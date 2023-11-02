Matthew Perry’s cause of death could take months to confirm – latest
‘Friends’ star’s cause of death has been deemed ‘inconclusive’ following an initial autopsy
Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry’s cause of death remains under investigation and could reportedly take weeks to months to confirm.
The Friends star, who shot to international fame for his portrayal of the affable and sarcastic jokester Chandler Bing, died on 28 October in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. He was 54.
The results of his initial post-mortem report are “inconclusive”, pending a toxicology report.
In an interview with TODAY show host Hoda Kotb, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said Perry’s death “seems so unfair” because the actor “was in a really good place” when they last spoke.
“It was great,” she said. “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”
Kauffman and Crane’s interview with Kotb aired in full on Wednesday (1 November), just days after Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said they were “utterly devastated” by his death in a joint statement.
Watch: Matthew Perry's advice in last interview before his death: 'People do change'
Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée pays tribute to Friends star
Molly Hurwitz has paid tribute to the late Friends star, writing that their shared “respect and appreciation of humour” brought them together.
Perry and Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. However, they called their engagement off in June 2021.
Following his sudden death on Saturday, Hurwitz, 32, said: “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me.” In her statement on Instagram, she expressed “tremendous gratitude” for their time together and “everything I learned from our relationship”.
Read more:
Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee says Friends star had a ‘profound impact’ on her
Perry began dating literary manager Hurwitz in 2018, before proposing to her in 2020
Lisa Kudrow is not adopting Matthew Perry’s dog, despite multiple reports.
Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Kudrow would be taking in the late actor’s dog after his sudden passing on Saturday 28 October at the age of 54. However, a source has confirmed to People that Perry didn’t own a dog at the time of his death.
Matthew Perry’s dog will not be adopted by Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow
Perry died from an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles on 28 October
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s act of kindness during his Friends cameo
Stamos guest starred on Friends as a potential sperm donor for Perry’s Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller in 2003.
“Matthew and I had been friendly long before Friends, so when I guest starred as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica [Courteney Cox], I hung with him a lot,” the Full House star wrote on Instagram.
Alongside a clip of a scene from the show’s episode titled “The One with the Donor”, in which Monica and Chandler grill Zach about his family’s health history, Stamos recounted Perry’s unforgettable act of kindness.
Read more:
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s kindness during his ‘embarrassing’ Friends cameo
Stamos appeared as a guest star on season nine of the hit NBC sitcom
Video: Friends co-creators recall final conversation with Matthew Perry before his death
Meet the people Matthew Perry saved from addiction
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, people remember the Friends actor for his advocacy work to destigmatise substance use disorder and help those in recovery. Ariana Baio and Clémence Michallon report
Meet the people Matthew Perry saved from addiction
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, people remember the ‘Friends’ actor for his advocacy work to destigmitise substance use disorder and help those in recovery. Ariana Baio and Clémence Michallon report
Perry spent more than $9m trying to get sober
In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry wrote that he spent over $7m (£5.7m) on 15 rehab stints.
Speaking to The New York Times a few weeks before his book’s release, he disclosed that the figure was actually more like “$9m [£7.4m] or something trying to get sober”.
Read more:
Matthew Perry spent more than $9m trying to get sober
The ‘Friends’ star candidly wrote about his battle with addiction in his 2022 memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’
WATCH: Charlie Puth crowd sings Friends theme in tribute to Matthew Perry
Grieving fans flock to New York apartment to mourn Matthew Perry
Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry, whose death on Saturday shocked the world. At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.
Read more:
Following the tragic passing of the ‘Friends’ star, fans from all over the globe have congregated on one New York City street corner to pay their respects
Friends lead stars share joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death
Two days after the tragic passing of Perry on Saturday, his leading Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, shared an emotional tribute in a joint statement.
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they wrote in a statement to People.
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
Read more:
Friends lead stars share joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’
The lead stars of the US sitcom promised to ‘say more in time’, but remembered Perry ‘as family’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies