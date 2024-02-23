Amazon’s Kindle store sale sees books reduced to just 99p

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While the winter months are perfect for hunkering down with a good book (roaring fire, pyjamas and glass of vino optional), the (very slowly but surely) change in weather may have you thinking about what to add to your spring and summer reading list (sun lounger and sunnies, here we come).

When it comes to updating your reading list with new tomes to get your teeth into – Amazon’s Kindle book store’s daily deals section needs to be on your radar. With savings of up to 90 per cent on thrillers, crime capers, memoirs and more, you can download titles for as little as 99p.

From cult novels such as Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata to bestselling titles including The Trial’ by Rob Rinder, now’s your chance to pick up seven books for the price of one.

To help narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up the books we’ve read and loved, from Kazuo Ishiguro to Monica Heisey, as well as the ones we’re adding to our library for 2024.

‘Convenience Store Woman’ by Sayaka Murata, published by Granta Books: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced to just 99p, now’s the time to buy into the Sayaka Murata hype. The cult novel follows Keiko, a supermarket worker who doesn’t fit into society’s mould. A strange, funny and, in parts, life-affirming read, the novella is hugely enjoyable.

Buy now

‘The Trial’ by Rob Rinder, published by Penguin: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This bestselling courtroom drama from the criminal barrister and presenter Rob Rinder unfolds in the Chambers and The Old Bailey. It tells the story of a trainee barrister who grapples with a classic whodunit after the poisoning of a policeman. Thanks to this deal, you can delve into the title while it’s available on Kindle for just 99p.

Buy now

‘Friendaholic’ by Elizabeth Day, published by Fourth Estate: £2.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ever wondered why we seem to place more weight on romantic relationships than the ones with our friends? Friendaholic by Elizabeth Day, podcast host and author of bestsellers How To Fail: Everything I’ve Ever Learned From Things Going Wrong and The Party, could prove to be a real page-turner. Daye – a self-professed friendship addict – draws on her own as well as perspectives from further afield, on the importance of platonic relationships, touching on the phenomenon of ghosting, how social media plays in, and more.

Buy now

‘Really Good, Actually’ by Monica Heisey, published by Fourth Estate: £2.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Bookshop)

One of our favourite books of last year, Monica Heisey’s debut is as hilarious as it is warm. Centring around Maggie – whose marriage ended just 608 days after it began – the novel charts her determination to embrace her new status as a “surprisingly young divorcee”. Witty, fast-paced and laugh-out-loud funny, the Schitt’s Creek screenwriter’s debut novel explores the uncertainties of modern dating, friendships and the tireless pursuit of happiness.

Buy now

‘Behave’ by Robert M Sapolsky, published by Penguin: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Delving into the quandary of what exactly makes us what we are – that is, what makes us human, Behave, written by the neuroendocrinology researcher Robert M Sapolsk, explores the triggers, roots and reasons behind the way we behave. If you’re into the big questions, now is the time to add this one to your reading list for 2024.

Buy now

‘Kill For Me Kill For You’ by Steve Cavanah, published by Headline: 99p, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re keen to get your teeth into a thriller this spring, Kill For Me Kill For You, from the author of the bestselling crime series Eddie Flynn, can be picked up for 99p when you buy the edition for Kindle. Published last summer, the tome follows two strangers who, fuelled by revenge, decide to take care of each other’s enemies, in what sounds to be a thoroughly gripping read.

Buy now

