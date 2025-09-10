Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’ve spent more than a decade investigating and reporting on health and wellness – from the clinical to the weird and woo – and I’ve tried almost every trend, innovation, and treatment on offer, some regrettably. Over time, I’ve seen just how complex and nuanced the wellness industry is, especially in today’s post-pandemic world.

To fully explain its origins and the catalysts that have led us to the industry’s multi-trillion-pound valuation would take a long time. So instead, I’d like to ask this question: why should anyone care about wellness?

The answer is surprisingly simple. Our physical, mental, and spiritual health influences – and in some cases determines – every aspect of our lives. We fear ill health for ourselves and our families, and to live longer, healthier, happier, and more peaceful lives is ultimately a wish that all humans share.

This, of course, makes us vulnerable to snake-oil salesmen and miracle cures. You need only spend a few minutes on social media before you’re targeted by an ad for some kind of magic health bullet. Spending any amount of time on social media is also a surefire way to end up feeling like you aren’t doing enough to support your health because everyone else seems to be walking 10K steps a day, taking supplements, doing red-light therapy, ice baths, and fibre-maxxing. In a world like this, how can anyone possibly keep up?

That’s where I come in. Well Enough is my new newsletter, a weekly look at the world of health and wellness direct from the desk of The Independent’s Fitness and Wellbeing Editor.

With the help of a cohort of experts, I’ll be presenting the facts from an industry rife with spurious claims. I’ll also give you the inside scoop on what’s worth spending time and money on, and I’ll share bonus interviews with leading figures and the latest research on wellness trends.

Well Enough will leave no stone unturned as I bring you in on health secrets, bust myths, and share all my recommendations for living well at any age and stage. Together, we’ll cast a critical eye over the industry, and I’ll shine a light on the habits, products, and protocols worth sticking to.

There’ll be no gatekeeping here, but if you want to lift the curtain, sign up and subscribe by following the steps below.

