We might be a long way from opening the best beauty advent calendars, but supermarkets are gearing up for Christmas well in advance. True to form, they’ve got into the holiday spirit early this year, already unveiling their festive food and drink menus – and in some cases, even opening up delivery and collection slots for ultra-organised shoppers.

So far, Waitrose has unveiled an innovative ‘turkey bauble’, Sainsbury’s has revealed a Christmas twist on sticky toffee pudding, and Tesco has teased chocolate and gingerbread S'mores tarts and burrata with a hot maple glaze and pistachios. Meanwhile, M&S will be offering a Christmas-themed Colin the Caterpillar, naturally. Wondering where to buy your turkey this year? Take a look at our turkey buying guide.

To take the hassle out of hosting around the festive period, most of the big supermarkets will offer a Christmas food to order service. You can pre-order for delivery or collection closer to Christmas, so that you can avoid running around the aisles last-minute. It’s not just the turkey, either; these services include show-stopping centrepieces, desserts, and party foods.

Delivery or collection slots are already starting to open up, with M&S, Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s slots available to book now. It may seem premature to start thinking about Christmas shopping now, but we’d always recommend booking your slot as early as you can, as they tend to fill up quickly.

We’ve also rounded up the best supermarket sourdoughs and the best supermarket wines to accompany your meal, as well as the best supermarket whiskies and the best supermarket champagne for a toast at the end.

Keep reading for what we know so far about food from M&S, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Tesco, Asda and The Co-op.

Sainsbury’s Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Desserts include fir-free-shaped date sponge with sticky toffee sauce ( Sainsbury’s )

Sainsbury’s Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 22-24 December

Sainsbury’s Christmas slots are now open. There are plenty of scrumptious-looking dishes to choose from, including a pork and apple bacon-wrapped stuffing wreath (£10, Sainsburys.co.uk), which looks perfect for a buffet spread, to a ‘spruced up’ sticky toffee pudding (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk).

The starter offering is impressive, think goat's cheese and caramelised onion quiches (£7.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), lobster tails with garlic and parsley butter (£25, Sainsburys.co.uk), or chicken liver parfait (£12, Sainsburys.co.uk).

There is a huge range of turkeys, including an organic option, and a meat-free ‘no turkey crown’ (£6.50, Sainsburys.co.uk). Choose from a honey and treacle glaze turkey (£62.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), a turkey and duck roast (£30, Sainsburys.co.uk) and even individual turkey parcels (£20, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Should you be looking to streamline your shop, the Christmas dinner in a box (£50, Sainsburys.co.uk) comes with trimmings, even your gravy.

There are plenty more meat-based main dishes on the menu, including maple-candied gammon (£17, Sainsburys.co.uk) and shin of beef with stout (£50, Sainsburys.co.uk). And for those who will be tucking into a fish main course, options include scallop and king prawn fish pie (Sainsburys.co.uk), salmon Wellington (£35, Sainsburys.co.uk) and more, while vegetarian and vegan options include a maple chilli butternut squash galette (£7, Sainsburys.co.uk).

For dessert, novelty festive sweets to wow with include chocolate orange sleigh de noël (£20, Sainsburys.co.uk) and a s’mores pie (£14, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Waitrose Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery New for this year is the “turkey bauble” ( Waitrose )

Waitrose Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 20-24 December

Waitrose was one of the first to unveil its Christmas menu. The supermarket’s food-to-order range, as well as delivery and collection slots, are officially now open. Don’t worry if you don’t want to choose everything now, as the site says you can choose a few food items now, but change these at any time as we get closer to Christmas. That said, you need to finalise your selection and order by 15 December to have your items by Christmas, and by 21 December, for New Year’s Eve.

New this year, there’s Rick Stein's lobster and king prawn velouté pie (£80, Waitrose.com), a plant-based roast turkey complete with all the trimmings (£16, Waitrose.com), the No.1 stuffed Scottish salmon with prawns and salsa verde, and a “turkey bauble” (£50, Waitrose.com) – turkey breast with stuffing inside and wrapped in dry-cured beechwood smoked bacon with a cranberry and orange glaze. There’s plenty for vegan and veggie diners too, with a No.1 mushroom, malbec and port wellington (£12, Waitrose.com), and a No.1 cauliflower cheese galette crown (£14, Waitrose.com).

As for party food and sharers, the supermarket is offering everything from canapés and quiches to its No.1 pork, turkey and cranberry sausage roll snowflake (£10, Waitrose.com).

When it comes to desserts, there’s plenty to whet the appetite, from the new No.1 ‘nutcracker’ chocolate mousse (£20, Waitrose.com), No.1 Sicilian lemon and mascarpone delice (£18, Waitrose.com), a triple chocolate yule log (£18, Waitrose.com) and more. There are also mini festive cupcakes (£22, Waitrose.com) and a ‘cheeky chocolate Robin cake’ (£28, Waitrose.com) – chocolate buttercream-filled chocolate sponge – which are sure to be a hit with kids.

M&S Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery The M&S Christmas menu will be announced soon ( M&S )

M&S Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 22-24 December (collection only)

M&S’s food for the festive period is always hotly anticipated, and it never fails to impress. With more than 90 dishes to choose from this year, the range is now available to browse, and you can order your selection and book your slot for collection from M&S stores, which will be either on 22, 23 or 24 December.

New items this year include a tear-and-share garlic butter brie wreath (£17.50, Marksandspencer.com), halibut with caper brown butter and samphire (£50, Marksandspencer.com), and vegetarian ‘made without’ wheat butternut squash and B

arber’s cheddar tarts (£8, Marksandspencer.com). Meanwhile, returning items include the sellout build by numbers charcuterie and antipasti grazing platter (£50, Marksandspencer.com) and chocolate pine cones (£17.50, Marksandspencer.com), now in their tenth year.

M&S will have all your festive grazing needs catered for. You could be serving Atlantic lobster tails with langoustine and garlic butter (£55, Marksandspencer.com), scallop en croutes in all-butter puff pastry (£16, Marksandspencer.com), or the impressively large shellfish platter (£100, Marksandspencer.com).

There’s a range of wagyu beef dishes, including a pie, and a wide choice of Wellingtons. There’s a British turkey and stuffing Wellington (£110, Marksandspencer.com), a monkfish, salmon and lobster Wellington (£110, Marksandspencer.com), and there’s a vegetarian one too, a butternut squash, brie and caramelised onion Wellington (£22, Marksandspencer.com).

As for desserts, Colin the Caterpillar (£15, Marksandspencer.com) has had a festive makeover, complete with chocolate crackers and popping candy. The lemon and mascarpone panettone gateau (£25, Marksandspencer.com) – panettone with mascarpone cream, lemon curd and white chocolate curls – looks like a sure-fire showstopper, while gluten-free options include a chocolate yule log (Marksandspencer.com).

Tesco Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Desserts include a salted banoffee cascading star ( Tesco )

Tesco Christmas slots open: 11 November, and 4 November for those with an anytime delivery saver plan or click and collect plan

11 November, and 4 November for those with an anytime delivery saver plan or click and collect plan Collection or delivery dates: From 20-24 December

Now, Tesco. To start, the supermarket is serving up dishes such as wild lobster thermidor tails (£20, Tesco.com) and three-bird pâté (£8, Tesco.com) from the Tesco Finest range. Moving into the main event, there are a variety of turkeys to choose from, including a vegan Plant Chef no turkey crown (£6, Tesco.com). It’s not just turkey, though. You could be unveiling centrepieces such as slow-cooked two-bird roast with a pork and plum stuffing (£40, Tesco.com), slow-cooked Thor’s hammer with beef dripping gravy (£60, Tesco.com), to name a few.

As for sides, trimmings and small plates, choose from dishes such as rarebit dauphinoise potatoes (£7, Tesco.com), Winslade baking cheese with a fig and damson compote £18, Tesco.com), which is sure to have fromage fan flocking, and a feta, spinach and celeriac spanakopita (a Greek inspired pie) with hot honey drizzle (£20, Tesco.com).

Red velvet obsessives, get ready for the white chocolate and red velvet yule log (£7, Tesco.com). There’s also a vibrant orange and mascarpone cheesecake (£12, Tesco.com) and festive-themed desserts such as Belgian chocolate snowy trees, which are chocolate cheesecakes on a white chocolate and cinnamon digestive biscuit base (£12, Tesco.com). Delicious.

Morrisons Christmas food to order 2025

open image in gallery Dig into the squash, chestnut and cranberry wreath ( Morrisons )

Morrisons’s Christmas slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 20 December

Morrisons’ festive food-to-order bookings are now open. Delicious-looking small plates such as The Best Scottish scallop and king prawn gratins (£6.50, Morrisons.com) are on the menu, while party plates and sharers include the likes of Plant Revolution squash, chestnut and cranberry wreath (£6, Morrisons.com), and a sausage roll festive wreath – this is bound to be a favourite at the buffet (£10, Morrisons.com). The pork, sage and red onion stuffing (£15 Morrisons.com) is topped with a festive pastry design and looks like a fun centrepiece.

Sure to dazzle, there’s a chocolate praline star (£15, Morrisons.com), while the traditional Basque winter berry cheesecake (£10, Morrisons.com) and the sticky toffee pudding with a caramel sauce centre (£8, Morrisons.com) will be hard to choose between, so it’s safe to say dessert lovers have a lot to get excited about.

Asda Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Asda’s food-to-order slots open in October ( Asda )

Asda Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 21-23 December

From its first-ever range of Christmas Day brunch foods (think Exceptional hot maple pigs in Blankets and hot honey streaky bacon) to its festive fondue, the supermarket has shared some of its Christmas food range, and you can even buy some of it already online or in Asda shops.

The ultimate cheese-lovers party food, the fondue kits come with Milano Salami, chorizo, gherkins, marinated cherry tomatoes and more, for dipping into a vintage cheddar cheese fondue. For a festive twist on the dish, you’ll also be able to try a ‘pigs in duvet wreath’ version.

To take some of the hassle out of cooking on the big day, Asda will sell a ‘turkey with all the trimmings’ box, which includes everything you need for a Christmas dinner. Another option is the slow-cured rack of pork with truffle butter and parmesan crumb.

When it comes to desserts and sweet dishes, the gingerbread man is the star of the show. More than 30 gingerbread-themed products are launching in stores, including a frozen gingerbread man-shaped Belgian chocolate mousse, filled with gooey toffee sauce and honeycomb pieces.

If you’re looking for a decadent tipple to serve with your Baileys in the evening, you’ll want to add the Exceptional pistachio and milk chocolate flavour cream liqueur to your basket too.

Asda’s Christmas food-to-order range, which will include more than 20 centrepieces, will be available to order from around October for delivery or collection between 21st and 23 December.

The Co-op Christmas food 2025

open image in gallery Gruyère cheese and caramelised onion crostini ( The Co-op )

Co-op Christmas food slots open: N/A

N/A Collection or delivery dates: Christmas food will be available online and in Co-op stores, but slots are not available to book ahead of time

While Co-op won’t have a Christmas food-to-order service, you will still be able to order its Christmas range online or in shops when it arrives later in the year. In the meantime, the menu looks promising. Co-op’s premium “Irresistible” brand brings party dishes and small plates, like Irresistible vegetable fritter slider bao buns with soy dip, Irresistible gruyère cheese and caramelised onion crostini, Irresistible Mexican-style pulled beef croquettes with smoky ketchup, and melt-in-the-middle cod fishcakes.

For lunch, starters and mains will include Irresistible smooth brussels and mulled wine pate, Irresistible oak smoked salmon with a creamy dill sauce, and Irresistible chicken, ham hock and cranberry pie. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to desserts too, from Irresistible black forest brownies to Irresistible gingerbread and white chocolate cakes, and Irresistible gingerbread and maple mince pies.

For more festive fun, our beauty expert has tested the best beauty advent calendars for 2025