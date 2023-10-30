Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Matthew Perry’s family is speaking out following the actor’s death.

He died at the age of 54 in an apparent drowning on Saturday, his representative told NBC News.

His family told People in an exclusive statement that they are “heartbroken” by his “tragic” death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry was born in 1969 to his parents John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, but they split less than a year later. He was raised by his mother and father, as well as his stepfather, Dateline NBC’s Keith Morrison.

Matthew Perry (AP2009)

Tributes are pouring in from around the world for the American-Canadian actor, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild were among the many actors remembering Perry for the joy he “brought to so many”.

Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein on the show, wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry.”

Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother Nora Bing, said on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry.”

Selma Blair, Paget Brewster, Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown also shared condolence messages.

During her show in Las Vegas this weekend, Adele thanked Perry for being “so open” with his addiction struggles.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who was friends with Perry at school, remembered playing with him in their childhood.