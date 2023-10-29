Friends star Matthew Perry dead aged 54, reports say

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matthew Perry has died at age 54, according to reports.

The actor beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, the LA Times and TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Police were called to the home at around 4pm and found Perry unresponsive, the sources said. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that officers were called to the home but declined to comment further.

There were no initial signs of foul play, sources said. The investigation is ongoing.

Perry was born in 1969 to father John Bennett Perry, an actor, and mother Suzanne Marie Langford in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He spent his childhood between Montreal, Canada, and Los Angeles.

He began acting at a young age before shooting to stardom on the Nineties sitcom smash-hit Friends, where he portrayed the boundlessly hilarious and quick-witted Bing in 234 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He was nominated for an Emmy in the role in 2002.

Perry’s other small screen credits include Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills 90210, The West Wing, Scrubs and The Odd Couple.

He also held roles on the silver screen, including Fools Rush In, The Kid, and 17 Again.

He has been on a hiatus from acting since 2017.

Perry published an autobiography in October of last year - Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing - in which he chronicled his struggles with addiction.

He expressed regret that Friends fans could predict when he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs “from season to season” based on his appearance.

He also described undergoing treatment during the later seasons of the show.

While not the most prolific social media user, Perry took to Instagram earlier this month to share a sweet photo with his father.

In the snap posted on 15 October, he could be seen posing with his arm around his father, both wearing broad smiles.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage,” he wrote in the caption.

In its report on his death, the LA Times cited a heartwrenching quote from Perry during a discussion about his memoir in April at the Festival of Books.

“Nobody wanted to be famous more than me,” he said. “I was convinced it was the answer. I was 25, it was the second year of ‘Friends,’ and eight months into it, I realized the American dream is not making me happy, not filling the holes in my life. I couldn’t get enough attention. … Fame does not do what you think it’s going to do. It was all a trick.”

Tom Murray contributed to this report