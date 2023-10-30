Opening line of Matthew Perry’s memoir has a heartbreaking new meaning

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The opening line of Matthew Perry’s memoir has taken on a heartbreaking new light in the wake of the Friends star’s death.

On Saturday (28 October), the 54-year-old actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, reportedly having drowned in his hot tub.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, tributes poured in from across the world with many hailing Perry’s performance as the sarcastic but loveable Chandler as one of the best parts of the hugely popular sitcom.

However, while Friends was undoubtedly Perry’s biggest success as an actor, the star himself said he would rather be remembered for his ability to help others overcome their alcohol addiction.

The actor made no secret of his own addiction struggles over the years and, in November 2022, he discussed this candidly in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Now, fans of Perry are sharing the opening line of the memoir, which has taken on new resonance following his death.

The book starts: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

It continues: “If you like, you can consider what you're about to read to be a message from the beyond, my beyond.”

In tribute, fans are sharing the excerpt on social media, many of whom decided to start reading it in honour of the actor.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The book chronicles how Perry’s addiction struggles grew under the “white-hot flame of fame” after he shot to international stardom, aged 24, playing Chandler.

Perry noted in the memoir how fans would have been able to tell whether he was drinking or taking drugs in certain seasons, depending on his appearance.

The actor’s drug use continued after Friends, with the actor explaining in his memoir that he “nearly died” four years ago when he was 49.

A couple of years later, Perry came close to death again after his heart stopped beating for five minutes.

Following 15 stints in rehab and therapy sessions, he described himself as “pretty healthy” by June 2022 and said he was motivated to help others struggling with addiction.

The actor said the fact the public knew about his substance abuse issues made it easier to become a spokesperson for addiction recovery, including a major interview he gave to People in 2013.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.