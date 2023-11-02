✕ Close Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry’s cause of death remains under investigation and could reportedly take weeks to months to confirm.

The Friends star, who shot to international fame for his portrayal of the affable and sarcastic jokester Chandler Bing, died on 28 October in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.

The results of his initial post-mortem report are “inconclusive”, pending a toxicology report.

In an interview with TODAY show host Hoda Kotb, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry’s death “seems so unfair” because the actor “was in a really good place” when they last spoke.

“It was great,” she said. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Kauffman and Crane’s interview with Kotb aired in full on Wednesday (1 November), just days after Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said they were “utterly devastated” by his death in a joint statement.