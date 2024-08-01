Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A new biography delving into the life of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been released today. Billed as “revelatory”, the new book details how she met and fell in love with Prince William, and contains snippets of her life within the royal family.

Titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, the book aims to shed new light on the story of Kate’s journey to becoming Queen in waiting and the events that have shaped her, including her recent cancer diagnosis.

Ahead of its release, excerpts from the book have been shared with many revelations coming to light, from the circumstances behind the royal couple’s brief break up in 2007 to the news that Prince William clashed with King Charles over his decision to fly in a helicopter with his family.

Written by New York Times best-selling author and veteran Royal correspondent Robert Jobson, the biography draws on Jobson’s connections within the royal household and conversations with sources, which have taken place both on and off the record.

A seasoned veteran when it comes to writing about high-profile members of the Royal family, Jobson has also previously written titles such as Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, and William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch.

Jobson’s new biography follows a series of other telling releases about the royal family, including Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which was released back in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the new biography, including how to buy it.

‘Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography’: Was £22, now £15, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Millions have been following Kate Middleton, and her work and personal life, since the Princess of Wales graced the public arena following her meeting, and later on marriage to Prince William back in 2011. Now, her life will be chartered in Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography.

While the exact details of what will be revealed in the upcoming book aren’t entirely clear, we can expect milestones to be revealed and questions answered. Details into the relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (together with William, famously dubbed the “Fab Four”) and more recently, her concerns for her health, could be illuminated in this latest look at Royal life.

The book is available to buy now.

The most explosive royal memoirs, from Harry’s Spare to Diana’s biography