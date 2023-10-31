Matthew Perry death – latest: Friends main cast ‘utterly devastated’ as they issue joint statement
‘We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew’
Matthew Perry’s iconic scenes from ‘Friends’
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer shared a joint statement on Monday on Matthew Perry’s death, saying they were “utterly devastated”.
In a statement to People on Monday (30 October), the stars wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”
Meanwhile, results of Perry’s initial post-mortem report are “inconclusive”, as tributes continue to pour in for the Friends actor, who died suddenly at his Los Angeles home on Saturday (28 October).
The American-Canadian star, best known for his portrayal of sarcastic joker Chandler Bing in Friends, died in an apparent drowning in his hot tub. A 911 call captured a small portion of the police response.
Matthew Perry, the comic genius who wore his big, bruised heart on his sleeve
Throughout his career, Perry brought talent in spades and, after his 10-year stint on Friends, oceans of goodwill. Fiona Sturges pays tribute:
The ‘Friends’ star’s performances were a masterclass in comic timing. And in his life outside of Chandler Bing, he was disarmingly honest about his frailties and his struggles with addiction. Fiona Sturges pays tribute
Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’ with Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry
Salma Hayek has said she will cherish the “silliness, perseverance, and lovely heart” of her late Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry.
While best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on hit sitcom Friends, Perry had described his starring role in the 1997 romantic comedy as “probably his best movie”.
Tributes from the entertainment world, including from the creators and supporting stars of Friends, have poured in since the news of Perry’s death aged 54 on Saturday.
Tributes from the entertainment world have poured in since the news of Perry’s death aged 54 on Saturday.
- PA
How Matthew Perry confronted his drug addiction, and spent his life urging others to seek help
Matthew Perry made no secret of his addiction struggles over the years, writing candidly about his substance abuse and attempts to stay sober in his affecting memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Released in 2021, the book chronicled the exacerbation of Perry’s addiction under the “white-hot flame of fame” after he shot to international stardom, aged 24, as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends.
“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name,” he wrote in the book’s opening passage. “My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”
In the book, Perry recalled drinking heavily through the first two seasons of Friends, although he said he was never drunk or high on set, and then becoming addicted to the opiate pain medication Vicodin after a jet ski accident while filming Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek in 1996.
By the end of the 10th series of Friends, Perry became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, he revealed years later.
Friends lead stars share joint statement on Matthew Perry’s death: ‘We are all so utterly devastated’
The lead stars of Friends have paid emotional tribute to Matthew Perry in a joint statement shared two days after the Chandler Bing actor was found dead, aged 54.
Courteney Cox, who played Perry’s on-screen wife Monica, as well as Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, joined forces to share a statement after the actor was found unresponsive having reportedly drowned in his hot tub at his LA home.
Having achieved stardom as the sardonic but loveable Chandler in the hugely popular sitcom, which launched in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons, Perry’s struggles with drugs and alcohol were well documented.
Former Saturday Night Live writer slammed for joking about Matthew Perry’s death
Former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan has been widely criticised for joking about Perry’s death.
Following the announcement of Perry’s death, comedian Brennan – who wrote for SNL’s Weekend Update segment from 1999 to 2000 – posted a tweet laughing at the TMZ headline about the news.
The “disgusting” post prompted fury from fans, with one Twitter/X user questioning: “What the hell is wrong with you?” Another echoed: “This is gross, dude.”
“These words are utterly ridiculous for you to drum up the nerve to say at such a sensitive time for his family. Shame on you,” one commenter wrote.
However, Brennan doubled down, posting in response: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny.” On Sunday night, he tweeted: “Am I trending yet?”
How Matthew Perry made his own Friends in the writers’ room
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s tragic death, fans and collaborators of the 54-year-old actor have reflected on the star’s comic talents beyond the stage.
Despite Friends producers having kept an open door policy to the writers’ room, only Perry regularly contributed to scripts – often happily pitching up to ten jokes an episode while his co-stars unwound backstage.
Nicole Vassell reports:
Video: Charlie Puth crowd sings Friends theme in tribute to Matthew Perry
Friends fans visit show’s NYC apartment to pay their respects
My New York-based colleague Inga Parkel has been in the West Village this afternoon speaking to people who gathered outside the building used to portray the famous Friends apartment.
“Crowds of people have flocked to the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street to pay their respects to Matthew Perry,” she writes.
“At the bottom of the intersection’s stop sign, outside the well-known apartment building exterior used as an establishing shot throughout the show’s 10 seasons, lay a beautiful collection of bouquets and several handwritten notes.”
Thitikamol Kaeokhieo, a 23-year-old Thai national who lives in Chicago told her Friends “kind of saved my life”.
“I’m here, far away from my family and friends in Thailand, so sometimes it’s really lonely,” they said.
BREAKING: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer share joint statement
Max adds tribute card for Perry at the start of each season of ‘Friends'
HBO’s streaming service, Max, has added a tribute card that appears at the start of every season of Friends on its platform.
“In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023,” reads the card, which flashes on screen for approximately five seconds before the famous Friends opening sequence. All 10 seasons of Friends are currently available to stream on Max in the US. UK viewers can watch all 10 seasons on Netflix.
