When a blood pressure tracker landed on my desk for the first time, I was intrigued. I’d recently tested the Whoop MG, a new iteration of the fitness tracker that can be linked to a blood pressure cuff, and I’d seen Apple roll out new blood pressure monitoring features for its watch.

It seems like the home medical testing boom has found a comfortable bedfellow with wearables. But, I thought to myself, as someone whose blood pressure is usually on the low side, could a piece of health tech like this actually help me?

Health tracking evangelists and biohackers seem to be increasingly keen on monitoring blood pressure as an indicator of overall health. But unless you’re one of the millions of people in the UK who suffers from hypertension, most doctors will agree that this is one biometric you don’t really need to be tracking.

According to the British Heart Foundation, a normal blood pressure reading is between 90/60 mmHg and 120/80 mmHg. For those over the age of 80, the ideal is under 150/90 mmHg. While Heart Research UK estimates that abut 30 per cent of adults have high blood pressure, the British Heart Foundation estimates that a further five million people might not know that their blood pressure is high.

If you’re interested in finding out what your blood pressure is and tracking it, I can see how a tool like an at-home monitor could come in handy. While a tool itself can’t reverse symptoms, it can be an indicator that your blood pressure is high.

Lowering high blood pressure can help reduce the likelihood of strokes and heart attacks. Blood pressure tends to increase with age due to a natural stiffening and thickening of arteries – a process known as arteriosclerosis – but this rise isn't inevitable and can be managed.

With the UK’s hypertension stats and my own health in mind, I put a brand-new tracker to the test to see how easy it might make home tracking. I wanted to explore how effective the biofeedback and data I gathered might be at supporting better health and lifestyle choices.

How I tested

The monitor offers both a continuous wearable and an armband that connect to an app ( The Independent )

I wore the Hilo tracker for two months, regularly monitoring my blood pressure levels and allowing the app to gather data and build a clear picture of what was going on with my BP levels. To test its accuracy, I cross-referenced the results with a traditional cuff-style monitor that I used at home, and with readings gathered at two separate doctor appointments. I also looked at the design of the band, the app’s user experience and the various options for tracking and recording daily behaviours, habits, food consumed, and how comfortable the device felt while worn.

