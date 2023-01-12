Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From a physical clash with his brother Prince William and admissions of drug-taking to his relationship with his step-mother the now Queen Consort and experiences in the army, Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare (£14, Amazon.co.uk) is brimming with bombshell revelations about the royal family. The book is out now in 16 different languages and an audiobook (£7.99, Audible.co.uk) read by the prince himself. According to Transworld Penguin Random House, the title is the fastest-selling non-fiction book and sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release day.

Hot on the heels of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex has been busy forging a media career outside the royal family since leaving the institution in February 2021. The book – which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer – touches on everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his relationship with his late great aunt, Princess Margaret, who he described as displaying “coldness” towards him.

No stone is left unturned, with the covering intimate details about his life, including claims that Prince William “grabbed” Prince Harry, ripping his necklace and knocking him “to the floor” during an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle with William calling her “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. Similarly, he opened up about his experiences with a frostbitten penis at William’s wedding.

Prince Harry also speaks candidly about his grief and reveals he drove through the same Paris tunnel where his mother was involved in a car crash that caused her death in 1997. “I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades. And now I’d never be able to get rid of it,” he writes. “I’d thought driving the tunnel would bring an end, or brief cessation, to the pain, the decade of unrelenting pain. Instead, it brought on the start of Pain, Part Deux.”

While plenty was revealed about the new bombshell title ahead of publication, if you want to form your own opinion on Prince Harry and get your hands on the book that everyone is talking about, read on for everything there is to know about the title, including how you can order it now.