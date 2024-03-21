Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Set amid the threat of civil war in Japan in 1600, the bloody historical epic Shogun on Disney+ has been hailed as the new Game of Thrones.

The lavish and gruesome drama follows an English sailor, John Blackthorne (played by Richard Chamberlain), who is shipwrecked off the coast of Japan.

The loyal sailor soon finds himself thrown into the midst of a war between Lord Yoshi Toranaga (Toshirô Mifune) and Ishido (Nobuo Kaneko). As the two powerful men struggle for the ultimate military title of “shogun”, Blackthorne becomes embroiled in a complex political battle.

Realistically depicting the era of samurais and feudalism, the fast-paced series is based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name. Drawing from Clavell’s experience fighting in World War Two and being a prisoner of war, Shogun is the third book in the cult author’s expansive Asian Saga series.

If you’re binging the show and want to delve deeper into the Shogun world, here’s how to read the book behind the hit Disney+ series for just 99p in the Kindle sale right now.

‘Shogun’ by James Clavell, published by Hodder: 99p on Kindle, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Published in 1975, Clavell’s epic novel is set in 1600 and follows pilot major John Blackthorne after he’s shipwrecked off the coast of Japan. Detailing his contentious integration into the struggles and strife of feudal Japan, the book charts the English sailor’s rise up the ranks, from reviled to a trusted advisor.

Set against a backdrop of burgeoning civil war, Blackthorne becomes embroiled in the political battle between two powerful daimyōs, Toranaga and Ishido.

The protagonist’s fictional adventures are based on the real-life exploits of William Adams, who was the first English person to reach Japan on an expedition in 1600. Just like Clavell’s hero, Adams’ became a key advisor to the shogun.

The third book published in Clavell’s Asian Saga series, Shogun is the first novel to read in chronological order. The full series includes Tai-Pan (£7.91, Amazon.co.uk), Gai-Jin (£11.95, Amazon.co.uk), King Rat (£8.36, Amazon.co.uk), Noble House (£11.59, Amazon.co.uk) and Whirlwind (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk).

