If your ideal Christmas is curling up with a book and a plate of mince pies under the glow of the tree lights, a Kindle might be just what you need.

These ereaders have changed the reading game for many – allowing you to take multiple books anywhere at one time, all in a lightweight and portable tablet.

The latest Kindle paperwhite, which launched in 2024, remains the top pick in our guide to the best ereaders. This one is larger than the original Kindle, waterproof and has the thinnest screen yet. Plus, it’s packed with 16 GB of storage for thousands of books.

According to The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, the Kindle paperwhite offers “the best balance of advanced features and price of any Kindle”. He highlights: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions”.

Whether a Kindle is on your Christmas wishlist or reading more tops your New Year’s resolutions, Boxing Day sales offer a good opportunity to save. To make things easier, here’s all you need about the sales event and some early deals to check out.

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2025?

Technically, the Boxing Day sales kick off on – you guessed it – Boxing Day itself (Friday 26 December). But plenty of retailers open their discounts early to entice those last-minute Christmas shoppers. This means that, somewhat confusingly, some ‘Boxing Day’ sales begin even before Christmas Eve rolls around.

What Kindle deals can we expect in the Boxing Day sale?

The Kindle, the Kindle paperwhite and the Kindle scribe all often go on sale during discount events so I’m anticipating to see some offers across the range for Boxing Day.

Are there any Kindle deals to shop now?

I’ll be rounding up the best Kindle offers to shop as they land. And yes, whether you're hunting for Christmas gifts or looking for the perfect eReader to snuggle up with over the festive season, there are already some great discounts you can take advantage of right now.

Kindle paperwhite (2024) 16GB with ads, cover and power adapter: Was £214, now £193, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This model took the top spot in tech writer, Steve Hogarty’s review of all the best Kindles for 2025. “For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features,” he said.

“The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” Steve added.

This bundle includes the official fabric cover and a power adapter for charging from a wall socket. Amazon has reduced the price of the set to £193, saving you more than £20 versus buying each item separately.

If you want an ad-free reading experience (although sponsored pages only appear on the device’s lock and home screens) you can also nab an offer on the bundle add-free (£202, Amazon.co.uk).

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Once, Boxing Day sales truly belonged to a single day, with eager shoppers rising at dawn to snap up the best deals. Now, though, the discounts stretch well into January – so there’s no need to hurry.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be misled by the name – Boxing Day sales aren’t all that different from the January discounts that follow. From 26 December right through to 31 January, you’ll see the same items reduced, and in many cases, prices continue to fall as January goes on.

If you’ve got your eye on something specific, though – a clothing item in your size or a particularly popular piece of tech – it’s worth snapping it up as soon as you see a good price. Sale stock isn’t always replenished, so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check deals using price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

