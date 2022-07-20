Romantic fiction is one of the most popular book genres in the UK. From classics like Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights and Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind to more recent bestsellers like Jilly Cooper’s Riders and Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton tales (now a hit Netflix series), we can’t get enough of passionate love stories that make our hearts swoon.

Mills & Boon, which bills itself as the UK’s number-one publisher of romantic fiction, launches more than 700 new titles every year and says that a new Mills & Boon book is sold every 10 seconds in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Romantic Novelists’ Association, founded in 1960 to celebrate romantic fiction, has more than 1,000 members and is a firm advocate of the genre. “Romantic fiction is a publishing powerhouse that reaches millions of readers every year,” it says.

If you’re looking for a romantic read, we’ve rounded up 10 novels that celebrate the power of love. We’ve included classics from years gone by, such as the ground-breaking Bridget Jones’s Diary, but most were published in 2022. Some of the books are hilarious and will make you laugh out loud, while others will bring a tear to your eye (so don’t forget the waterproof mascara).

When compiling this round-up, we were spoiled for choice by the sheer quantity of romance tales on bookshop shelves – historical, contemporary, rom-coms, fantasy and much, much more – but the one thing all of these stories have in common is a romantic thread running right through the very heart of them.

How we tested

We judged the novels on three main criteria – the quality of writing and characterisation, romantic storylines and sheer readability. Read on to find out which ones stole our hearts.

Best overall – Bridget Jones's Diary(and Other Writing): 25th Anniversary Edition by Helen Fielding, published by Picador: £12.59, Hive.co.uk

Best for keeping you guessing – The Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh, published by Mantle: £12.99, Waterstones.com

Best London romance – London, with Love by Sarra Manning, published by Hodder & Stoughton: £12.40, Amazon.co.uk

Best island romance – One Night on the Island by Josie Silver, published by Penguin: £7.43, Uk.bookshop.org

Best heart-wrenching twist – The No-Show by Beth O'Leary, published by Quercus: £9.99, Whsmith.co.uk

Best romantic sequel – Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes, published by Michael Joseph: £20, Foyles.co.uk

Best LGBTQ+ romance – Heartstopper by Alice Oseman, published by Hodder Children's Books: £10.22, Uk.bookshop.org

Best literary romance – Normal People by Sally Rooney, published by Faber: £7.49, Waterstones.com

Best tearjerker – One Day by David Nicholls, published by Hodder: £7.37, Amazon.co.uk

Best historical romance – The Last Summer by Karen Swan, published by Pan Macmillan: £14.99, Waterstones.com