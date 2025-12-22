This Aldi Champagne impressed the experts – and it’s just £15

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Christmas Day almost upon us, bottles of fizz are being slotted into fridges up and down the country. Champagne remains the go-to for festive toasts – whether that’s a lively evening with friends, a Christmas morning mimosa or ringing in the New Year. But where we source our champagne from has shifted through the years. The days when celebration automatically meant popping open a bottle of Laurent-Perrier, Veuve Clicquot or Moët & Chandon are fading and, increasingly, shoppers are reaching for the supermarket shelves at M&S, Lidl and Waitrose.

This is because the champagne market has become far more accessible, with supermarkets and independent producers now making bottles that stand up surprisingly well against big-name labels, and often for a fraction of the price. Many retailers work directly with established champagne houses to create own-label wines, while alternatives such as crémant and English sparkling wine (produced using the same traditional methods) continue to gain ground.

“Supermarket own labels often offer a great entry point for champagne,” explains wine critic Rosamund Hall, “as they’re working with highly respected producers to source high quality wines for the best value available – you won't find quirky ‘grower champagne’ finesse, but you can expect well made, highly enjoyable wines that will be a perfect pour for any occasion.”

With the festive countdown officially on, splashing out on a prestige bottle isn’t essential. Aldi’s £15 champagne has earned expert approval – and may well be the smartest bottle to open this Christmas.

Aldi champagne brut: £15, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

“Coming in at a snip under £16 for a champagne is nothing short of impressive, and it's even more so when it both looks and tastes this good,” Emma Henderson, wine and food critic, said in her review of the best champagnes.

“It's elegant with notes of freshly cut apples and fleshy peach,” she added. “While on the palette, there's plenty of baked apple crumble notes along with nutty hints and buttery brioche, too.”

As always, Aldi’s champagne is only available in-store – and there’s limited stock owing to Christmas. So don’t waste any time visiting your local branch.

