Already set to be one of the biggest literary hits of 2024, Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo is due to be released later this year and is bound to be another brilliant page-turner. Skyrocketing to global fame with the 2018 book Normal People, along with the BBC’s adaptation starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Rooney’s latest novel will be her fourth.

Exploring signature themes of identity, complicated relationships and society, Intermezzo is about two polar opposite brothers in Ireland, who are struggling with grief in the wake of their father’s death. The synopsis reads: “For two grieving brothers and the people they love, this is a new interlude – a period of desire, despair and possibility – a chance to find out how much one life might hold inside itself without breaking.”

Devotees of the Irish author will have to wait until 24 September 2024 for the new title to be released, but you can pre-order it now. Ahead of the release, we have also ranked Rooney’s bestselling books, so if you’re yet to read any of the Irish author’s top titles, now’s the time to do it.

(Amazon)

The soon-to-be-released novel tells the story of two brothers in Ireland, grappling with grief after the death of their father. Peter and Ivan Koubek could not be more different. Peter is a successful lawyer in his 30s and is managing relationships with two women, his enduring first love and a younger college student. Meanwhile, Ivan is 22 years old, a competitive chess player and a self-described socially awkward loner. Following the two grieving brothers and the people they love, the novel explores themes of desire, despair and possibility. Pre-order it now to read it as soon as it comes out on 24 September.

Best Sally Rooney novels, ranked

While waiting for her latest novel to drop, why not revisit the author’s roster of bestselling books? From Normal People to Conversations With Friends, these are the best Sally Rooney books, ranked.

(Amazon)

The book that made Rooney an international bestseller, 2018’s Normal People is about Connell and Marianne, who grow up in the same small town in the west of Ireland. While Connell is well-liked and popular at school, Marianne is a self-confessed loner.

A story of opposites attracting, the two fall headfirst into a complicated relationship that takes them from school to university and beyond. Adapted by the BBC in 2020, the hit lockdown series starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, introducing a whole new fan base to Rooney’s writing.

(Amazon)

Rooney’s debut novel, released in 2017, tells a similarly complicated love story. Frances is an introverted aspiring writer studying in Dublin, while her best friend and former girlfriend Bobbi is loud and beautiful. After the two perform at a spoken word poetry evening, they meet a married couple who gradually draw them into their world.

When Frances embroils herself in an intimate affair with the handsome husband, the ripple effect on the group is messy (to say the least). A nuanced coming-of-age story about two women figuring out how to be adults, the book was also adapted by the BBC to acclaim.

(Amazon)

Rooney’s most recent novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You? explores friendship, art and fame through two couples. Alice, a wealthy and internationally successful writer, and Eileen, a literary magazine writer in Dublin who hates her roommates, are best friends on the cusp of turning 30.

Intervening their separate love stories (from dating app failures to pining over exes) and long emails they send one another, the two women converse on everything from faith and climate change to the Bronze Age and capitalism. More earnest and philosophical than Rooney’s previous novels, it’s just as gripping.

