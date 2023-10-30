Matthew Perry had a hilarious reaction to Miriam Margolyes’s shocking anecdote during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2016.

When the Harry Potter star told a story about the time she met actor and director Laurence Olivier and “started to c**** in my knickers”, the Friends actor was astonished, exclaiming: “I think that’s the worst moment of my life”.

The clip has resurfaced following the actor’s death aged 54 on Saturday, 28 October.

Sharing footage of the pair’s interaction on X/Twitter, Margolyes said: “RIP Matthew Perry. You will be missed by so many. A great man.”