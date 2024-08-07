Jump to content
9 best travel books to inspire your next adventure

From eco-minded adventures to coffee-table tomes, these travel books left us totally transported

Tamara Hinson
Freelance travel writer
Wednesday 07 August 2024 15:27 BST
We considered not only the written content but, where relevant, the images and added extras
We considered not only the written content but, where relevant, the images and added extras (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Book sales rocket during periods when we’re most likely to jet off on holiday (there’s always room in the suitcase for just one more), be that during school summer break or Easter weekend. However, the best travel books can (and should) be read year-round, whether you’re heading off on your own adventure or relaxing at home.

There are myriad travel books to dive into, from books designed to fuel our sense of wanderlust with stories about far-flung places to those that focus on how certain aspects of history shaped destinations we know and love. Owing to the sheer number, it can be tricky to know which tomes to plump for and which should be left on the shelf.

Here, I’ve rounded up my favourite travel titles, including guidebooks (the two Lonely Planet entries will make for brilliant gifts), memoirs and more. One thing all of these books have in common is their ability to provide insights into not only specific destinations but the wider world, albeit in very different ways.

Keep scrolling for our full review and to get your daily dose of wanderlust.

How I tested

Tamara is a travel writer and hardcore bookworm
Tamara is a travel writer and hardcore bookworm (Tamara Hinson )

I selected a range of travel books to suit different tastes. Some were enjoyed at home while others were read during a jaunt across the US, on internal flights, train journeys and at airport check-in desks. I considered not only the written content but, where relevant, the images and added extras. Although I’ve listed the prices for physical copies, ebooks are also available for all of my recommendations.

The best travel books for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Why We Travel by Ash Bhardwaj, published by Bedford Square Publishers: £15, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best coffee table bookBest In Travel 2024, published by Lonely Planet: £9.98, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best children’s book Little People, Big Dreams: Tenzing Norgay by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, published by Frances Lincoln Children’s Books: £9.15, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for holidaysThe Guests by Nikki Smith, published by Penguin: £4.50, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best UK-specific travel book All Boats Are Sinking by Hannah Pierce, published by Summersdale: £9.85, Amazon.co.uk

‘Why We Travel' by Ash Bhardwaj, published by Bedford Square Publishers

Why we travel best travel books review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Pages: 272
  • Why we love it
    • Includes fascinating facts
  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
‘Best In Travel 2024', published by Lonely Planet

Best in travel 2024 best travel books review indybest
  • Best: Coffee table travel book
  • Pages: 224
  • Why we love it
    • Fantastic photography
    • Information goes beyond the obvious
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
‘Slow Trains to Istanbul' by Tom Chesshyre, published by Summersdale

Slow trains to Istanbul best travel books review indybest
  • Best: For train enthusiasts
  • Pages: 352
  • Why we love it
    • Entertaining anecdotes
  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
‘Little People, Big Dreams: Tenzing Norgay' by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, published by Frances Lincoln Children’s Books

Tenzing Norgay best travel books review indybest
  • Best: Children’s book
  • Pages: 32
  • Why we love it
    • Inspirational for younger readers (and adults)
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
‘A Ride Across America' by Simon Parker, published by September Publishing

A ride across america best travel books review indybest
  • Best: Non-fiction book
  • Pages: 386
  • Why we love it
    • Fascinating insights into USA tourism
  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
‘Empireworld: How British Imperialism Has Shaped the Globe' by Sathnam Sanghera, published by Viking

Empire world best travel books review indybest
  • Best: Informative book
  • Pages: 464
  • Why we love it
    • Thought-provoking
  1.  £14 from Amazon.co.uk
‘The Guests' by Nikki Smith, published by Penguin

The guests best travel books review indybest
  • Best: For holidays
  • Pages: 336
  • Why we love it
    • Quick and easy holiday read
  1.  £4 from Amazon.co.uk
‘Offbeat North America', published by Lonely Planet

Offbeat north america best travel books review indybest
  • Best: For fuelling wanderlust
  • Pages: 328
  • Why we love it
    • Full of useful tips
    • Spectacular photos
  1.  £25 from Amazon.co.uk
‘All Boats Are Sinking' by Hannah Pierce, published by Summersdale

All boats are sinking best travel books review indybest
  • Best: UK-specific travel book
  • Pages: 368
  • Why we love it
    • Light, easy read for holidays
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: Travel books

Ash Bhardwaj’s speculative contemplation about why we travel is a fantastically written book that provides plenty of food for thought but is also full of colour, anecdotes and fascinating insights into the destinations in question. For an instant coffee table upgrade, you can’t go wrong with Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2024. While Tom Chesshyre’s story of an epic adventure to Istanbul didn’t just provide plenty of humour, it left us with a burning desire to visit the countries he describes so brilliantly, strange bars in Bratislava and all.

Want more recommendations? Find out what the IndyBest team are reading this summer

