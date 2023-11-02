Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In the wake of Friends star Matthew Perry’s death, fans have been revisiting his brutally honest memoir, with some people sharing stories of how the actor and his book saved their lives.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published almost exactly a year ago, documents Perry’s rise to fame, his past relationships and his subsequent struggles with addiction.

The memoir has shot up both Amazon’s and Apple Books’ top charts, with Friends co-star Paget Brewster, who played Chandler’s love interest Kathy, urging fans on X to “please read his book. It was his legacy to help”.

In the autobiography, Perry details how his drug and alcohol addition resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times over his lifetime, and having a number of near-death experiences. Here’s everything you need to know about Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and where you can read it.

‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ by Matthew Perry, published by Headline: From £9.99, Apple.com

(Headline)

Perry’s memoir was published on 1 November 2022. In the book’s foreword, the actor’s former co-star Lisa Kudrow writes: “How’s Matthew Perry doing?” – one of the most-asked questions Kudrow says she receives about the actor.

Over the course of the 272-page book, Perry seeks to answer that question, writing in detail about his childhood, desire for fame, and his life-long struggle with addiction. He talks about his many stints in hospital and rehab, as well as his brushes with death but he also writes about his sobriety and his castmates.

Perry’s memoir is available in hardcopy and paperback. You can also buy it as either an eBook or audiobook from Apple Books or the Kindle Store.

Apple Books

Amazon

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.