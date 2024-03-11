16 best psychological thriller books that will keep you in suspense

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing makes you turn the page faster than a bit of suspense, which is something psychological thrillers have in abundance. The best ones leave you off-kilter, wanting more and pondering the plot long beyond the final page.

Although not a recorded term until 1925, the themes of contemporary psychological thrillers have their roots in gothic Victorian fiction. Whether exploring the psychology of a sociopath, narrating a mystery or crime, or just dissolving the reader’s sense of reality, the genre offers a deep dive into human minds and behaviour.

Much of the genre’s popularity is down to how the books chime with our own reality. Whereas in horror fiction the enemy might be a supernatural figure, in psychological fiction the baddie is much more likely to be someone a bit closer to home.

This means the genre often explores domestic relationships, family ties, small communities or friendships, with most psychological thrillers having common themes of unreliable narrators, morality and multiple narratives or realities.

While giants of the genre Stephen King and Patricia Highsmith helped make psychological thrillers mainstream, the more recent international success of books such asGone Girl (£9.99, Waterstones.com) and The Girl On The Train (£8.95, Amazon.co.uk) has only increased the popularity of psychological fiction.

How we tested the best psychological thriller books

We read these tomes while keeping the characteristics of psychological thrillers in mind – we looked for character development, satisfying twists and intriguing plots, as well as their ability to keep the reader guessing. From 20th-century classics to deliciously haunting debuts, these are some of the best psychological thrillers that will keep you in suspense.

The best psychological thrillers for 2024 are: