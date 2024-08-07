9 best travel books to inspire your next adventure

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From eco-minded adventures to coffee-table tomes, these travel books left us totally transported
Book sales rocket during periods when we’re most likely to jet off on holiday (there’s always room in the suitcase for just one more), be that during school summer break or Easter weekend. However, the best travel books can (and should) be read year-round, whether you’re heading off on your own adventure or relaxing at home.
There are myriad travel books to dive into, from books designed to fuel our sense of wanderlust with stories about far-flung places to those that focus on how certain aspects of history shaped destinations we know and love. Owing to the sheer number, it can be tricky to know which tomes to plump for and which should be left on the shelf.
Here, I’ve rounded up my favourite travel titles, including guidebooks (the two Lonely Planet entries will make for brilliant gifts), memoirs and more. One thing all of these books have in common is their ability to provide insights into not only specific destinations but the wider world, albeit in very different ways.
Keep scrolling for our full review and to get your daily dose of wanderlust.
I selected a range of travel books to suit different tastes. Some were enjoyed at home while others were read during a jaunt across the US, on internal flights, train journeys and at airport check-in desks. I considered not only the written content but, where relevant, the images and added extras. Although I’ve listed the prices for physical copies, ebooks are also available for all of my recommendations.
Ash Bhardwaj’s speculative contemplation about why we travel is a fantastically written book that provides plenty of food for thought but is also full of colour, anecdotes and fascinating insights into the destinations in question. For an instant coffee table upgrade, you can’t go wrong with Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2024. While Tom Chesshyre’s story of an epic adventure to Istanbul didn’t just provide plenty of humour, it left us with a burning desire to visit the countries he describes so brilliantly, strange bars in Bratislava and all.
Want more recommendations? Find out what the IndyBest team are reading this summer
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in