9 best travel books to inspire your next adventure

Book sales rocket during periods when we’re most likely to jet off on holiday (there’s always room in the suitcase for just one more), be that during school summer break or Easter weekend. However, the best travel books can (and should) be read year-round, whether you’re heading off on your own adventure or relaxing at home.

There are myriad travel books to dive into, from books designed to fuel our sense of wanderlust with stories about far-flung places to those that focus on how certain aspects of history shaped destinations we know and love. Owing to the sheer number, it can be tricky to know which tomes to plump for and which should be left on the shelf.

Here, I’ve rounded up my favourite travel titles, including guidebooks (the two Lonely Planet entries will make for brilliant gifts), memoirs and more. One thing all of these books have in common is their ability to provide insights into not only specific destinations but the wider world, albeit in very different ways.

Keep scrolling for our full review and to get your daily dose of wanderlust.

How I tested

open image in gallery Tamara is a travel writer and hardcore bookworm ( Tamara Hinson )

I selected a range of travel books to suit different tastes. Some were enjoyed at home while others were read during a jaunt across the US, on internal flights, train journeys and at airport check-in desks. I considered not only the written content but, where relevant, the images and added extras. Although I’ve listed the prices for physical copies, ebooks are also available for all of my recommendations.

The best travel books for 2024 are: