching guide for 2025.

The best new Christmas movies to stream in 2025

‘Joy to the World’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: Now

Everyone loves a film about a fraud, but what about a festive rom-com film about a fraud? In Joy to the World, celebrity lifestyle guru Joy Edwards (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has just three days to create the picture-perfect Christmas she’s been faking in her books for a televised special. Best friend Max (Chad Michael Murray) is roped into playing her husband for the cameras. You know what happens next.

‘Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

A classic snowed-in setup, Tyler Perry’s new Christmas film Finding Joy stars Shannon Thornton as a big-shot fashion designer who’s been invited by her crush to join her in Colorado, until a blizzard traps her in a cabin with a complete stranger. It all gets a little messy when she starts falling for the country boy, but then she has to face the real world again.

‘A Merry Little Ex-Mas’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Alicia Silverstone plays Kate, a recent divorcee trying to keep her family together at Christmas, only for her ex to turn up with a much younger girlfriend. What does she do? Pretend to date someone new. The lie inevitably spirals out of control. This is a fun one.

‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: Now

One for the kids (or the adults). The Jonas Brothers are back in action for another flick this Christmas. Nick, Joe and Kevin end up stranded in London after a trip goes wrong. But can they make it home in time before Christmas Day? Forced to make a number of unwelcome detours, the film stars celebrity cameos from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Laverne Cox and Will Ferrell.

‘Champagne Problems’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Minka Kelly plays an exec sent to France to acquire a small champagne brand (very normal) before Christmas, only to fall for the founder’s son after a night out in Paris. The problem? She didn’t know who he was. Star-crossed lovers, things quickly get complicated.

‘The Family Plan 2’

Streaming platform: Apple TV

Apple TV Available to watch: Now

One of the sleeper hits of 2023 was Apple TV’s The Family Plan. Now Mark Wahlberg returns as the world’s least convincing former assassin-turned-dad in this sequel that takes the family to London for Christmas. Naturally, their holiday doesn’t stay peaceful for long, thanks to a mysterious villain (Kit Harington) who has a score to settle.

‘Jingle Bell Heist’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Jingle Bell Heist might have one of the best premises so far. Two disgruntled employees at a posh London department store decide to team up and hatch a plan to rob the place on Christmas Eve. But they accidentally fall for each other while doing it.

‘My Secret Santa’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Here’s a nice little Mrs Doubtfire meets She’s the Man mash-up. Single mum Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) dons a full Santa suit, beard and belly to snag a seasonal job at a posh ski resort, just to get her daughter discounted snowboarding lessons. Except the disguise works a little too well when she starts falling for the hotel’s general manager, who has no idea the cheerful old man in the suit is actually her.

‘Oh. What. Fun.’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer) is accidentally left home alone by her family for Christmas. Fed up with her family taking her for granted, Claire decides to pack up and go on a solo adventure. She drives across the country and enters herself into the ‘Best Holiday Mom’ TV competition.

‘Tinsel Town’

Streaming platform: Sky Cinema Premiere/Now

Sky Cinema Premiere/Now Available to watch: Now

This one is so meta. Sky’s big festive comedy stars Kiefer Sutherland (yes, Jack Bauer) as Bradley Mack, a washed-up action star convinced he’s flying to the UK for a serious prestige project. Instead, he ends up in a tiny village pantomime of Cinderella, complete with budget costumes and a cast who take panto very seriously. Rebel Wilson plays a choreographer trying to whip him into shape.

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw‘

Streaming platform: Disney+

Disney+ Available to watch: Now

Another round of festive disaster from every family’s favourite wimpy kid. Greg’s dad gives him a Christmas ultimatum – attend a wilderness camp to toughen up or be sent to military school. But as he tries to prove his worth, Greg shows his dad that being himself is enough.

‘The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: Now

Here’s one for the families. In the sequel to the Spanish-language adventure The Night My Dad Saved Christmas, Santa is kidnapped by a shady toy corporation after a disastrous year of sales, leaving reformed thief Salva, his teenage son Lucas and a few mischievous helpers tasked with saving him.

‘Merv’

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Available to watch: Now

Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) play exes dealing with the fallout of their break-up on their dog Merv, who’s been moping ever since they split. Looking to cheer him up, Russ takes Merv on a boys’ trip to Florida for Christmas, except Anna, determined to spend Christmas with Merv, comes too. Will the trip and their pooch bring them back together?

‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’

Streaming platform: TBC

TBC Available to watch: In cinemas 12 December

Sick of rom-coms? Silent Night, Deadly Night is a reboot of the 1980s cult horror film heading to cinemas later this month. The film follows Billy, a man haunted by the childhood trauma of watching a murderous Santa kill his parents. Wanting retribution as an adult, he dons his own Santa suit and starts picking off those responsible on his very own “naughty list”.

‘Stuffed’

Streaming platform: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer Available to watch: 23 December

Guz Khan plays a dad who thinks he’s got Christmas sorted when he’s handed an unexpected £8,000 work bonus. In true Guz Khan fashion, he splashes it on a dream family trip to Lapland... only to discover the bonus was a mistake and he needs to be paid back immediately.

‘Goodbye June’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 24 December (in cinemas from 12 December)

Kate Winslet directs and stars in this family drama about four siblings returning home as their mum’s health rapidly declines. They’re forced to grapple with grief and loss as they say their goodbyes beside her hospital bed.

