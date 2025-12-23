The Oura ring 4 has dropped to its lowest ever price ahead of the Boxing Day sales

For fitness fans, the Oura ring gives you the data to make positive changes to your routine, while negating the need for a chunky wrist-worn fitness tracker. But with an RRP of £349, the latest Oura ring 4 isn’t exactly cheap. That’s why I was pleased to discover there’s a substantial saving to be made, thanks to an Oura ring deal ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

The discreet wearable tracks a wealth of health metrics, from sleep to stress to recovery, all from your finger. If you’re looking to upgrade your health tracking for 2026, the brand has slashed the price of several products on its site ahead of the 2025 Boxing Day sales, with the discounts running from 22 December to 5 January.

There is up to 30 per cent off the default titanium styles, with the more-premium ceramic collection boasting savings of up to £50. Several third-party retailers have jumped in on the action too, with Boots, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis all dropping the price of the Oura ring 4 to £249.

Read on to find out more about the fitness tracker and the current discount available.

Will the Oura ring 4 be discounted in the 2025 Boxing Day sales?

The standard titanium Oura ring 4 and the brand’s stylish but pricier ceramic collection have now been discounted, with the offer running from 22 December to 5 January.

The Oura ring 4 is down from £349 to £249 in silver and black, as well as being reduced to £299 in the “stealth” and brushed silver colourways. The more expensive gold and rose gold options can also be picked up for £349 (a £150 saving).

Third-party retailers such as Boots, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis have echoed the best deal on the Oura ring in silver and black titanium finishes. According to price-tracking site Camelcamelcamel.com, this matches the lowest ever price seen on the standard Oura ring 4 at Amazon, with the only equivalent deal seen over the Black Friday weekend last month.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Ouraring.com

I think the standard silver Oura ring 4 is your best bet for value for money. As mentioned above, you can currently snag one for £249 from several retailers, making it the cheapest way to get your hands on Oura’s latest wearable.

Boots is offering free next-day delivery by using the code HEALTHFNDD, but the Oura website would still be my go-to. By going straight to the source, you can enjoy a free sizing kit to make sure your wearable has an appropriately snug fit.

But should you buy one? The Oura ring is an impressive product, hence its spot at the top of IndyBest’s best smart rings roundup. The latest iteration is “a huge step up from the gen 3 across the board – the design, battery life, features and in-app experience have all improved”, said The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia in her review of the Oura ring 4.

“The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.”

But the Oura ring is not for everyone. Take me, for example. As someone who can often be found with a barbell in hand or practising their gymnastics, a finger-worn fitness tracker doesn’t appeal, as it gets in the way of my grip.

Bear this in mind when weighing up whether to buy an Oura ring – health-driven folks and those looking to optimise their lifestyle will love it, while ardent gym-goers might want to stick with traditional smartwatches.

