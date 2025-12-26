The familiar tones of Michael Bublé are fading into the distance, but if you listen closely, you might be able to hear the faint sound of your earbuds screaming for an upgrade. Fortunately, I'm here to bring you the best AirPods deals in the Boxing Day sales.

While Apple doesn’t hold sale events, you can still find deals on tech at third-party retailers. I always have the earbuds on my radar, and I know when a deal is genuinely worth your time, having tracked the price of the buds year-round, including during major sale events. Here, I’m rounding up the best deals as they land.

For more of the best deals in the Boxing Day sales, the rest of the IndyBest team and I have also been rounding up bargains at John Lewis, Amazon and Currys.

Best Apple AirPods Boxing Day deals:

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you don’t care about active noise cancellation and just want some good-sounding AirPods without all the bells and whistles, the entry-level AirPods 4 are still down to their Black Friday price. “Because they have the same H2 chip as the noise-cancelling model, they have access to many of the same features such as personalised spatial audio, voice isolation and the nodding/shaking mechanism to respond to Siri”, said tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods 4 review. “A direct successor to the AirPods second-generation, they do more, they sound better, and they look neater than the second-gen model.”

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £169, now £149, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

And for those of you who do want active noise cancellation, these are also at their Black Friday price right now. A viable alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods 4 have an open-fit design that some might find lighter and more comfortable than the AirPods Pro. “While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2”, tech critic David Phelan still found that it “cut out everyday noise surprisingly well”.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Was £219, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In tech critic David Phelan’s AirPods Pro 3 review, he was impressed with their active noise cancelling, which is a notable improvement on previous models. The battery life has also jumped up to eight hours with ANC, compared with the six hours you’d get with the AirPods Pro 2. Right now, there’s £20 off the buds at John Lewis, as well as other retailers, including Amazon and AO.

